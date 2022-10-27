Juwan Johnson (hamstring) added to updated Week 8 Saints injury report vs. Raiders

That’s ominous. The updated New Orleans Saints injury report dropped after Thursday’s practice session, identical to the previous injury report on Wednesday but for one addition: tight end Juwan Johnson, who was limited with a hamstring injury. Hopefully it isn’t a serious issue for Johnson, who has played more snaps on offense than anyone outside the offensive line, coming off his two touchdown receptions in last week’s loss.

The Saints will need everyone available to line up against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8, so stay tuned for final word on Friday’s injury report. Here is the latest ahead of that Sunday kickoff (we’ll update with the Raiders injury report once it’s published Thursday evening):