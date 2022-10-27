Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Craft Public House Opens Bakery Expansion Thanks to Passionate EmployeeJames TulianoCary, NC
Rehabilitated senior housing reopens in downtown DurhamThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Cary Becomes the First City in North Carolina to Purchase Electric Mack TruckJames TulianoCary, NC
Detour Affecting the Cary Regional Library to Begin October 31stJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street CorridorThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Related
cbs17
SCAM ALERT: Scammer taking money for fake fall event in Goldsboro, city officials warn
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro Parks & Recreation is warning the community about a scam about a fake fall event through Facebook. City officials said they have been made aware of an unauthorized event called “Fall Festival at Herman Park” advertised for Nov. 5 and 6. They...
cbs17
Fact check: Was this NC House candidate convicted of tax evasion? Claims in mailed ads prompt cease-and-desist letter
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Lawyers for a candidate for a seat in the North Carolina General Assembly have sent a cease-and-desist letter to his opponent and to state Democrats who produced a mailed campaign ad that attacks him. In the letter, Republican businessman and former Naval officer Fred Von...
cbs17
4 ways to help Raleigh mass shooting victims, families, neighbors
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two and a half weeks after a teen opened fire on a Raleigh community killing five people and injuring two others, those closest to the Hedingham neighborhood are still grappling with grief. Along with the emotional trauma, there are financial challenges families may now be facing. As a result, the City of Raleigh is offering several ways to support victims, family and the Raleigh Police Department.
Man posed as CIA officer at North Carolina gym, warrants say
A man was arrested on Thursday for pretending to be a CIA officer at a Wake Forest Planet Fitness gym, according to arrest warrants.
cbs17
Woman, 4 men sought after thefts at Lowe’s store in Southern Pines, police say
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Moore County are looking for five suspects they say are involved in thefts from a home improvement store. Southern Pines police released seven photos Monday of four men and a woman who police said were involved in larcenies. The photos also included...
cbs17
Wake County Animal Center over capacity, in need of pet adopters
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Since Friday, the Wake County Animal Center has taken in more than 100 animals. While they only have space for 75 dogs, they’re squeezing in 110. The center has space for 42 but is housing 76. The numbers are an example of the strain facing the center as more dogs and cats come in every day. The Wake County Animal Center is in need of people to adopt animals because it has exceeded its adoption floor capacity.
cbs17
Raleigh police welcome newest officers to department during graduation
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Friday evening was a day of celebration on the campus of Meredith College. The auditorium filled with family, friends, Raleigh police officers and the 125th graduating class of the department. “This is a huge day. I can remember when I graduated from the academy. This...
Death investigation prompts closure for part of I-540 in Raleigh
Part of Interstate 540 and U.S. 70 in Raleigh near Lumley Road was closed early Monday morning after authorities found a man's body in the roadway. The road was closed for around 6 hours while authorities investigated what happened. It's unclear how the man died.
cbs17
2 dead in Durham crash, ‘speed appears to be a factor’, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Speed appears to be a factor in a deadly crash that killed two people in Durham late Friday night, police say. Officers said it happened at about 11:49 p.m. on Fayetteville St. near Timothy Ave. They said the driver of a 2017 Audi was heading...
North Carolina lawmakers call for DOJ to investigate police search of college bus in South Carolina
Five North Carolina members of Congress are calling on the Department of Justice to investigate a police search of a Shaw University bus during Operation Rolling Thunder in Spartanburg County.
cbs17
Shaw University bus search was 40th during SC operation, sheriff says; calls comments ‘slanderous and libelous’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputy body camera video released on Monday showed the October 5 traffic stop in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, as Shaw University students were on a bus traveling to Atlanta. North Carolina lawmakers say they want answers. “What we want are the facts, and if you...
cbs17
2 people may have ‘vital info’ about Cumberland County killing, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies say they’re looking for two people who may have vital information about a deadly shooting in Fayetteville Friday night. Saturday afternoon, deputies said they’re looking to speak with 34-year-old Maurice Richardson of Fayetteville and 32-year-old Brittany Moore of Hope Mills.
cbs17
Sheriffs respond to statement by Shaw University president
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright and Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller responded Monday morning to the statement made by Shaw University president following a bus stop in early October along I-85 in Spartanburg County. The stop resulted in a search that was a part...
Police, troopers say to ‘stay in home’ as search for chase suspect continues in west Raleigh
The N.C. Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect in the area of Bashford Road after they led authorities on a vehicle chase Friday.
cbs17
3 youths shot at North Raleigh apartment complex, 2 in serious condition, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Three youths have been shot at a North Raleigh apartment complex Monday night, police confirmed to CBS 17. The Raleigh Police Department said at 9:13 p.m. that gunfire rang out at the River Birch at Town Center Apartments in the 2700 block of Torquay Crossing, which is near the split of Old Wake Forest Road and Litchford Road.
cbs17
Driver ejected, pinned under flipped car after US 70 crash in Garner
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A serious vehicle crash closed part of a major road in Garner for about an hour Monday night. The wreck was reported around 8 p.m. along U.S. 70 near Vandora Springs Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Westbound U.S. 70 was closed...
Gov. Cooper offers $25K reward for information on murder of NC brothers
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that the State is offering a reward for information about the murder of two brothers.
cbs17
‘Our community is hurting’: NC State Chancellor to students during fall address
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Monday marked the start of Red and White Week at N.C. State. To kick it off, Chancellor Randy Woodson delivered his annual address to students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors, and friends. While the speech was largely focused on accomplishments at the university, it started with...
cbs17
Images show thief in Halloween sloth costume robbing Clayton store, police say
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A thief who robbed a Clayton store used a Halloween costume as a disguise during the theft early Halloween morning, police said. The break-in and theft happened late Sunday and early Monday at a pizza shop in the Lowes Foods Shopping Center at 11711 U.S. 70 Business in Clayton, according to a news release from Clayton police.
cbs17
BUSTED: 2 found with drugs, guns, 116 rounds in Edgecombe County, deputies say
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Edgecombe County deputies say two men were arrested after a license checkpoint led to a drug bust. Deputies said they held a license checkpoint Friday on 64 Alternate West at Harts Mill Run, when they saw a black Nissan with two men inside. They...
Comments / 0