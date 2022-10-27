ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

cbs17

4 ways to help Raleigh mass shooting victims, families, neighbors

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two and a half weeks after a teen opened fire on a Raleigh community killing five people and injuring two others, those closest to the Hedingham neighborhood are still grappling with grief. Along with the emotional trauma, there are financial challenges families may now be facing. As a result, the City of Raleigh is offering several ways to support victims, family and the Raleigh Police Department.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Wake County Animal Center over capacity, in need of pet adopters

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Since Friday, the Wake County Animal Center has taken in more than 100 animals. While they only have space for 75 dogs, they’re squeezing in 110. The center has space for 42 but is housing 76. The numbers are an example of the strain facing the center as more dogs and cats come in every day. The Wake County Animal Center is in need of people to adopt animals because it has exceeded its adoption floor capacity.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Raleigh police welcome newest officers to department during graduation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Friday evening was a day of celebration on the campus of Meredith College. The auditorium filled with family, friends, Raleigh police officers and the 125th graduating class of the department. “This is a huge day. I can remember when I graduated from the academy. This...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Sheriffs respond to statement by Shaw University president

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright and Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller responded Monday morning to the statement made by Shaw University president following a bus stop in early October along I-85 in Spartanburg County. The stop resulted in a search that was a part...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
cbs17

3 youths shot at North Raleigh apartment complex, 2 in serious condition, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Three youths have been shot at a North Raleigh apartment complex Monday night, police confirmed to CBS 17. The Raleigh Police Department said at 9:13 p.m. that gunfire rang out at the River Birch at Town Center Apartments in the 2700 block of Torquay Crossing, which is near the split of Old Wake Forest Road and Litchford Road.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Driver ejected, pinned under flipped car after US 70 crash in Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A serious vehicle crash closed part of a major road in Garner for about an hour Monday night. The wreck was reported around 8 p.m. along U.S. 70 near Vandora Springs Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Westbound U.S. 70 was closed...
GARNER, NC
cbs17

Images show thief in Halloween sloth costume robbing Clayton store, police say

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A thief who robbed a Clayton store used a Halloween costume as a disguise during the theft early Halloween morning, police said. The break-in and theft happened late Sunday and early Monday at a pizza shop in the Lowes Foods Shopping Center at 11711 U.S. 70 Business in Clayton, according to a news release from Clayton police.
CLAYTON, NC

