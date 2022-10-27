Read full article on original website
Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Oct. 30, 2022
Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines History favors Ramone, numbers favor Burns in Pike Creek race Who’s running? Nov. 8 Delaware general election Benefits Committee extends retiree health plans for 1 year Report: Delaware math, reading scores drop tops state lists Culture Firefly ’23 canceled to ‘recharge lights,’ whatever that ... Read More
PhillyBite
5 Best BBQ Joints in Delaware
- If you love to barbecue, you will be delighted to learn that there are several top-notch barbecue joints in Delaware. The state is situated near barbecue powerhouses like Virginia and the Carolinas, and you can taste some of the best-smoked meat in the country in this state. You can enjoy the delicious flavors of slow-smoked pit barbecue at some of the top Delaware BBQ joints.
Election 2022: Early voting kicks off in Delaware Friday
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections officially kicks off in Delaware on Friday. Voters can begin casting their ballots at 11 a.m. Delaware Democrats gathered Thursday morning at the Wilmington Riverfront to encourage residents to get out...
State rejects Red Clay’s $265 million request
Delaware’s Department of Education has denied Red Clay Consolidated School District’s request for $265 million to address maintenance costs and improvement needs in 27 buildings. “With anticipated available funding, the focus of the public education capital budget for Fiscal Year 2024 is funding previously authorized projects, including market pressure funding for increased construction costs and statewide minor capital improvements and ... Read More
Centre Daily
70-year-old claims two big Delaware lottery prizes in a day. ‘Absolute insanity’
A 70-year-old lottery player in Delaware was already celebrating a big win when she got lucky again. The anonymous woman recently won a $100,000 top prize with the Ultimate Cash instant game tickets she purchased at the Speedy Gas in Newark, according to an Oct. 25 news release from Delaware lottery officials.
WBOC
Delaware Authorities Caution Drivers to Watch Out for Deer During Mating Season
DOVER, Del. - Use extra caution on the roads during the deer mating season is the warning to Delaware drivers from the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, the Office of Highway Safety and Delaware State Police. Late October through November is the peak period for deer-related crashes, as...
delawarepublic.org
YMCA of Delaware hires new CEO
The YMCA of Delaware has hired a new CEO. There’s now a new leader at the helm of the YMCA of Delaware. Jarrett Royster has been hired to take the reins. Royster comes to Delaware from Boston with more than 34 years of YMCA experience. He most recently served...
delawarepublic.org
Wilmington Learning Collaborative gets green light to launch
Gov. Carney’s signature education initiative – the Wilmington Learning Collaborative – is moving forward. It took two years and months of negotiating with and otherwise cajoling the three districts serving city schools, but those districts – Brandywine, Christina, and Red Clay – are now on board.
a-z-animals.com
First Snow in Delaware: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record
First Snow in Delaware: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Snowfall in Delaware comes in all shapes and sizes across several cities. Average snowfall in Delaware measures between approximately 10 and 20 inches. While temperatures in Delaware aren’t unbearable, winters remain cold and with them come the possibility of snowstorms and heavy snowfall.
PhillyBite
The Best Thrift Shops in Delaware
- Whether you're in the mood to shop for vintage items or looking for an original piece of art, there are many places in Delaware where you can find a treasure trove of goods. Many of these stores accept donations and have extensive lists of hours and locations. Several have maps of their locations and a list of their daily hours.
‘Serious money’: 70-year-old woman wins lottery twice in one week in Delaware; wins $400K
WILMINGTON, Del. — A woman in Delaware won the lottery twice in one week and won $400,000. She claimed the winning prizes on the same day. According to a news release from the Delaware Lottery, a 70-year-old woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, won two-six figure prizes in a week totaling about $400,000. She claimed the winning prizes, however, on the same day on Oct. 20.
delawaretoday.com
7 Record Stores in Delaware to Discover New Music
In a modern world where streaming has taken over the music scene, these record stores provide a taste of the golden age of listening. Most music lovers in 2022 choose to listen to their favorite songs with a streaming service like Spotify or Apple Music. However, there’s something to be said for listening to your favorite albums on vinyl. In an era obsessed with nostalgia, it’s safe to say vinyl records aren’t going anywhere any time soon. Spotify playlists are great, but there’s something special about browsing bins full of records and discovering new music through conversations with staff at the store. For music enthusiasts who love listening to records, Delaware has a great selection of record stores across the state.
History favors Ramone, numbers favor Burns in Pike Creek race
A suburban New Castle County race for state House is turning into one of most hotly-contested battles of this year’s general election. Incumbent Republican Rep. Mike Ramone, who has been in office since 2009, faces Democrat Dr. Frank Burns for the South Pike Creek seat — one of the last held by Republicans in the state’s northernmost county. Before entering ... Read More
WBOC
Coyotes Cause Chaos in Delaware
DELAWARE- Coyotes have been causing some chaos in Delaware, and local farmers say the wild canines are showing up more than ever before. In 2014, Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control established a statewide hunting and trapping season for coyotes. A year-round depredation order allows landowners to hunt...
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware woman hits lottery twice in one week, wins $400,000
A 70-year-old woman from Delaware hit the lottery twice within one week, claiming two six-figure rewards totaling $400,000. The Delaware Lottery Office reports that the Newark woman bought two $100K Ultimate Cash Instant Game tickets and found that one was a winner. While driving home after picking up her earnings...
Phillymag.com
On the Market: Crebilly Farmstead House in Westtown
Most of the 309-acre Crebilly Farm will be preserved as open space. That will give you one huge backyard if you buy this handsome house and the 15-acre lot it sits on. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Now...
Environmental advocates push back against Delaware plans for poultry-based power plant
Bioenergy Devco has applied for permits to build what’s called an “anaerobic digestion system, biogas upgrading plant, and compost facility” at its facility in Seaford. For 20 years, the site was home to the former Perdue AgriRecycle facility. It’s now run by Bioenergy Devco and accepts organic waste from poultry producers for composting.
Delaware River Basin waterways are still polluted 50 years after the Clean Water Act | Opinion
Nearly 50 years after the enactment of the Clean Water Act, half of America’s assessed waterways are impaired by pollution ― meaning they do not meet their state’s water quality standards for designated uses, including recreation, aquatic life, fish consumption, or drinking water sources ― according to a new report by the Environmental Integrity Project.
delawarepublic.org
Registration underway for DMV's low-digit tag lottery
Registration is underway for the DMV’s latest Low Digit Tag Lottery. Anyone interested in winning a low-digit tag during the 12 Days of PLATE-mas must register by Sunday Nov. 13, 2022. And DelDOT community relations director C.R. McLeod says this year they’re changing the way they are making them...
48-acre Girl Scouts camp now for sale on Eastern Shore
A 48-acre former Girl Scouts camp is now up for sale for about $800,000 on the Eastern Shore, as one local Girl Scouts chapter struggles to stay financially viable.
