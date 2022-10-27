ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Oct. 30, 2022

Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines History favors Ramone, numbers favor Burns in Pike Creek race Who’s running? Nov. 8 Delaware general election Benefits Committee extends retiree health plans for 1 year Report: Delaware math, reading scores drop tops state lists Culture Firefly ’23 canceled to ‘recharge lights,’ whatever that ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
PhillyBite

5 Best BBQ Joints in Delaware

- If you love to barbecue, you will be delighted to learn that there are several top-notch barbecue joints in Delaware. The state is situated near barbecue powerhouses like Virginia and the Carolinas, and you can taste some of the best-smoked meat in the country in this state. You can enjoy the delicious flavors of slow-smoked pit barbecue at some of the top Delaware BBQ joints.
DELAWARE STATE
WHYY

Election 2022: Early voting kicks off in Delaware Friday

Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections officially kicks off in Delaware on Friday. Voters can begin casting their ballots at 11 a.m. Delaware Democrats gathered Thursday morning at the Wilmington Riverfront to encourage residents to get out...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

State rejects Red Clay’s $265 million request

Delaware’s Department of Education has denied Red Clay Consolidated School District’s request for $265 million to address maintenance costs and improvement needs in 27 buildings.  “With anticipated available funding, the focus of the public education capital budget for Fiscal Year 2024 is funding previously authorized projects, including market pressure funding for increased construction costs and statewide minor capital improvements and ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

YMCA of Delaware hires new CEO

The YMCA of Delaware has hired a new CEO. There’s now a new leader at the helm of the YMCA of Delaware. Jarrett Royster has been hired to take the reins. Royster comes to Delaware from Boston with more than 34 years of YMCA experience. He most recently served...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Wilmington Learning Collaborative gets green light to launch

Gov. Carney’s signature education initiative – the Wilmington Learning Collaborative – is moving forward. It took two years and months of negotiating with and otherwise cajoling the three districts serving city schools, but those districts – Brandywine, Christina, and Red Clay – are now on board.
WILMINGTON, DE
a-z-animals.com

First Snow in Delaware: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record

First Snow in Delaware: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Snowfall in Delaware comes in all shapes and sizes across several cities. Average snowfall in Delaware measures between approximately 10 and 20 inches. While temperatures in Delaware aren’t unbearable, winters remain cold and with them come the possibility of snowstorms and heavy snowfall.
DELAWARE STATE
PhillyBite

The Best Thrift Shops in Delaware

- Whether you're in the mood to shop for vintage items or looking for an original piece of art, there are many places in Delaware where you can find a treasure trove of goods. Many of these stores accept donations and have extensive lists of hours and locations. Several have maps of their locations and a list of their daily hours.
DELAWARE STATE
WGAU

‘Serious money’: 70-year-old woman wins lottery twice in one week in Delaware; wins $400K

WILMINGTON, Del. — A woman in Delaware won the lottery twice in one week and won $400,000. She claimed the winning prizes on the same day. According to a news release from the Delaware Lottery, a 70-year-old woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, won two-six figure prizes in a week totaling about $400,000. She claimed the winning prizes, however, on the same day on Oct. 20.
DELAWARE STATE
delawaretoday.com

7 Record Stores in Delaware to Discover New Music

In a modern world where streaming has taken over the music scene, these record stores provide a taste of the golden age of listening. Most music lovers in 2022 choose to listen to their favorite songs with a streaming service like Spotify or Apple Music. However, there’s something to be said for listening to your favorite albums on vinyl. In an era obsessed with nostalgia, it’s safe to say vinyl records aren’t going anywhere any time soon. Spotify playlists are great, but there’s something special about browsing bins full of records and discovering new music through conversations with staff at the store. For music enthusiasts who love listening to records, Delaware has a great selection of record stores across the state.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Coyotes Cause Chaos in Delaware

DELAWARE- Coyotes have been causing some chaos in Delaware, and local farmers say the wild canines are showing up more than ever before. In 2014, Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control established a statewide hunting and trapping season for coyotes. A year-round depredation order allows landowners to hunt...
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Delaware woman hits lottery twice in one week, wins $400,000

A 70-year-old woman from Delaware hit the lottery twice within one week, claiming two six-figure rewards totaling $400,000. The Delaware Lottery Office reports that the Newark woman bought two $100K Ultimate Cash Instant Game tickets and found that one was a winner. While driving home after picking up her earnings...
DELAWARE STATE
Phillymag.com

On the Market: Crebilly Farmstead House in Westtown

Most of the 309-acre Crebilly Farm will be preserved as open space. That will give you one huge backyard if you buy this handsome house and the 15-acre lot it sits on. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Now...
WESTTOWN TOWNSHIP, PA
delawarepublic.org

Registration underway for DMV's low-digit tag lottery

Registration is underway for the DMV’s latest Low Digit Tag Lottery. Anyone interested in winning a low-digit tag during the 12 Days of PLATE-mas must register by Sunday Nov. 13, 2022. And DelDOT community relations director C.R. McLeod says this year they’re changing the way they are making them...
DELAWARE STATE

