41nbc.com
Downtown Macon packed with Trick or Treaters
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Downtown Macon was packed Monday night with Trick or Treaters!. Everywhere you looked people young and old were dressed up to celebrate Halloween. From mermaids, to spiderman, to even a dog dressed as a pumpkin: the excitement for the candy-filled holiday was felt throughout downtown. We...
41nbc.com
Man shot on Willis Drive in Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that occurred in the 2500 block of Willis Drive just before 11:30p.m. Friday night. Deputies responded to Willis Drive in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival deputies found a 23-year-old male later identified as Dakari Faulkner , suffering from a single gunshot wound. Faulkner was transported to Atrium Health where he was later pronounced deceased by medical staff.
41nbc.com
Newtown Macon’s Halloween Trick or Treat in Downtown is on!
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – This Halloween night Newtown Macon is hosting its annual trick or treating in Downtown Macon event. Over thirty six businesses and organizations will be opening their doors to families where they will pass out candy and other goodies. “A couple of years ago we started...
41nbc.com
Body of missing Johnson County man found
LAURENS COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The remains of a man who was missing for a year have now been located. On October 28, 2022 around 5:00PM, a local deer hunter discovered a vehicle resembling that of a missing persons out of Johnson County off of Highway 319 in eastern Laurens County. The individual contacted 911 and the tag of the vehicle came back to that of Mr. Don Hightower. Laurens County Deputies, with the assistance of the GBI, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, and volunteers, initiated a grid search this morning at first daylight. Remains were discovered during this search. The remains were positively identified as Don Hightower.
41nbc.com
Reward offered in year old homicide case
MUSELLA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – There is now a $2,000 reward for information leading to the person responsible for the murder of Alexandria Davis. On Saturday, October 30 of last year, Davis was traveling North on Hwy 341 in Musella, when she was shot and killed. The GBI’s Perry Regional...
