ROSEBURG, Ore. — Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center is in need of food donations. "With so many dogs continuing to steam in as strays, and so many cats still on our waiting list, we are in need of food for our shelter animals," Saving Grace said on social media. "Unfortunately, the donated pallets we have received in the past are becoming few and far between so we are humbly asking our supporters to help. All food we receive that we cannot feed to shelter pets goes to our pet food bank."

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 10 HOURS AGO