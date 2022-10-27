Read full article on original website
Why small caps may be positioned for a breakout, Essex's Prial
Nancy Prial, Essex Investment Management, looks at small cap stocks, which are outperforming. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
Monday, Oct. 31, 2022: This portfolio stock could be an 'ultimate performer' for the rest of 2022
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down which companies they are watching as investors rotate out of tech stocks and into Dow Jones Industrial Average names, including health care and retail. Jim and Jeff also share why they are trimming a few portfolio positions to raise cash.
China ramps up lockdown mode after recent outbreak
David Riedel, Riedel Research Group, on whether China is still investable. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
‘Hold your nose and sell’ to brace for a possible market downturn, Jim Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday warned investors that they should trim some of their positions to prepare for a possible market decline. "According to the S&P oscillator I've followed for ages, we're very overbought right now," he said. "You have to hold your nose and sell something because we're due for a pullback."
Pfizer, Eli Lilly And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Pfizer Inc. PFE to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $21.37 billion before the opening bell. Pfizer shares gained 0.5% to $46.76 in after-hours trading.
What Cramer is watching Monday — October's stock pop, tech reign over, China's zero Covid
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on October 27, 2022 in New York City. Stocks continued their upward gains Thursday with the Dow rising nearly 400 points following a new GDP report that beat expectations.
Expect a 75 bps hike this week, then 50 in December, says fmr. PIMCO chief economist Paul McCulley
Paul McCulley, Fmr. PIMCO chief economist, joins 'The Exchange' to discuss what investors should expect this week from the Federal Reserve meeting.
Charts suggest the market has more upside through the end of the year, Jim Cramer says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Monday said that the market could see a rally later this year that lasts through the end of 2022. "The charts, as interpreted by Larry Williams, were able to call this incredible October rally. … And now he says that this market's likely got even more upside even through the end of the year," Cramer said.
5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. equities markets are primed to wrap up a stellar month as October concludes. The Dow, in fact, could well achieve its best month since 1976, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 are also set to finish in the green. Investors are preparing to parse the latest wave of earnings this week as well as the latest messaging from the Federal Reserve. The Fed's meeting starts Tuesday, and the central bank is widely expected to raise rates by another three-quarters of a point in its latest attempt to cool down decades-high inflation. Market watchers will be looking for signs from Chairman Jerome Powell that the Fed may start easing off the pedal a bit in the coming months.Read live market updates here.
With the Dow outperforming, here's how investors can harness the stock index
Photo taken on March 1, 2022 shows monitors displaying stock market information at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States. U.S. stocks fell sharply on Tuesday as investors nervously monitored the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 597.65 points, or 1.76 percent, to 33,294.95. The S&P 500 fell 67.68 points, or 1.55 percent, to 4,306.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 218.94 points, or 1.59 percent, to 13,532.46.
'Don't end up in a lopsided portfolio.' Here's what advisors say to do if you’re worried about tech exposure
Some big name stocks took a beating last week, with Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft shedding more than $350 billion from their market cap. While exposure to those companies may be tough to avoid, experts say there are ways to make sure your portfolio is better diversified. Some big names...
Gold hovers near 1-week low as dollar steadies ahead of Fed decision
Gold prices were flat on Tuesday, after touching their lowest levels in more than one week, as the dollar held firm ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting, where the central bank is likely to deliver another oversized interest rate hike. Spot gold was listless at $1,633.69 per ounce,...
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Wynn Resorts, Petrobras, Hanesbrands and more
(PBR) – The Brazilian state-run oil company's shares slid 8.5% in premarket trading after Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defeated Jair Bolsonaro in the Brazilian presidential election. (HBI) – The apparel maker received a double-downgrade at Wells Fargo Securities, which cut the stock's rating to "underweight" from "overweight."...
Bitcoin's trading has become 'boring' — but that's not necessarily a bad thing
For the past few months, bitcoin's price has bounced stubbornly around $20,000 in a sign that volatility in the market has settled. Bitcoin's 20-day rolling volatility fell below that of the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes for the first time since 2020, according to data from crypto research firm Kaiko.
Stock futures rise as indexes exit winning month and investors look to Fed meeting
Stock futures are higher on Tuesday morning as traders leave behind a winning month and look ahead to the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision on Wednesday. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 104 points, or 0.32%. Futures tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 both added 0.35%.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Wynn Resorts, TuSimple, Newell Brands, First Solar and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Tilman Fertitta has built a passive 6.1% stake in the company. The stock is still down more than 20% this year. – Shares of self-driving startup TuSimple slumped 45.64% after it fired its CEO, Xiaodi Hou. An internal investigation showed improper dealings and a possible tech transfer to a Chinese firm by Hou. The FBI and Securities and Exchange Commission are both investigating, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The 'tech tyranny' is over, says Jim Cramer
'Mad Money' host Jim Cramer and the 'Squawk on the Street' team discuss markets on the final trading day of October. Cramer also explains why he thinks the "tech tyranny" is over. "No longer will we be hostage to a dozen companies that are outsized in growth," Cramer says.
