CNBC

China ramps up lockdown mode after recent outbreak

David Riedel, Riedel Research Group, on whether China is still investable. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
Benzinga

Pfizer, Eli Lilly And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Pfizer Inc. PFE to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $21.37 billion before the opening bell. Pfizer shares gained 0.5% to $46.76 in after-hours trading.
CNBC

Charts suggest the market has more upside through the end of the year, Jim Cramer says

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Monday said that the market could see a rally later this year that lasts through the end of 2022. "The charts, as interpreted by Larry Williams, were able to call this incredible October rally. … And now he says that this market's likely got even more upside even through the end of the year," Cramer said.
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. equities markets are primed to wrap up a stellar month as October concludes. The Dow, in fact, could well achieve its best month since 1976, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 are also set to finish in the green. Investors are preparing to parse the latest wave of earnings this week as well as the latest messaging from the Federal Reserve. The Fed's meeting starts Tuesday, and the central bank is widely expected to raise rates by another three-quarters of a point in its latest attempt to cool down decades-high inflation. Market watchers will be looking for signs from Chairman Jerome Powell that the Fed may start easing off the pedal a bit in the coming months.Read live market updates here.
CNBC

With the Dow outperforming, here's how investors can harness the stock index

Photo taken on March 1, 2022 shows monitors displaying stock market information at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States. U.S. stocks fell sharply on Tuesday as investors nervously monitored the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 597.65 points, or 1.76 percent, to 33,294.95. The S&P 500 fell 67.68 points, or 1.55 percent, to 4,306.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 218.94 points, or 1.59 percent, to 13,532.46.
CNBC

Gold hovers near 1-week low as dollar steadies ahead of Fed decision

Gold prices were flat on Tuesday, after touching their lowest levels in more than one week, as the dollar held firm ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting, where the central bank is likely to deliver another oversized interest rate hike. Spot gold was listless at $1,633.69 per ounce,...
CNBC

Bitcoin's trading has become 'boring' — but that's not necessarily a bad thing

For the past few months, bitcoin's price has bounced stubbornly around $20,000 in a sign that volatility in the market has settled. Bitcoin's 20-day rolling volatility fell below that of the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes for the first time since 2020, according to data from crypto research firm Kaiko.
CNBC

Stock futures rise as indexes exit winning month and investors look to Fed meeting

Stock futures are higher on Tuesday morning as traders leave behind a winning month and look ahead to the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision on Wednesday. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 104 points, or 0.32%. Futures tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 both added 0.35%.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Wynn Resorts, TuSimple, Newell Brands, First Solar and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Tilman Fertitta has built a passive 6.1% stake in the company. The stock is still down more than 20% this year. – Shares of self-driving startup TuSimple slumped 45.64% after it fired its CEO, Xiaodi Hou. An internal investigation showed improper dealings and a possible tech transfer to a Chinese firm by Hou. The FBI and Securities and Exchange Commission are both investigating, the Wall Street Journal reported.
CNBC

The 'tech tyranny' is over, says Jim Cramer

'Mad Money' host Jim Cramer and the 'Squawk on the Street' team discuss markets on the final trading day of October. Cramer also explains why he thinks the "tech tyranny" is over. "No longer will we be hostage to a dozen companies that are outsized in growth," Cramer says.

