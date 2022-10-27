PHOTOS: Community members celebrate Summit County at Best of Summit awards ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 26

Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Blue River Horse Center expands programing to community with new obstacle course, changes name to Summit Valley Horse Center
Blue River Horse Center’s ranch may be quieter in the colder months, but staff is still working behind the scenes to prepare operations for spring and summer. After moving into a new home in 2021, and changing its name to Summit Valley Horse Center this month, the nonprofit is gearing up to increase community outreach and participation.
Summit Daily News
Silverthorne First Friday to honor Dia de los Muertos
The town of Silverthorne is celebrating Dia de los Muertos for its November First Friday on Nov. 4 from 5:30-8:30 p.m at The Pad. The event will feature face painting, music from DJ Atrapado and a local Mariachi trio, dancing, traditional foods and drinks such as champurrado and pan de muerto, living statues honoring people of importance in Latino culture and a children’s pinata.
Summit Daily News
Town of Gypsum requests removal of Pride flag from Gypsum Recreation Center
GYPSUM — In March, Mountain Recreation’s decision to fly Pride flags year-round at its three Eagle County facilities was initially met with some backlash, followed by a groundswell of support from local residents, nonprofits and community groups. The town of Gypsum requested this week that the Pride flag...
Summit Daily News
A nonprofit that gets city kids to the mountains receives major funding pledge
ARVADA — Big City Mountaineers, a Colorado-based non-profit that has been providing outdoors opportunities for young people from “disinvested communities” since 1990, recently received a pledge of $300,000 from an anonymous donor to help ensure the organization’s long-term viability. Headquartered in Arvada, the organization serves youth...
Summit Daily News
Time to get spooky: A ‘hotspot’ for paranormal experiences in Eagle County
EAGLE COUNTY — For Red Cliff Mayor Duke Gerber, the presence of paranormal activity in the historic town is undeniable. “I believe in ghosts, 100 percent,” Gerber said. Gerber — who grew up in the town, only leaving for small periods of time to live in the neighboring towns of Gilman and Minturn — is far from alone in this sentiment, especially in Red Cliff, where residents have reported numerous paranormal happenings over the years, from in-home hauntings to bigfoot sightings to other inexplicable occurrences.
Summit Daily News
Fulfillment of employee housing requirement remains unclear for Kindred Resort, but officials say there is still time to meet county mandate
Employee housing for future Kindred Resort staff members is still up in the air despite claims that a partnership with Village at Wintergreen would provide 40-50 beds for workers at the new resort. Kimball Crangle, the Colorado market president of Gorman & Co., which developed Village at Wintergreen, said Kindred...
Summit Daily News
Two Summit High School grads open medical spa
At BOLD n’ Bitchin Medical Spa, rooms are decorated with different themes, aesthetics are a number-one priority and personal empowerment is encouraged. BOLD n’ Bitchin’ opened on Oct. 1 with a mission to provide aesthetic beauty operations for both women and men across Summit County. Though the...
Summit Daily News
New outdoor trade show to be open to the public as Colorado aims to be “the best state for all things outdoor recreation”
DENVER — When the Outdoor Retailer trade show pulled out of Denver this year to return to its longtime home in Utah, Colorado’s outdoor industry leaders promised the departure would be a good thing. The loss of the twice-a-year trade shows — which irked brands that have been...
Summit Daily News
Echoes of a buried past carry from the pauper’s section of a Leadville cemetery all the way to Ireland’s shores
LEADVILLE — As Jim Walsh strolls through the pine forest that envelopes Evergreen Cemetery on a brilliant late autumn morning, he flashes back to the day 18 years earlier, when he first set foot on what he has come to regard as sacred ground. Then, as now, gentle ridges...
Summit Daily News
This week in history Oct. 30, 1922: Business is on the rise in Summit County
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Oct. 30, 1922. The Wellington Mines Co. started hauling zinc concentrates on Thursday. They have about 700 tons stored at the mill since before shutting down, and it is the intention to ship the entire amount at once.
travelyourway.net
Colorado Town Seizing Ski Resort’s Land To Stop It Building Employee Housing
Following months of increasingly contentious head-butting, officials in the mountain town of Vail, Colorado, are moving to seize a property from a local ski resort to prevent it from constructing new housing for its employees. The property in question is a 5-acre site abutting a frontage road in the eastern...
Summit Daily News
Last week’s snow storms help push Loveland Ski Area to plan opening day for Thursday Nov. 3
Colorado snow enthusiasts will soon be able to celebrate another ski area opening to the public this week. Loveland Ski Area, which is just outside of Summit County, will open this Thursday, Nov. 3, for its opening day. Lifts will open at 9 a.m. to begin the 2022-23 season. Lift...
Summit Daily News
Frisco Town Council decides to end BBQ Challenge, Fourth of July fireworks to pursue other entertainment options
After months of review and public discussion, the Frisco BBQ Challenge is cooked and the Fourth of July fireworks have fizzled. During a Tuesday, Oct. 25, work session, Frisco Town Council decided to stop hosting the Frisco BBQ Challenge to look into other entertainment options along with not pursue permitting for a fireworks display.
Summit Daily News
The trouble with co-existing: How a bad food year causes human-bear conflicts to increase
ASPEN — Most of the brightly-colored leaves in the high country have fallen off the trees and blanketed Aspen’s streets and sidewalks, signaling a change of seasons. With winter looming, black bears are desperately bingeing on anything they can find — from the last of the berries to trash in neighborhood dumpsters — to fuel themselves for long months of winter dormancy.
2 Colorado Cities Are Among The Top Places For Witches
Lawn Love found the most wicked places in the nation.
A Once-Legendary Colorado Music Venue is Now a Gentlemen’s Club
Back in the 1960s, the hippie movement was in full swing, and at the center of the summer of love in Denver, Colorado, for two remarkable years, was a music venue known as The Family Dog. History of Colorado's Family Dog. The Family Dog first opened its doors in September...
Summit Daily News
Tangled wildlife, jack-o’-lantern bait: Parks and Wildlife asks public to be mindful of decorations as Halloween comes to an end
As Halloween comes to an end, wildlife managers are asking the public to be mindful of taking down decorations and putting away jack-o’-lanterns to help keep wildlife safe. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, animals like bears and deer are drawn to carved pumpkins left on porches or on doorsteps.
Lamborghini, Mike Ward host opening event in Highlands Ranch
Lamborghini’s new Denver showroom was filled with guests, leaders and dealers on Wednesday evening to celebrate its opening with a ribbon cutting and presentation by owner Mike Ward and Andrea Baldi, CEO of Lamborghini North America. The new showroom, located at 1850 Lucent Court, Highlands Ranch, offers a complete...
Summit Daily News
Opinion | Allen Bacher: I will reduce the size of the government and support individual freedoms
I am a second-generation descendant of immigrant families. I am the first to attend college. I am an experienced and seasoned private sector member. I have been an adjunct professor for various colleges for over 30-plus years around the country. I have sat on multiple nonprofit boards over the years to give back and support those goals that improve the life of others.
Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting
The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
