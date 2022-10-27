PHOTOS: Community members celebrate Summit County at Best of Summit awards ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 26

EAGLE COUNTY — For Red Cliff Mayor Duke Gerber, the presence of paranormal activity in the historic town is undeniable. “I believe in ghosts, 100 percent,” Gerber said. Gerber — who grew up in the town, only leaving for small periods of time to live in the neighboring towns of Gilman and Minturn — is far from alone in this sentiment, especially in Red Cliff, where residents have reported numerous paranormal happenings over the years, from in-home hauntings to bigfoot sightings to other inexplicable occurrences.

RED CLIFF, CO ・ 18 HOURS AGO