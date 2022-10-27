Read full article on original website
Related
Truck driver shot woman for throwing rocks at truck in Colorado, documents show
FOX31 obtained arrest documents following a deadly shooting in a parking lot early Friday morning.
Deputies thwart possible armed robbery in Pueblo West
(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is crediting deputies’ quick response with thwarting an armed robbery attempt by a man with several outstanding warrants. According to PCSO, a deputy said he stopped at the Loaf N Jug on West Spaulding Avenue in Pueblo West around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30 […]
KKTV
Bullets hit southeast Springs home in drive-by shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was injured when a drive-by shooter sprayed bullets at a home in southeast Springs late Sunday night. Officers were called to the 3400 block of Afternoon Circle just after 11:20 p.m. on reports of a shooting and were told after getting on scene that someone had shot at the home several times while cruising past it in a vehicle. Bullets penetrated two different rooms, but no one inside was hit.
Man arrested in aggravated robbery of Pueblo bank
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man has been arrested on charges of Aggravated Robbery and Theft after police say he robbed a bank and stole a handgun. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), on Thursday, Oct. 27, officers responded around 4:35 p.m. to a bank in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 50 on a […]
Woman shot, killed in possible carjacking attempt
A woman was shot and killed in a vehicle when she and her mother came upon another vehicle with three people after midnight Sunday, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said.
KKTV
4 juveniles hospitalized following serious crash in Pueblo, speed a possible factor
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Speed and reckless driving are being looked at as possible factors following a serious crash involving four juveniles. The Pueblo Police Department shared details on Sunday’s crash with the public on Monday. According to police, officers were called to an area along Duke Street at about 9:30 Sunday morning. The area is on the southwest side of Pueblo.
Double homicide victims identified, police still searching for suspects
Police have identified two men who were shot and killed early Sunday morning as they continue to search for suspects.
Woman shot, killed by attempted carjackers in Boulder County, police said
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The suspects in an attempted carjacking early Sunday, resulting in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old woman, had been consuming drugs and selling fentanyl and had escaped from a pursuit with a deputy 15 minutes earlier, according to the affidavit in the case. The Boulder...
4 dead in Aurora house shooting, suspect still at large
Officers were called to the scene of a deadly shooting early Sunday morning that has left four people dead and now, the person they suspect to be responsible is still at large.
Police: Triple-death investigation shows possible ODs
The Denver Police Department is investigating three deaths in the Gateway neighborhood Sunday evening.
‘He was very violent,’ family member says suspect had criminal history
A family member of multiple people killed in a shooting early Sunday told FOX31 and Channel 2 the wanted suspect had made threats in the past.
2 killed in shooting Sunday morning
DENVER — Two people were killed in a shooting early Sunday morning, Denver Police said. Police said just before 3 a.m. that officers were investigating a shooting in the 9800 block of East Girard Avenue, where they found one victim. A second victim was located a short time later...
Early Sunday shooting leaves 2 dead in Denver, investigators searching for suspects
Police in the Mile High City responded to reports of a shooting early Sunday morning that left two people dead, and investigators searching for those responsible.
KKTV
Shooting at bar prompts Fountain’s first homicide investigation of 2022
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was arrested early Saturday morning in Fountain after a shooting outside of a bar left one man dead. Police said officers were dispatched to the Corner Pocket bar on South Highway 85 shortly after 12:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, officials said they found a deceased adult man.
2 separate late-night Denver stabbings occur within 1 mile of each other
Denver Police were called to two separate scenes just before midnight on Saturday that occurred within a mile of each other just north of the Cherry Creek Reservoir.
KRDO
3 dead at apartment complex in northeast Denver
DENVER (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after three men died inside an apartment complex in northeast Denver Sunday afternoon, according to 9NEWS. Denver Police Department responded to the apartment complex around 5:30 p.m. at the Station A Apartments located near the intersection with 45th Avenue in the Gateway/Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.
2 suspects in overnight armed robbery in Boulder still at large
Two suspects allegedly involved in an armed robbery in Boulder are still at large and now, investigators are asking the public to come forward with any information that could help locate them.
2 dead in early morning apartment fire in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A woman and child were killed in a fire early Monday morning at Tiffany Square apartments in Lakewood, according to the Lakewood Police Department (LPD). Ten other residents were injured in the fire at about 4:15 a.m. in the apartment building at 935 Sheridan Blvd. Seven people were treated and released. Three others were rushed to the hospital for treatment.
One arrested in shooting death outside Fountain bar
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man has been arrested for murder after a shooting outside a bar off Highway 85 in Fountain early Saturday morning, according to the Fountain Police Department. Just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday officers responded to the 'Corner Pocket' in Fountain and found a man dead. Witnesses told police the suspect and The post One arrested in shooting death outside Fountain bar appeared first on KRDO.
Gun accidentally goes off at flag football game, man arrested
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A man has been arrested after accidentally firing his gun at a flag football game in Highlands Ranch Saturday, sheriff's deputies said. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said they received several calls of shots fired on or around the football field at Cresthill Middle School at 3:45 p.m.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 5