Douglas County, CO

KXRM

Deputies thwart possible armed robbery in Pueblo West

(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is crediting deputies’ quick response with thwarting an armed robbery attempt by a man with several outstanding warrants. According to PCSO, a deputy said he stopped at the Loaf N Jug on West Spaulding Avenue in Pueblo West around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30 […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KKTV

Bullets hit southeast Springs home in drive-by shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was injured when a drive-by shooter sprayed bullets at a home in southeast Springs late Sunday night. Officers were called to the 3400 block of Afternoon Circle just after 11:20 p.m. on reports of a shooting and were told after getting on scene that someone had shot at the home several times while cruising past it in a vehicle. Bullets penetrated two different rooms, but no one inside was hit.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man arrested in aggravated robbery of Pueblo bank

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man has been arrested on charges of Aggravated Robbery and Theft after police say he robbed a bank and stole a handgun. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), on Thursday, Oct. 27, officers responded around 4:35 p.m. to a bank in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 50 on a […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

4 juveniles hospitalized following serious crash in Pueblo, speed a possible factor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Speed and reckless driving are being looked at as possible factors following a serious crash involving four juveniles. The Pueblo Police Department shared details on Sunday’s crash with the public on Monday. According to police, officers were called to an area along Duke Street at about 9:30 Sunday morning. The area is on the southwest side of Pueblo.
PUEBLO, CO
9NEWS

2 killed in shooting Sunday morning

DENVER — Two people were killed in a shooting early Sunday morning, Denver Police said. Police said just before 3 a.m. that officers were investigating a shooting in the 9800 block of East Girard Avenue, where they found one victim. A second victim was located a short time later...
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Shooting at bar prompts Fountain’s first homicide investigation of 2022

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was arrested early Saturday morning in Fountain after a shooting outside of a bar left one man dead. Police said officers were dispatched to the Corner Pocket bar on South Highway 85 shortly after 12:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, officials said they found a deceased adult man.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KRDO

3 dead at apartment complex in northeast Denver

DENVER (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after three men died inside an apartment complex in northeast Denver Sunday afternoon, according to 9NEWS. Denver Police Department responded to the apartment complex around 5:30 p.m. at the Station A Apartments located near the intersection with 45th Avenue in the Gateway/Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

2 dead in early morning apartment fire in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A woman and child were killed in a fire early Monday morning at Tiffany Square apartments in Lakewood, according to the Lakewood Police Department (LPD). Ten other residents were injured in the fire at about 4:15 a.m. in the apartment building at 935 Sheridan Blvd. Seven people were treated and released. Three others were rushed to the hospital for treatment.
LAKEWOOD, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

One arrested in shooting death outside Fountain bar

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man has been arrested for murder after a shooting outside a bar off Highway 85 in Fountain early Saturday morning, according to the Fountain Police Department. Just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday officers responded to the 'Corner Pocket' in Fountain and found a man dead. Witnesses told police the suspect and The post One arrested in shooting death outside Fountain bar appeared first on KRDO.
FOUNTAIN, CO
9NEWS

Gun accidentally goes off at flag football game, man arrested

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A man has been arrested after accidentally firing his gun at a flag football game in Highlands Ranch Saturday, sheriff's deputies said. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said they received several calls of shots fired on or around the football field at Cresthill Middle School at 3:45 p.m.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
