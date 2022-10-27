ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
abcnews4.com

Halloween scenes across the Lowcountry

LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — It's Halloween and the Lowcountry stepped up! Check out some of our favorite Halloween scenes this year. Want to be included on the list? Send us your best decorations or costume photos at the "Chime In" tab on our website. "Mount UNpleasant" On Folly Beach,...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

South Carolina suffers first pediatric flu-related death of the season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — The first pediatric flu-related death happened in South Carolina for the season. “It’s sad and unfortunate that we must report the death of a child in the Midlands Region from the complications of the flu. We extend our condolences to this family,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist and DHEC’s Director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy