abcnews4.com
Halloween scenes across the Lowcountry
LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — It's Halloween and the Lowcountry stepped up! Check out some of our favorite Halloween scenes this year. Want to be included on the list? Send us your best decorations or costume photos at the "Chime In" tab on our website. "Mount UNpleasant" On Folly Beach,...
South Carolina suffers first pediatric flu-related death of the season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — The first pediatric flu-related death happened in South Carolina for the season. “It’s sad and unfortunate that we must report the death of a child in the Midlands Region from the complications of the flu. We extend our condolences to this family,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist and DHEC’s Director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control.
Coroner: Suspect accused of killing South Carolina deputy dies while in hospice care
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — The man accused of killing a South Carolina deputy in June has died while in a hospice care setting. In a release to news media agencies on Saturday, Spartanburg Coroner Rusty Clevenger announced Duane L. Heard, 63, had passed away on Friday, Oct. 28, while living at a hospice house in Rock Hill.
