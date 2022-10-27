ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Washington Examiner

Los Angeles's homelessness debate is straight out of The Twilight Zone

Los Angeles has an anti-encampment law that allows certain areas — schools, day care centers, and other facilities — to be designated "no camping zones," barring homeless encampments from the vicinity. Voters are outraged at the inconvenience this causes the homeless and are planning to vote supporters of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

16-year-old girl mauled by six dogs in Southern California

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl was in serious condition after being mauled by six of her family's large dogs at their home in Southern California over the weekend, authorities said. A neighbor called 911 to report the attack around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Thousand Oaks, according...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

St. Monica’s Church

The mission of the St. Monica Catholic Community (stmonica.net) is to form loving disciples who will transform the world, all from the quiet confines of our four-acre block bordered by Lincoln and 7th, California and Washington. The parish was founded in Santa Monica in 1886 and moved to its present site in 1925 when the church building was completed. An elementary school followed several years later and a high school several years after that.
SANTA MONICA, CA
thepanthernewspaper.org

Who takes home the biggest paycheck at Chapman University?

As a private university, Chapman University is tax-exempt because of its purpose as an educational organization. As such, the university is required to file a Form 990 each year, a document that provides the public with financial information about a nonprofit organization. Chapman’s most recent filing is from the 2019-2020...
ORANGE, CA
KTLA

$500K Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles

A Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles is a big(ish) winner. The California Lottery announced that a ticket purchased at a liquor store in Pico Rivera is worth more than half a million dollars. The ticket was purchased at Ramirez Liquor on the 9400 block of Slauson Avenue. The winning ticket managed to hit five […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
theneighborhoodnewsonline.net

Anguk Seon Center Saves Historic Fitzgerald House

The historic architecture aficionados of West Adams have been waiting for years with fingers crossed, to see what was to become of the James. T. Fitzgerald mansion on the N. W. corner of Adams and Arlington. It was designed in 1903 in the Italian Gothic style by Joseph Cather Newsom and built in 1906 for James T. Fitzgerald a self-made music mogul. It is the oldest reinforced concrete house in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
POLITICO

A possible end to the Kevin de Leon saga

THE BUZZ: Will Kevin de León’s decade-plus political career conclude with voters firing him ahead of schedule?. It’s been a precipitous plummet for the former state Senate leader and mayoral candidate who in 2018 took the California Democratic Party endorsement from Sen. Dianne Feinstein. The end has looked imminent from the moment leaked tapes captured de León taking part in a racism-marred discussion with two other City Council members and a labor leader about consolidating Latino clout by carving up Los Angeles.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Only On: Pastor's trailer recovered in Pacoima thanks to help of viewers

Thanks to the help of CBS2 and KCAL9 viewers, a local pastor has located his trailer after it was stolen earlier this week. The trailer was stolen out of the First Christian Church in North Hollywood around 5 a.m. on Monday Oct. 24. It's unclear who exactly stole the trailer but fortunately someone called and reported spotting the trailer in Pacoima on Friday night. "The person who called said it was very strange that a somewhat new looking trailer was covered in that part of town, on that street," Jonathan Hall, Pastor at First Christian Church, told CBSLA Reporter Rick Montanez. Hall and his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
whatnowlosangeles.com

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop Signs New Franchise Agreement for LA

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop and Wing Zone continue to grow throughout the country, now signing multiple franchise agreements in the third quarter, including a site in Los Angeles. Following an impressive first half of the year, the fast-growing restaurant chain has announced the signing of 17 franchise agreements in the...
