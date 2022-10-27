Thanks to the help of CBS2 and KCAL9 viewers, a local pastor has located his trailer after it was stolen earlier this week. The trailer was stolen out of the First Christian Church in North Hollywood around 5 a.m. on Monday Oct. 24. It's unclear who exactly stole the trailer but fortunately someone called and reported spotting the trailer in Pacoima on Friday night. "The person who called said it was very strange that a somewhat new looking trailer was covered in that part of town, on that street," Jonathan Hall, Pastor at First Christian Church, told CBSLA Reporter Rick Montanez. Hall and his...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO