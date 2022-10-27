ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

AP source: Bears agree to trade LB Roquan Smith to Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Chicago Bears agreed to trade linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced.
CHICAGO, IL
Beyond Heinicke, McLaurin, Commanders defense coming up big

Taylor Heinicke and Terry McLaurin are justifiably getting the lion's share of the attention for helping the Washington Commanders come back to beat the Indianapolis Colts for their third consecutive victory. But this winning streak would not be possible without the defense, which forced two fumbles Sunday and has risen...
WASHINGTON, DC
Chase Young to resume practice 11 months since tearing ACL

Chase Young is expected to practice with the Washington Commanders this week for the first time since tearing the ACL in his right knee 11 months ago. Coach Ron Rivera said Young will take part in positional workouts Wednesday before getting ramped up to participation in team drills at some point. It’s not clear when the young edge rusher will make his season debut.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bucs top Knights, 25-12

KINGWOOD — The Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers controlled the game on the ground and ran past the Preston Knights, 25-12, in Friday night’s high school football game in Kingwood. All four of B-U’s touchdowns came from its rushing attack, which garnered 285 yards. B-U’s defense also kept Preston off the...
KINGWOOD, WV
Milwaukee 110, Detroit 108

DETROIT (108) Bey 4-9 1-1 10, Bogdanovic 9-16 2-2 23, Stewart 4-9 3-4 11, Cunningham 11-23 2-2 27, Ivey 8-17 3-4 19, Livers 1-2 0-0 3, Noel 0-3 2-2 2, Diallo 4-9 5-6 13, Hayes 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 41-92 18-21 108.
Brooklyn 116, Indiana 109

INDIANA (109) Duarte 10-15 5-6 30, Smith 1-4 1-2 3, Turner 2-8 3-6 7, Haliburton 4-11 2-2 11, Hield 8-16 3-3 22, Jackson 4-6 0-1 8, Johnson 2-4 0-0 4, Bitadze 1-3 0-0 2, Mathurin 6-12 2-3 16, Nembhard 0-1 0-0 0, Brissett 0-1 0-0 0, McConnell 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 41-87 16-23 109.
INDIANA STATE

