MMA Fighting
Video: Nate Diaz slaps member of Jake Paul’s team backstage at Paul vs. Silva
Nate Diaz got physical with a member of Jake Paul’s team prior to Paul’s matchup with Anderson Silva on Saturday. Backstage at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., following Diaz’s teammate Chris Avila’s dominant decision win over YouTube star Dr. Mike Varshavski, a skirmish broke out backstage.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights
Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights from the main event, courtesy of the Showtime, FITE TV, and other outlets. Paul vs. Silva took place Oct. 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Jake Paul (6-0) collided with the former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-2) in the main event. The fight aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.
MMAmania.com
Official ‘Paul vs. Silva’ salaries: What will each fighter earn for tonight’s PPV event?
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will collide in a highly-anticipated boxing match later tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., and the two fighters will earn millions doing it. LIVE! Watch ‘Paul Vs. Silva’ On PPV...
Anderson Silva humbly accepts losing to Jake Paul: 'I'm superhero, but sometimes my half human fail'
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Anderson Silva has no excuses for his loss to Jake Paul. Silva, a former longtime UFC middleweight champion, dropped a unanimous decision to Paul in Saturday’s Showtime boxing headliner at Desert Diamond Arena. It was a competitive fight, but a knockdown by Paul in Round 8 locked in his victory on the scorecard, moving the YouTuber to 6-0 in his boxing career.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Reflects On Being Beaten Up By Six Marines
Shawn Michaels will be the first to admit that he wasn't always the most mature person back in the day. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer may have come out the other side with a remarkable career, but he didn't take the easiest road to get there. Struggles with drug addiction took their toll, and on one October night in 1995, "The Heartbreak Kid" wound up on the receiving end of a real-life beatdown, purportedly by six Marines.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva official scorecard
Jake Paul out-boxed Anderson Silva, according to the official scores. “The Problem Child” won an eight-round unanimous decision over a UFC legend on Saturday, earning a 77-74 score to go along with a pair of 78-73 scores. See how the judges’ came to the decision here, courtesy of talkSPORT:...
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul scores late knockdown on Anderson Silva, secures unanimous decision victory to remain undefeated
Jake Paul faced the toughest test of his young career and he delivered a stunning knockdown against Anderson Silva in the final round to secure his victory to remain undefeated. While the scorecards looked like it was a much more lopsided fight, Paul did not have an easy night at...
Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva live stream: how to watch the full fight online today, start time, PPV prices
How to live stream the fight from anywhere as the controversial influencer takes on the MMA veteran.
ringsidenews.com
Iron Sheik Threatens To Break Jake Paul’s Neck After Anderson Silva Fight
Jake Paul has always been part of huge boxing matches, and he manages to build up a ton of hype for his fights. Jake Paul also loves trash-talking his opponents, and it has proven to be an effective strategy. However, even The Problem Child is no match for the Iron Sheik.
Jake Paul got booed during Anderson Silva walkout (Video)
Watch as Jake Paul makes yet another over-the-top entrance moments before he enters the ring for his boxing battle with Anderson Silva. Jake Paul seems to be the kind of person who never passes up the opportunity to make a grand entrance. And he made sure to make his mark entering the Desert Diamond Arena for his boxing fight with Anderson Silva.
MMA Fighting
Sparring partner Eliezer Silva talks alleged knockout of Anderson Silva in training for Jake Paul bout
Was Anderson Silva knocked out in sparring ahead of his highly-anticipated boxing match with YouTube sensation-turned professional boxer Jake Paul this Saturday in Arizona? He was not… after saying he was. “The Spider” made that revelation in an interview that had the Arizona commission require further testing earlier this...
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva prediction, preview and analysis
Head-punching enthusiast and influencer supreme, Jake Paul, finally picks on someone his own size this evening (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) when he takes on Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall-of-Famer, Anderson Silva, atop a five-fight FITE.tv / Showtime-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The broadcast will...
MMAmania.com
Showtime’s exec: Jake Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather could be ‘bigger than Floyd vs. Logan’
While the Jake Paul business is definitely a good business to be in, his older brother, Logan Paul, still holds the record for most pay-per-view (PPV) units sold by a Paul in a main event. His bout against Floyd Mayweather broke the million PPVs sold threshold at a cool $49.95 per unit.
MMA Fighting
Paul vs. Silva results: Uriah Hall calls out Jake Paul after unanimous decision win over Le’Veon Bell in listless affair
Uriah Hall didn’t have the performance many expected but he still got the job done with a unanimous decision win over ex-NFL running back Le’Veon Bell. Over four rounds, Hall was definitely the superior fighter but a lack of activity until late in the fight didn’t allow him to really hurt Bell despite having an obvious advantage in almost every exchange. Still, Hall got the nod on the scorecards with all three judges giving him the fight 40-36 as he moves to 1-0 in his professional boxing career.
MMA Fighting
Georges St-Pierre on Jake Paul ahead of Anderson Silva fight: ‘It started off as a joke and look at him now’
Georges St-Pierre admits he wasn’t taking Jake Paul’s boxing career seriously at first, but Paul is changing the former UFC champion’s mind ahead of his toughest fight to date. Paul will face Anderson Silva at the Paul vs. Silva boxing event this Saturday at Desert Diamond Arena...
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Christian Rodriguez submits Joshua Weems with slick anaconda choke | UFC Vegas 63
Christian Rodriguez scored the biggest victory of his young career earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) at UFC Vegas 63 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the 24-year-old prospect stopped Joshua Weems with a first-round submission (anaconda choke). LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 63 On...
Cody Rhodes didn’t leave AEW because of The Elite or CM Punk. Source? Cody Rhodes.
As Cody Rhodes continues to rehab and heal up from his torn pec, he’s still finding some time to set the record straight on a few things. Specifically, Rhodes explained why he decided to leave AEW, a company he helped start, to return to WWE. Responding to a fan on Twitter (whose tweet is now hidden), Rhodes said it wasn’t disputes with his fellow EVPs or CM Punk that made him want to leave, nor was it motivated by financial considerations. “I didn’t leave because of the Bucks/Kenny,” Rhodes said. ” … and I didn’t leave because of/or have issues with Punk....
MMAmania.com
Video: Team Diaz gets into backstage scuffle with Team Paul | Paul vs. Silva
Nate Diaz was in attendance for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing event tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., and that meant his entire entourage was in attendance as well. Diaz, who fought out his...
ringsidenews.com
CM Punk Expected To Sue Tony Khan After AEW All Out Brawl
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in complete and utter disaster after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally ruining everyone. Punk is also predicted to sue Tony Khan. CM Punk was involved in a backstage brawl where he...
