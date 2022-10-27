ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights

Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights from the main event, courtesy of the Showtime, FITE TV, and other outlets. Paul vs. Silva took place Oct. 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Jake Paul (6-0) collided with the former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-2) in the main event. The fight aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.
GLENDALE, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Anderson Silva humbly accepts losing to Jake Paul: 'I'm superhero, but sometimes my half human fail'

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Anderson Silva has no excuses for his loss to Jake Paul. Silva, a former longtime UFC middleweight champion, dropped a unanimous decision to Paul in Saturday’s Showtime boxing headliner at Desert Diamond Arena. It was a competitive fight, but a knockdown by Paul in Round 8 locked in his victory on the scorecard, moving the YouTuber to 6-0 in his boxing career.
wrestlinginc.com

Shawn Michaels Reflects On Being Beaten Up By Six Marines

Shawn Michaels will be the first to admit that he wasn't always the most mature person back in the day. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer may have come out the other side with a remarkable career, but he didn't take the easiest road to get there. Struggles with drug addiction took their toll, and on one October night in 1995, "The Heartbreak Kid" wound up on the receiving end of a real-life beatdown, purportedly by six Marines.
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva official scorecard

Jake Paul out-boxed Anderson Silva, according to the official scores. “The Problem Child” won an eight-round unanimous decision over a UFC legend on Saturday, earning a 77-74 score to go along with a pair of 78-73 scores. See how the judges’ came to the decision here, courtesy of talkSPORT:...
GLENDALE, CA
FanSided

Jake Paul got booed during Anderson Silva walkout (Video)

Watch as Jake Paul makes yet another over-the-top entrance moments before he enters the ring for his boxing battle with Anderson Silva. Jake Paul seems to be the kind of person who never passes up the opportunity to make a grand entrance. And he made sure to make his mark entering the Desert Diamond Arena for his boxing fight with Anderson Silva.
GLENDALE, AZ
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva prediction, preview and analysis

Head-punching enthusiast and influencer supreme, Jake Paul, finally picks on someone his own size this evening (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) when he takes on Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall-of-Famer, Anderson Silva, atop a five-fight FITE.tv / Showtime-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The broadcast will...
GLENDALE, AZ
MMA Fighting

Paul vs. Silva results: Uriah Hall calls out Jake Paul after unanimous decision win over Le’Veon Bell in listless affair

Uriah Hall didn’t have the performance many expected but he still got the job done with a unanimous decision win over ex-NFL running back Le’Veon Bell. Over four rounds, Hall was definitely the superior fighter but a lack of activity until late in the fight didn’t allow him to really hurt Bell despite having an obvious advantage in almost every exchange. Still, Hall got the nod on the scorecards with all three judges giving him the fight 40-36 as he moves to 1-0 in his professional boxing career.
