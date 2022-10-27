ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Washington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

South Oldham High School celebrates girls soccer state championship

CRESTWOOD, Ky. — South Oldham High School celebrated its girls soccer program's recent state championship on Monday morning in the school's gymnasium. The Lady Dragons beat Elizabethtown 5-0 on Saturday in the 2022 KHSAA State Championship Game. "We know that the people of the past have done extraordinary things,"...
CRESTWOOD, KY
WLKY.com

UofL men's basketball drops exhibition to Div. II Lenoir-Rhyne

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisvlle men's basketball team dropped its exhibition game to Division II Lenoir-Rhyne on Sunday afternoon inside the KFC Yum! Center. The Cards jumped out to a quick 13-4 lead before the Bears came back to win. Lenoir-Rhyne pulled away for good thanks to a 12-0 run in the middle of the second half.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

UK Football looking to get back on track against Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. — After looking like the Wildcats of the past on Saturday night against Tennessee, UK head coach Mark Stoops and company are putting that loss behind them. UK heads to Columbia, Missouri, this Saturday, and are only two-point favorites ahead of the game. They are also unranked for the first time this season.
COLUMBIA, MO
WLKY.com

Cards win over the Demon Deacons

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville Cardinals won against Number 10 ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cardinal Stadium Saturday. The Cards took the win 48 to 21. This makes three consecutive wins in Atlantic Coast Conference games, a feat the Cards haven't accomplished since 2016. One point...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

No. 19 Kentucky throttled by No. 3 Tennessee 44-6

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Volunteers were ready for Kentucky. Hyatt caught five passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns to lead Tennessee to a 44-6 victory over No. 19 Kentucky on Saturday night. Hyatt broke the school record for touchdown receptions in a season with 14 and set up...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WLKY.com

Louisville elementary school attempts to break Guinness World Record

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Stopher Elementary School tried to break the Guinness World Record for the "longest cereal box domino chain" on Monday. And they did it while supporting a good cause. "JCPS students are hit kind of hard," said Avani Goodloe, Stopher Elementary School PTA. "We have some schools...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

The legend of the Witches' Tree in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Do you know the legend of Louisville's "Witches' Tree?" Growing wildly in an Old Louisville front yard is a twisty, turny tree. It's draped in what looks like junk but is actually peace offerings to witches. We spoke with author, historian and folklorist David Dominé about...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Community-led project aims to give Russell brownfield property new life

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A brownfield property in the Russell neighborhood could soon see new life as a mixed-use development that will also help build generational wealth within the Black community. The five-acre lot sits on the corner of Madison and 30th Street across from the Norton Healthcare Sports and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Halloween doggie parade supports businesses in Beechmont neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Halloween parade in the Beechmont neighborhood featured some four-legged party-goers. It was the Southern Parkway Halloween Doggie Parade. The event was sponsored by the Beechmont Neighborhood Association. It was part of the Woodlawn Halloween Street Festival, which featured food trucks and vendor booths showcasing some...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run on Monday night. LMPD said Sixth Division officers were notified of a pedestrian struck near the intersection of Poplar Level Road and I-264 just before 8 p.m. Police said they located a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Weekly weather planner: A spooky start for Halloween, but the sun will come out

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s hard to believe October is wrapping up already. Your Halloween forecast is looking a bit gloomy with a good amount of clouds and some showers around. However, conditions should begin to dry out in time for the trick-or-treaters. There might even be some peeks of sun during the afternoon. Here's your hourly forecast for Halloween evening.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Police: Man killed in Newburg shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood that left one man dead. LMPD said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Monday in the 4000 block of Lula Way. Sixth Division officers responded to the scene and located a man with a gunshot wound.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy