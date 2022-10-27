Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Frankie Hibbs and Gaye Ballard Bardstown City Council Candidates Endorsed By Nelson County America FirstNelson County News-SentinelBardstown, KY
Kentucky man lands role on 'CSI' as a corpse after playing dead on TikTok for nearly a yearAmarie M.Elizabethtown, KY
Petition Started As Suspect In Rogers Disappearance Brooks Houck Reportedly Trying To Open Day CareNelson County News-SentinelBardstown, KY
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
WLKY.com
South Oldham High School celebrates girls soccer state championship
CRESTWOOD, Ky. — South Oldham High School celebrated its girls soccer program's recent state championship on Monday morning in the school's gymnasium. The Lady Dragons beat Elizabethtown 5-0 on Saturday in the 2022 KHSAA State Championship Game. "We know that the people of the past have done extraordinary things,"...
WLKY.com
UofL men's basketball drops exhibition to Div. II Lenoir-Rhyne
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisvlle men's basketball team dropped its exhibition game to Division II Lenoir-Rhyne on Sunday afternoon inside the KFC Yum! Center. The Cards jumped out to a quick 13-4 lead before the Bears came back to win. Lenoir-Rhyne pulled away for good thanks to a 12-0 run in the middle of the second half.
WLKY.com
Kentucky Wildcats fans take over Tennessee Volunteers landmark ahead of football loss
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Kentucky Wildcats took a rough loss on the road at Tennessee Saturday night, but before the game kicked off, a group of fans managed to play a Halloween weekend trick on the Volunteers. Photos floated around on social media Saturday before the game of seven...
WLKY.com
UK Football looking to get back on track against Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. — After looking like the Wildcats of the past on Saturday night against Tennessee, UK head coach Mark Stoops and company are putting that loss behind them. UK heads to Columbia, Missouri, this Saturday, and are only two-point favorites ahead of the game. They are also unranked for the first time this season.
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana holds dedication ceremony for 'Field of Memories'
FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. — A groundbreaking southern Indiana softball team now has a permanent tribute at a park in Floyds Knob. A ceremony took place on Thursday for the new B.P.W. Hoosiers Field of Memories at Letty Walker Park. The Hoosiers were a softball team that represented Floyd County...
WLKY.com
Cards win over the Demon Deacons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville Cardinals won against Number 10 ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cardinal Stadium Saturday. The Cards took the win 48 to 21. This makes three consecutive wins in Atlantic Coast Conference games, a feat the Cards haven't accomplished since 2016. One point...
WLKY.com
No. 19 Kentucky throttled by No. 3 Tennessee 44-6
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Volunteers were ready for Kentucky. Hyatt caught five passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns to lead Tennessee to a 44-6 victory over No. 19 Kentucky on Saturday night. Hyatt broke the school record for touchdown receptions in a season with 14 and set up...
WLKY.com
Louisville elementary school attempts to break Guinness World Record
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Stopher Elementary School tried to break the Guinness World Record for the "longest cereal box domino chain" on Monday. And they did it while supporting a good cause. "JCPS students are hit kind of hard," said Avani Goodloe, Stopher Elementary School PTA. "We have some schools...
WLKY.com
'Grant's Giving' 3K/5K raising money for sports opportunities for underserved youth in Louisville
GOSHEN, Ky. — The annual "Grant's Giving" race event is coming up next weekend. The event is named after, Grant Tucker, a young boy who died in car crash. It seeks to honor his memory and love of fun and sports by raising money to go towards sports for underserved youth in Louisville.
WLKY.com
The legend of the Witches' Tree in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Do you know the legend of Louisville's "Witches' Tree?" Growing wildly in an Old Louisville front yard is a twisty, turny tree. It's draped in what looks like junk but is actually peace offerings to witches. We spoke with author, historian and folklorist David Dominé about...
WLKY.com
Louisville businesses encouraged to give felons a second chance with proposed ordinance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A proposed Metro Council ordinance would expand the city's contractors to include businesses that hire those who have served their time. Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey, the sponsor of the measure, was fueled to file the ordinance by alarming statistics. It's estimated nearly half of Black men will...
WLKY.com
Community-led project aims to give Russell brownfield property new life
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A brownfield property in the Russell neighborhood could soon see new life as a mixed-use development that will also help build generational wealth within the Black community. The five-acre lot sits on the corner of Madison and 30th Street across from the Norton Healthcare Sports and...
WLKY.com
Final phase of Lincoln Drive Sewer Project in Clarksville begins Oct. 31
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Beginning Monday, Oct. 31, construction crews will begin the fourth and final phase of theLincoln Drive Wastewater project. The final phase of the project will include lane closures and restrictions on Lewis and Clark Parkway. This will not be a full closure there will still be...
WLKY.com
Halloween doggie parade supports businesses in Beechmont neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Halloween parade in the Beechmont neighborhood featured some four-legged party-goers. It was the Southern Parkway Halloween Doggie Parade. The event was sponsored by the Beechmont Neighborhood Association. It was part of the Woodlawn Halloween Street Festival, which featured food trucks and vendor booths showcasing some...
WLKY.com
Hillcrest Avenue: Check out the displays on Louisville's 'Halloween Street' for 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hillcrest Avenue residents get ready to welcome trick-or-treaters on Halloween night. Thousands of people visit the neighborhood during the month of October to see the elaborate setups featuring spooky spiders, skeleton cemeteries, lights, inflatables and more. Since the pandemic, neighbors said the crowds haven't been the...
WLKY.com
All lanes open after crash shuts down I-65 southbound lanes for nearly 2 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A multiple vehicle crash blocked all the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 on Monday morning. It happened a little after 5:30 a.m. near the Arthur Street exit. As of current, TRIMARC is reporting it as a non-injury crash. Emergency crews worked to clear the scene. This...
WLKY.com
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run on Monday night. LMPD said Sixth Division officers were notified of a pedestrian struck near the intersection of Poplar Level Road and I-264 just before 8 p.m. Police said they located a...
WLKY.com
Weekly weather planner: A spooky start for Halloween, but the sun will come out
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s hard to believe October is wrapping up already. Your Halloween forecast is looking a bit gloomy with a good amount of clouds and some showers around. However, conditions should begin to dry out in time for the trick-or-treaters. There might even be some peeks of sun during the afternoon. Here's your hourly forecast for Halloween evening.
WLKY.com
Louisville Urban League gets $5.7 million donation from billionaire philanthropist
A billionaire who just gave millions to a Louisville school district is now also helping the city's urban league. The Louisville Urban League received what it is calling "a transformational gift" from billionaire MacKenzie Scott. Scott is a philanthropist and novelist, and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos. The league announced Monday...
WLKY.com
Police: Man killed in Newburg shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood that left one man dead. LMPD said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Monday in the 4000 block of Lula Way. Sixth Division officers responded to the scene and located a man with a gunshot wound.
Comments / 0