First Alert Weather: Some showers to start the week with warm and dry weather later
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Happy Halloween! It’s not too bad this year for the trick-or-treaters with pleasant temperatures and just a few showers but no rainout for Monday night. The best chance for showers will be early with a drying trend after 6 p.m. We will see light winds and temperatures near 60 between 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday night.
First Alert Weather Update: Mild fall weather
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After another beautiful day, clouds will move in this evening and that will keep our temperature a bit milder overnight with lows dipping down to near 40°. Halloween will feature more clouds and isolated spotty showers in the afternoon and evening. It will not be...
First Alert Weather: Another great day today before a few showers for Halloween
ROCHESTER, N.Y. It’s another cold start to our morning here in Western NY as temperatures have dropped into the upper 20s for some. Once again though we are expecting a temperature rebound with highs in the mid and low 60s this afternoon. We will also be featuring mainly sunny skies for a good chunk of today, but clouds will increase this evening and tonight ahead of a few showers tomorrow.
First Alert Weather Update: Fair weather on Sunday with some Halloween showers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After a lovely Saturday, fair weather continues on Sunday, with a mix of clouds and sun and temperatures once again into the mid 60s. We’ll tend to see more clouds building in later on Sunday, but remaining dry, so we’re good for any outdoor activities or fall yard cleanup you may need to do. The weather for the Bills game Sunday night still looks just fine, with temperatures in the 50s and a mostly cloudy sky.
First Alert Weather: Halloweekend looks great, but Halloween will come with a few showers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Another morning and another cold start to our day. Just like the other though we are expecting milder temperatures this afternoon. The last couple of days have been cool, but this afternoon will feature afternoon highs near 60 degrees! Also, high pressure remains in full control of our weather locally, which means we will continue to see clear skies and sunny skies during the day.
Seneca Park Zoo hosts Halloween weekend Fall Fest
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – For the entire month of October, Seneca Park Zoo celebrated their first-ever Fall Fest. The zoo featured apples, pumpkins, scarecrows, and hay bales, along with fall decorations, special seasonal treats, and themed weekends. Halloween weekend included a costume parade, and guests could vote for their favorite scarecrow.
Kids explored science exhibits while trick-or-treating at RMSC
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Trick-or-treaters got to experience cool science tricks and Halloween treats at the Rochester Museum and Science Center on Sunday. Kids explored museum exhibits while stopping at trick-or-treat stations along the way. They also got to get their hands dirty and explore some spooky science experiments. “We...
Families felt safe, trick-or-treating at “Halloween at the Market”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – With surging violence in the city, a safe space to trick-or-treat was the goal for the Public Market. “Halloween at the Market” was the place to be Sunday night. Thousands of people dressed up in their costumes to have some fun and hunt for treats in a safe environment.
House on Texas Street struck by bullets
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Bullets went through a house on Texas Street while two people were inside on Thursday. Police responded just before 10:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they say multiple cars were seen speeding away from the area. RPD officers also found a...
No one injured in overnight house fire on Skuse Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Rochester Fire Department responded to an overnight house fire on Skuse Street in the city. It happened in a two-story, single family home. Fire crews arrived in four minutes and saw flames coming from the front of the home. Crews had to force their way in through the front door, and they did not find anyone inside the home.
FD investigating fire that destroyed home and took the lives of two cats on Wickwine Lane
Update: At about 2:45 p.m. on Saturday multiple agencies were dispatched to a house on fire on Wickwine Lane. Since it was a clear day, the smoke was visible from a good portion of of the south side of the county. Units were on the scene in less than five minutes, and a single family home was involved. Due to the heavy volume of fire, the fire was knocked down from the outside. Over 40 firefighters were on the scene.
Lovely Warren and La’Ron Singletary appear in smiling photo together
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Lovely Warren and La’Ron Singletary appear in smiling photo together. We saw an interesting photo posted on Facebook. It shows former Rochester mayor Lovely Warren smiling in a picture with La’Ron Singletary, the man she fired as Rochester police chief in 2020. Singletary is now the republican candidate for congress.
15-year-old girl arrived at local hospital with gunshot wound
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Just after 7 p.m., Rochester Police Officers responded to the 200 block of Genesee Street for the report of a person shot. Officers learned that a 15-year-old female city resident, suffering from a gunshot wound, had arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle. The victim is being evaluated and treated for what are currently considered serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.
Rugburn performs for local elementary school’s Red Ribbon Week celebration
WEBSTER, N.Y. – Our own Brett Davidsen and his bandmates, Rugburn, were invited to perform at Klem Road North Elementary School in Webster. It was part of the school’s celebration of Red Ribbon Week. The Red Ribbon campaign is the largest drug-abuse prevention campaign in the U.S. School leaders are highlighting the importance of making healthy choices and being kind to others at school. Each day this week had a theme. Friday was “celebrate creativity” day.
Monroe County town supervisors sign a bipartisan letter to Governor Hochul asking for help addressing crime
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Monroe County town supervisors sign a bipartisan letter to Governor Hochul asking for help addressing crime. Almost every town supervisor in Monroe County signed a letter addressed to Governor Kathy Hochul regarding the rising crime in Monroe county towns. Webster Town Supervisor, Tom Flaherty did sign...
Man hospitalized after shooting on Sullivan Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 37-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in the lower body on Sullivan Street. Rochester police responded after getting calls for a shooting and found the injured man on Joesph Avenue near Clifford Avenue. An investigation determined that the shooting happened one block south of that area, on Sullivan Street.
RPD Internal Investigation: Investigator Involved in EMT Arrest at Strong Hospital Violated Regulations
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Investigator seen on camera pushing an EMT up against the registration desk inside Strong Hospital and cuffing her while she had a patient on the stretcher, has been found to have violated at least one of the Rochester Police Department Rules and Regulations.
RPO closes out Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Celebration with free concert
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra closed out the City’s Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Celebration with a concert at Church of Love Faith Center, followed by a performance by the Bach Children’s Chorus. The event was free and open to the public. This special concert capped off two...
Two teens shot on Weld Street, one has died
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police said two teenagers were shot on Weld Street near Scio Street on Tuesday. One of the victims died at the scene. RPD officers responded at around 3:45 a.m. after getting calls for a shooting. They found the male in his late teens dead from an upper-body gunshot wound.
What would you do if you won $1 billion lottery?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Right now lots of people are busy daydreaming about winning tonight’s Powerball Jackpot that’s worth $1 billion. What would you do with all that money?. Before Uncle Sam gets a cut in the form of taxes, $1 billion is up for grabs. I went to Gates Big M where I talked to customers to find out what they will do if they win the jackpot.
