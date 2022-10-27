Update: At about 2:45 p.m. on Saturday multiple agencies were dispatched to a house on fire on Wickwine Lane. Since it was a clear day, the smoke was visible from a good portion of of the south side of the county. Units were on the scene in less than five minutes, and a single family home was involved. Due to the heavy volume of fire, the fire was knocked down from the outside. Over 40 firefighters were on the scene.

HENRIETTA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO