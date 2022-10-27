Read full article on original website
Putin ally threatens to turn Chechens loose on Russian dissidents
Russian citizens who criticize the Kremlin could find themselves on the receiving end of a nasty visit from Chechen forces, according to an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin’s attempted "partial mobilization" of fighting-aged Russians into the war in Ukraine has prompted a wave of social displeasure, including a...
Washington Examiner
Biden sends gifts to Hezbollah
As I approached Nabatiyeh, one of southern Lebanon ’s larger towns, Hezbollah flags began to outnumber Lebanese flags. Banners with the faces of Hezbollah members killed fighting in Syria fluttered from lampposts. It was two years ago, at the height of the U.S. maximum pressure campaign. I sat down for coffee with a number of locals, including men who spent time in Israeli prisons for terror offenses. Nothing prepared me for the anger. Not at Israel or the United States, but at Hezbollah and its patron, Iran .
PHOTOS: Russian and US troops shook hands and took pictures together when their patrols met in Syria, actions in deep contrast with Ukraine tensions
Photos show US and Russian troops shaking hands and taking pictures together in Syria. The photos, published by AFP, were taken as both forces patrolled territory near the Turkish border. In 2020, a similar run-in saw Russian soldiers forcing their US counterparts off the road. Two years ago, when US...
americanmilitarynews.com
John Bolton says US could assassinate Putin over nuclear weapons
Former National Security Adviser John Bolton said the United States is able to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin if he uses a nuclear weapon against Ukraine. During an appearance on the United Kingdom’s LBC News, Bolton told host Andrew Marr that Putin “will be held accountable” if he uses a nuclear weapon, according to the Independent.
Kremlin seizes on Zelensky 'blunder' after Ukraine President demands NATO 'launch pre-emptive strikes' on Russia to stop Putin using nukes - before insisting he meant 'imposing sanctions' pre-invasion as Kyiv troops hammer Moscow forces into retreat
The Kremlin has warned of potentially 'monstrous consequences' after Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to suggest NATO powers should bomb Russia to deter Vladimir Putin from using nuclear weapons against Ukraine. Russia said such comments risked starting 'yet another world war' after the Ukrainian president seemed to tell Australian think tank the...
Russians in Ukraine Preparing To Help Overthrow Putin—Opposition Leader
Volunteer Russian fighters battling their compatriots in Ukraine can be a vanguard in a future revolution to topple Vladimir Putin, a prominent opposition leader has said. Ilya Ponomarev—a member of the Russian parliament from 2007 to 2016 and the only one to vote against the annexation of Crimea in 2014—told Newsweek Putin has set the stage for a "new Russian revolution" with a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
Russia-Ukraine war, as it happened: nearly 9,000 Russian troops to be stationed in Belarus; Putin’s forces continuing ‘forced deportations’
Russian servicemen begin to arrive in Belarus; US think tank says Putin engaging in ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Ukraine
Former General Says U.S. Would 'Take Out' Russian Troops If Moscow Used Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine
A former CIA and military leader says the U.S. would wipe Russian troops off the map if Moscow chose to use nuclear weapons, Radar has learned. David Petraeus recently spoke about the Russian nuclear threat amid the country’s ongoing war with Ukraine. In February, Russia invaded its neighbor under the pretext of freeing persecuted people.
Mexico warns Venezuelan migrant caravans will be turned away under new US policy
Mexico warned Venezuelan migrants on Saturday that those traveling in caravans will be ineligible for a new U.S. immigration program. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security unveiled a new program on Wednesday that would allow up to 24,000 Venezuelans to secure work authorization in the U.S. via sponsorship. However, this...
U.S. wants to find a country to lead Haiti military intervention by early November
The State Department is pushing back against the notion that a U.S. resolution proposing a rapid reaction force to Haiti is in peril and expects the dimensions of a force to be settled by early November.
US News and World Report
Russia Says It Will Retaliate if EU Confiscates State Assets
(Reuters) - Russia will retaliate if its state and citizens' assets are confiscated by the European Union, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. Asked about comments reportedly made by European leaders suggesting Russian assets in the European Union could be confiscated, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that this would be "stealing".
Russian forces will be ‘annihilated’ if Putin uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine, says senior EU official – as it happened
EU foreign policy chief rules out nuclear response to Putin but vows powerful answer from military
U.S. charges Russians for shipping military equipment, Venezuelan oil
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Wednesday charged five Russian nationals for sanctions evasion and other violations related to shipping military technologies bought from U.S. manufacturers to Russian buyers, some of which ended up on the battlefield in Ukraine.
kitco.com
The West has 'essentially stolen' Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves, says Kremlin
(Kitco News) Moscow said Western countries used sanctions to steal its gold and foreign exchange reserves. "In general, a large part of our assets have been essentially stolen by specific Western countries," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday after being asked about a proposal by the European Union to transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine.
Belarus opposition leader says CNN report is ‘proof’ Lukashenko regime aided Russian aggression in Ukraine
CNN — An opposition leader in exile from Belarus has demanded that President Alexsandr Lukashenko be held to account for his regime’s complicity in the Ukraine war and for Russian soldiers to withdraw from Belarusian soil, after a CNN investigation revealed new evidence that the country provided medical assistance to injured Russian troops.
Retreating Russian troops are arming Ukraine with modern T-90 tanks as Putin's army digs 60-year-old armor out of storage, Ukraine's military says
Ukrainian forces are now fielding captured T-90 tanks, modern armor taken as Russian troops retreat, the military said. As the Russian military loses more modern equipment, it has been forced to pull old tanks from storage. Tanks are just one example of the kind of heavy weaponry that fleeing Russian...
A Heated Presidential Election Puts Brazil's Future As A Democracy In Question
Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has waged war on the world's fourth-largest democracy. Many Brazilians fear it won't survive if he wins reelection Sunday.
US News and World Report
Lula or Bolsonaro? Putin Says He Has Good Relations With Both
LONDON (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had good relations with both Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro, the two candidates in Sunday's runoff in the Brazilian presidential election. When asked on Thursday what Russia's position was on the Brazilian election and the probability that Lula...
US News and World Report
As U.N. Mulls Sending Troops to Haiti, a Gang's Rise Shows How Hard That Would Be
(Reuters) - As Haiti's gang-induced humanitarian crisis deepened in October, a group of looters ransacked a supermarket in a well-to-do suburb of the capital Port-au-Prince, leading police to arrest over a dozen people and take them to a nearby police station. They were not there for long. Within hours, the...
