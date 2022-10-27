Read full article on original website
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Steph Curry Reveals What's Wrong With The Warriors
The Golden State Warriors are struggling to start the year
Paul Pierce Thought Klay Thompson Should Have Included Him In His Top 5 Shooters List
Paul Pierce had a problem with Klay Thompson's list of the greatest shooters ever as he felt he should have been on it.
Charles Barkley Says Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And LeBron James Are The Perfect Players
Charles Barkley has high praise for Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, calling them 'perfect players'.
NBC Sports
Klay gets touching advice from Steph's mom after Barkley remarks
Klay Thompson took to heart recent criticism from TNT NBA analyst Charles Barkley and let his emotions out following the Warriors’ 123-110 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday. Since Barkley's remarks, in which the analyst said Thompson is no longer the same player he was before his injuries,...
Sports World Is Praying Today For WWE Star Carmella
The sports world is sending its love to WWE star Carmella after sharing a heartbreaking story to her social media accounts to close out Infant Loss Awareness Month. On Monday, the 35-year-old revealed that she was treated for an ectopic pregnancy just weeks after miscarrying and spent 12 hours in the emergency room before receiving the devastating confirmation of an abnormal pregnancy. Concluding in her post:
Anthony Davis Reveals Why He Approached Russell Westbrook In The Locker Room After Win Vs. Nuggets
Anthony Davis spoke to Russell Westbrook after his great performance against the Denver Nuggets led the Lakers to their first win of the season.
Steve Nash rips Nets for being a ‘disaster’
The Brooklyn Nets are a mess both on and off the court, and Steve Nash knows it. Nash’s Nets lost at home on Saturday to the Indiana Pacers 125-116 to drop to 1-5. They allowed the Pacers to shoot 50 percent on 3-pointers (23/46) and couldn’t keep up.
Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Viral Outfit
It remains to be seen if legendary race car driver turned business woman Danica Patrick will be dressing up for Halloween. Patrick is still trending on social media for her outfit on Sunday, though. The NASCAR and Formula 1 commentator is going viral for her trendy outfit on social media...
thesource.com
Cam’ron Shoots His Shot At Nia Long, Shares DM He Sent
Many were shocked to hear about Nia Long’s fianceé, Ime Udoka, cheating on her with a female member of the Celtics organization. Many even asked the question “how could you cheat on Nia Long.”. Despite sources close to the family saying that Nia is expected to stay...
Look: Kendall Jenner's Halloween Costume Is Going Viral
Kendall Jenner, the ultra-famous influencer who's dating Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker, has quite the Halloween costume. The elder Jenner daughter is going viral on social media for her Toy Story-themed costume. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like she did a couples costume with Booker, but hers is still pretty good.
Ja Morant's Current Status For Grizzlies-Jazz Game
Ja Morant still remains questionable (as of 10:30 Eastern Time) for Saturday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz.
Kevin Durant Makes Blunt Admission About Nets' Locker Room Following Kyrie Irving's Tweet
Kevin Durant was not worried about the noise outside and felt it had no impact on the team.
LeBron James' Injury Status For Nuggets-Lakers Game
LeBron James is listed as probable for Sunday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers.
Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend's Outfit Going Viral Sunday
It's the year of the viral jacket, apparently. Earlier this month, Kate Upton went viral on the field, for her epic Houston Astros-themed jacket. Upton had a customized Justin Verlander jacket at the ALCS in New York City. Mac Jones' girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is rocking a pretty sweet jacket on...
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
NBA World Reacts To The 76ers Punishment News
After concluding its tampering investigation, the NBA punished the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. Philadelphia has been docked its second-round picks for 2023 and 2024 as a result of their premature free agency negotiations with P.J. Tucker and Danuel House this past offseason. Both players wound up signing with the 76ers.
Hornets spoil Curry’s homecoming again
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — P.J. Washington scored 31 points, Gordon Hayward added 23 and the Charlotte Hornets once again spoiled Stephen Curry’s annual homecoming game with a 120-113 overtime win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. Kelly Oubre Jr added 18 points as the Hornets beat...
NFL World Reacts To The Head Coach Apology News
Josh McDaniels had a message for the Black Hole following the Raiders' embarrassing shutout loss to the Saints. After Las Vegas was blanked by an Andy Dalton-led New Orleans team, McDaniels took ownership and apologized to fans for his team's performance on Sunday. Via The Athletic's Vic Tafur:. I have...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Paulina Gretzky's Racy Outfit
Just a few days ago, Paulina Gretzky, the wife of LIV Golf star Dustin Johnson, joined the LIV Golf crew for a party in Miami. Elsewhere at the party, Gretzky, 33, supported Johnson, 38, who is the captain of LIV Golf’s 4 Aces GC squad. In a photo shared...
