Sushi returns to Olentangy River Road. See where

By Gary Seman Jr., ThisWeek
 4 days ago
H.Y. Asian Cuisine quietly has been recast as Tokyo Hibachi Kitchen & Sushi, near the University District.

Owner David Zheng has steered away from a Chinese-American restaurant to a model that serves hibachi dishes cooked in the kitchen and not on a giant flat-top grill in the dining room.

Meanwhile, after a two-year absence, sushi has returned to the venue, located at 3011 Olentangy River Road.

The interior also has experienced a light remodeling.

Zheng also is the owner of Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse in the Powell area.

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary

