Los Angeles, CA

Angela Bassett Makes a Fierce Arrival in Purple Moschino Dress & Sparkling Heels at ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere

By Ashley Rushford
 4 days ago
Angela Bassett celebrated her reprising role as Queen Ramonda at the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiere on Wednesday night. The event took over the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with several stars from the film showing up to support the life and legacy of the late Chadwick Boseman, who played the titular superhero, King T’Challa.

Bassett looked absolutely stunning for the occasion. The Emmy Award-winning actress wore a vibrant purple gown by Moschino. The garment featured a peplum-style flare at the cups of the bodice, a pleated hemline and dramatic train.

To place more emphasis on her look, the “9-1-1” alum accessorized with Reza jewels including dangling swirl earrings and chunky diamond rings. For glam, Bassett went with purple smokey eye and a neutral matte pout.

Completing Bassett’s look was a towering set of sparkling fuchsia platforms heels by Le Silla. The silhouette included a small open-toe and had a chunky outsole .

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiered on Wednesday in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theater. The occasion found cast members including Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira and Micaela Coel celebrating the action movie’s release, complete with a star-studded red carpet. Rihanna , A$AP Rocky, Chloe and Halle Bailey were among the guests. The film — a sequel to Marvel’s 2018 hit “Black Panther,” starring the late Chadwick Boseman — will be released in theaters worldwide on Nov. 11.

PHOTOS: Discover all the star arrivals at the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiere.

