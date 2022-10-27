Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Red Bank's Halloween Queen Maria Molino Holds Her Crown For Another Year... Here's WhyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenSea Bright, NJ
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Prime Rib in the CountryTravel MavenManasquan, NJ
The Massive Burritos at this New Jersey Restaurant are Bucket List WorthyTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Related
Boys Soccer: Central Jersey, Group 4 quarterfinals roundup, Oct. 31 (PHOTOS)
15th-seeded South Brunswick’s run continues as Aidan Chang and Christopher Gerbavac scored to lead it to a 2-0 victory over seventh-seeded Long Branch in the quarterfinals of the Central Jersey, Group 4 tournament in Long Branch. Chang got South Brunswick (7-9-4) on the board in the fifth minute before...
Field Hockey: North Jersey, Group 2 first round roundup for Oct. 31 (PHOTOS)
Gianna Macrino starred for top-seeded West Essex, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, with three goals and two assists in its 8-0 win over 16th-seeded Holmdel in North Caldwell. Evangeline Minnella added two goals and three assists while Adelaide Minnella recorded two goals and one assist. 4-Madison 4, 13-Mendham...
Boys Soccer: North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 tournament quarterfinals roundup, Oct. 31
Zach Perron’s goal from inside the 18 in the game’s 44th minute was the difference as sixth-seeded Hunterdon Central, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated third-seeded and No. 7 Newark East Side, 1-0, in the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 quarterfinals at Eddie Moraes Stadium in Newark.
Boys soccer: South Jersey Non-Public B, first round roundup, Oct. 31
Three goals on either side of halftime saw sixth-seeded Ranney defeat 11th-seeded Wildwood Catholic 6-2 in the first round of the South Jersey, Non-Public B boys soccer State Tournament, in Tinton Falls. A brace from Tyler Yang helped lead the way for Ranney (8-7-2), with the team finding the net...
Boys Soccer: South Jersey, Group 1 quarterfinal recaps for Oct. 31
Colton Shaub scored three straight goals to open the game as top-seeded Haddon Township defeated ninth-seeded Gateway 5-0 in the quarterfinals of the South Jersey, Group 1 tournament, in Westmont. Shaub’s first half hat trick was the key to Haddon Township (17-2-1) getting out a 4-0 lead at halftime. Eammon...
HS Boys Soccer Photos: Pompton Lakes at Glen Rock: North 1, Group 2 quarterfinals
Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are...
Spence brothers, defense lifts Glen Rock past Pompton Lakes in the N1G2 quarterfinals
Brothers Joshua and Zachary Spence have been competing alongside each other since they were little kids. However, no moment could compare to what they experienced during Monday’s quarterfinal matchup, in one of the biggest games of their careers up to this point. With the game deadlocked at 0-0 in...
Complete field hockey state tournament preview, 2022
The 2022 state tournament begins this afternoon. We’ve been helping you get ready for the mad dash to Bordentown over the past couple of days and want to give you a one-stop shop for everything just in case you missed something. Here are all the links to help you...
Toms River North edges Washington Township, returns to sectional semifinals (PHOTOS)
After graduating 19 seniors last year, the Toms River North boys soccer team was not supposed to be in contention for a fourth straight sectional title this season.
10-seed Allentown upsets 2-seed Hopewell Valley on penalty kicks in CJ3 quarterfinal
Cade Maglione and Adam Kotby made Allentown’s first two penalty shots and goalie Aarya Patel made three diving stops in fending off all four of Hopewell Valley’s attempts as the 10-seed Redbirds dispatched the defending sectional champion Bulldogs in the quarterfinals of the Central Jersey, Group 3 Tournament Monday evening in Pennington after battling to a 0-0 tie.
Alex Ivanov’s overtime goal moves Robbinsville into Central 3 semifinals
The goal was always coming. Which team was going to score that goal? Well, that was a very good question. With the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 3 bracket imploding around it–the bottom half semifinal will see 10th-seeded Allentown HOSTING 14th-seeded Matawan Wednesday–top-seeded Robbinsville had its hands full like so many of the high seeds Monday night against a very good ninth-seeded Ocean Township.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 19-25, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Sept. 19-25. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Entries show property address followed by selling price...
Field Hockey: Robbinsville marches on with 3-0 win over Glassboro-Pitman
Building momentum early in a single-elimination tournament is everything. Robbinsville got on the board just over two minutes in and it was off and running from there.
Bench-clearing incident ends North Jersey high school football game before halftime
Saturday’s football game between St. Mary (Ruth.) and Harrison was stopped and canceled after a bench-clearing incident occurred during the second quarter, according to St. Mary (Ruth.) football coach and athletic director Paul Johnsen. “We were trying to honor Vinny Doffont today,” Johnsen told NJ Advance Media. “Vinny was...
Football: Defense scores Dumont first state playoff victory in 22 years (PHOTOS)
Head coach Mike Farrington pumped his fist and let out a yell. Dumont got what it has longed for. The fourth-seeded Huskies downed fifth-seeded West Side 7-6 in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North 1, Group 2 quarterfinals, securing the program’s first state postseason win in 22 years and the first home state playoff win since 1984. It was also their first home playoff game since that 1984 state championship win.
Man, teen charged with killing N.J. high school basketball star
A man and a teenager have been arrested and charged in the shooting death earlier this month of Letrell Duncan, a rising 16-year-old high school basketball star in New Jersey. Josiah Wade, 22, was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder and a teenager, an unidentified 16-year-old male, was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and two weapons offenses, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.
Don’t miss the Monmouth County, NJ Fall Craft Show
There’s no shortage of things to do in the fall in New Jersey; after you put away the jack-o-lanterns and before you prep the Thanksgiving turkey, enjoy some of the fall festivals, like the Fall Craft Show being hosted by the Monmouth County Park System. The festival will be...
Driver killed in Garden State Parkway 1-vehicle crash, cops say
A 35-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash along the Garden State Parkway in Bergen County on Monday morning. Simon Sendonrey was driving a pickup south when he veered off the side of the highway, struck multiple trees and his vehicle overturned, State Police said. Sendonrey, of Campbell Hall,...
Rutgers shocker: RB Sam Brown suffers season-ending injury
A week after running back Sam Brown invigorated a struggling Rutgers offense and helped snap a three-game losing streak, the freshman’s season came to a shocking end when a foot injury he suffered in a win against Indiana turned out to be more serious than first believed, a person with knowledge of the situation told NJ Advance Media.
Beautiful NJ town picked as the friendliest for families
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
NJ.com
NJ
227K+
Followers
131K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0