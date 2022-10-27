Judge affirms decision to invalidate proposed Hillsborough transportation tax referendum on ballot

Read full article on original website
Tampa police chief is lobbying city council to block a public vote on police oversight
This is the latest development in the ongoing saga of the mayor's resistance to more police transparency.
Amendment 1, explained: Florida voters weigh tax breaks for flood-prone areas
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Some lawmakers describe Amendment 1 as a money-saving measure to protect Florida homes from flooding. Others say Amendment 1 could mean the government makes less money through taxes, which is essential to providing services year-round. If it’s approved, Amendment 1 would let the legislature pass a...
SCOFLA revokes 5 law licenses, disciplines 7 other attorneys
One Utah attorney reportedly used embezzled funds to remodel his Tampa home. The Florida Supreme Court has issued orders to discipline 12 attorneys for misconduct, including five whose law licenses will be revoked. The Florida Bar announced the orders Monday as part of the latest round of disciplinary action from...
Advocacy groups discuss potential reforms to Tampa’s Citizens Review Board
Attorney James Shaw, a member of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Florida Board of Directors, will host a news conference on Sunday to discuss potential reforms to Tampa's Citizens Review Board.
Gov. Ron Desantis eases voting restrictions to counties affected by Hurricane Ian
On Oct. 13, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office announced a suspension of voting restrictions on counties affected by Hurricane Ian. This executive order affects voters in Charlotte, Lee and Sarasota counties. This comes at the request of the Supervisors of Elections of the three counties. The executive order calls...
“Penny for Pasco” Surtax On FL Ballots Again
In this latest article from our sister publication in Florida, Laker/Lutz News, staff writer B.C. Manion reports on the proposed proposed 1-cent sales tax on Pasco County ballots in the Nov. 8 General Election. If approved, proceeds collected from the tax would be divided between Pasco County, Pasco County Schools and the county’s six municipalities. Dubbed the “Penny for Pasco” surtax, this is the third time Pasco residents have seen the proposal on the ballot.
Rick Baker endorses James Judge for CD 14
Baker, also a Republican, served as Mayor of the city from 2001-2010. Former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Baker is endorsing Republican candidate James Judge as he attempts to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor in Florida’s 14th Congressional District. Baker, also a Republican, served as Mayor of the city...
Voters to decide future of Pinellas Suncoast Fire and Rescue
The Pinellas Suncoast Fire and Rescue Department is at risk of dissolving.
Tampa voters will decide one of Florida's most competitive Senate races
A political newcomer with a storied military career is vying to unseat an incumbent Tampa Bay Democrat with deep ties to the region in one of the state’s most competitive Senate races. A steady stream of attack ads have flooded airwaves and mailboxes in the closely watched contest between...
New Port Richey business in permit peril after wrong permits pulled
A New Port Richey business owner said they are getting the run around to re-open their business after a permitting fiasco.
Eric Lynn holds fundraising advantage over Anna Paulina Luna in CD 13
Can a solid war chest help him make up for what redistricting took away from Democrats?. A Pinellas County congressional seat once seen as an easy Republican flip could stay a fierce battleground until Election Day. In the final stretch of campaigning, Democrat Eric Lynn holds a money edge as outside groups pillory Republican Anna Paulina Luna.
‘Sit down and shut up:’ Lake supervisor of elections battles voting misinformation
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Alan Hays, Lake County’s supervisor of elections, said voting misinformation is inviting disaster ahead of Election Day. Hays said he was reading an Associated Press article about some people who are encouraging others not to send in their vote-by-mail ballots and instead hold onto them until Election Day.
Fixes finally planned for pair of dangerous Brandon intersections
Monday is the final day to submit feedback on Hillsborough County's plan to install two new traffic lights on Lumsden Road.
Escaped Prisoner Found Hours Later In Pinellas County
Reports tell us that Pinellas county deputies found a prisoner who escaped during a custody exchange. Daniel Sawyer, escaped the custody of a Florida Department of Corrections Probation officer around 10:52 a.m. The 21-year-old ran off on foot. The sheriff’s office said its K9 unit, flight unit as well as the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s bloodhound conducted an search for several hours Friday. Pinellas County deputies said he has active charges of escape and a warrant for violation of probation.
International fragrance company places bets on Florida Poly
The STEM university in Polk County set out with a mission to attract top-tier talent and industries. IFF - International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. - is one of the first to take up residence nearby.
Lt. Gov. candidate Karla Hernández says DeSantis ‘wants us to fear going to the ballot box’
Karla Hernández, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, made a quick campaign stop advocating for voters to get to the polls on Wednesday in Hillsborough County — a high-performing Democratic county. “If you care about women’s rights, if you care about making sure that women are treated as...
Three Florida Fentanyl Dealers Sentenced To Federal Prison
Three Fentanyl dealers in Florida have been sentenced to federal prison after operating a drug ring out of an Express Inn Motel. Marvin “MJ” Mitchell, 36, St. Petersburg, has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, Christopher Hughes, 44, Clearwater, to 8 years in
Facebook posts, phone content lead to arrest of Pinellas County rabbi
Pinellas County rabbi Michael Stepakoff was charged by the FBI after posting videos and pictures of himself entering the Capitol on January 6th, leading to a guilty plea in the case.
Apply now for local special event grant funding
Planning a special event in Hernando County? The Hernando County Tourist Development Council (HCTDC) and Florida’s Adventure Coast Visitors Bureau are here to help; offering custom-made grants designed to get the word out about public happenings in this area. The Hernando County TDC has announced that Special Event Grant...
110 Acres Acquired in Plant City, Florida
Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, has acquired approximately 110 acres of industrial land located in Plant City, Florida. The site, located on the I-4 corridor, is between Tampa and Lakeland in east Hillsborough County and just three miles south of I-4. The site consists of approximately 70 net usable acres and is zoned industrial. It can accommodate approximately 950,000 square feet of Class A industrial product. The project will consist of two phases: Phase I will be a 665,000 square foot cross-dock distribution building (600′ x 1100′) and Phase II will be a 285,000 square foot rear-load distribution building (300′ x 950′).
