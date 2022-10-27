Florida attorney who fought state’s helmet law dies in motorcycle crash not wearing one
(NBC) — Friends are speaking out after a Florida attorney who fought state helmet laws died in a motorcycle crash while not wearing one.
Ron Smith, an experienced rider, was killed Aug. 20 after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a utility trailer. His passenger, Brenda Volpe, his girlfriend, also died.
The pair met through a group called the American Legion in Old Town.
