Florida attorney who fought state’s helmet law dies in motorcycle crash not wearing one

(NBC) — Friends are speaking out after a Florida attorney who fought state helmet laws died in a motorcycle crash while not wearing one.

Ron Smith, an experienced rider, was killed Aug. 20 after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a utility trailer. His passenger, Brenda Volpe, his girlfriend, also died.

The pair met through a group called the American Legion in Old Town.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.