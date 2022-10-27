Read full article on original website
Fresno’s proposed Convention Center Marriott secures financing
The proposed Courtyard Marriott in downtown Fresno secured its construction funding on Monday, bringing the project one step closer to breaking ground. Courtyard Marriott secured nearly $19.8 million in financing from Marcus and Millichap Capital Corporation, a commercial real estate lending provider. The 95,000 square-foot, five-story hotel will be located...
Jilted jolt: Fresno leaders vent frustration over energy delays, dub PG&E “criminal enterprise”
Pacific Gas and Electric, the utility that provides electricity to Fresno and much of California, is a “criminal enterprise,” according to one Fresno City Council member. Councilman Garry Bredefeld sounded off on the utility at a press conference Monday to announce an item on Thursday’s city council agenda that would authorize the city to hire a consultant to study the feasibility of the city providing electricity directly to its residents.
