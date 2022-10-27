Read full article on original website
GV Wire
New Clovis College Leader Set to Make Big Move from Small Arkansas Campus
Dr. Kim Armstrong, a vice chancellor with Arkansas State University Three Rivers, is on track to becoming the next president of Clovis Community College. The State Center Community College Board of Trustees is scheduled to vote on approving Armstrong appointment and her contract at Tuesday’s board meeting. Armstrong would...
sjvsun.com
Fresno’s proposed Convention Center Marriott secures financing
The proposed Courtyard Marriott in downtown Fresno secured its construction funding on Monday, bringing the project one step closer to breaking ground. Courtyard Marriott secured nearly $19.8 million in financing from Marcus and Millichap Capital Corporation, a commercial real estate lending provider. The 95,000 square-foot, five-story hotel will be located...
Why 200 vacancies at Clovis Unified spells a ‘terrifying proposition’
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Instructional assistants play a critical role in the education of students that require extra support and services to be successful in school – and Clovis Unified School District (CUSD) has over 200 vacancies. It is a huge concern for the Association of Clovis Educators (ACE) which says not having these instructional […]
KMPH.com
Mayor, council members looking at city taking over electricity delivery in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Councilmember Garry Bredefeld, Council Vice President Tyler Maxwell and Mayor Jerry Dyer will be holding a press conference regarding the 10:00 item on this week’s Council Agenda (sponsored by Bredefeld, Maxwell and Dyer) which seeks to hire a consultant to perform a feasibility study for the City of Fresno so that it can provide electricity to its residents in response to Pacific Gas and Electric’s on-going failures to timely energize facilities in the city. PG&E’s failures continue to adversely affect residents, the business community, schools and agriculture. The consultant will provide all options including the possibility of the City of Fresno forming its own District as is done in some other cities in California.
thesungazette.com
Reyes’ spread the ‘dilla’ brand beyond the Valley, California
VISALIA – Quesadilla lovers across the country should be excited as Quesadilla Gorilla begins their journey of spreading peace love and dillas throughout the states one store at a time. The locally loved Quesadilla Gorilla has officially announced they launched their franchise program. They are looking to expand in...
Hundreds of Visalia students can be automatically admitted to UC Merced, here's how
A partnership between Visalia Unified School District and UC Merced will allow hundreds of students to be automatically admitted if they meet specific criteria by graduation.
‘Gouged by PG&E’: Why Fresno wants to provide its own electricity to residents
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KSEE) – The mayor of Fresno, city council members, and other elected officials throughout Fresno County all met at Fresno City Hall Monday morning to call out PG&E for their “high rates, and lack of attention” to the Central Valley. The city is now looking into the possibility of hiring a consultant to […]
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford Chamber of Commerce trying to rekindle city contract
The Hanford Chamber of Commerce has been reaching out to the City of Hanford to renew some level of financial partnership. The City was funding the Chamber through a $40,000 annual contract every fiscal year, but a City Council-approved ad-hoc subcommittee formed in October 2021 to discuss the contract, decided to end it.
thesungazette.com
Visalia sparks plans for a new battery energy storage facility
VISALIA – Tulare County continues to make strides in expanding renewable energy sources as it looks to expand renewable energy options in Visalia. The Tulare County Planning Commission approved a special use permit (SUP) for 4 Creeks ESS (energy service system), LLC – different from locally owned and operated 4Creek in Visalia – to allow a lithium-ion battery energy storage facility east of Visalia at their Oct. 26 meeting. The storage is capable of delivering 500 megawatts of energy for up to 12 hours. Adding this additional battery storage allows for more energy to be stored and used during peak hours of energy use. This is the first step in the process and the project looks to be completed by 2026, at the earliest.
City of Fresno looking to hire and fill 600 job openings
Hundreds of hopefuls visited City Hall Tuesday afternoon, hoping to land several open positions with the City of Fresno.
Bay Area bakery sued for allegedly stealing bread trays from California bakery
The bakery is seeking $45,000 in damages.
Fresno’s Tower Theater to be open to public
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Officials with the city of Fresno held a public meeting to answer questions from residents regarding Fresno’s historic Tower Theater. “It’s now going to be open to the community so now anyone in the community can ask to use the theater moving forward,” said Miguel Arias, Fresno City Councilmember for District […]
COS instructor to display car at SEMA car show
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A local college instructor is taking his car that he, his students, and car shops in the valley have worked on to a nationally recognized car show in Las Vegas. Melvin Roman has been going to the SEMA car show in Las Vegas for years. This time, Roman said just going to […]
elkhornmediagroup.com
Cocooning complete for Hanford reactor
RICHLAND, Washington – Workers with Hanford Site contractor, Central Plateau Cleanup Company recently completed construction of a protective enclosure over the former K East Reactor building. The cocoon, which is a huge steel structure, is more than 120 feet tall and 150 feet wide. The interim safe storage structure...
Marijuana company sued for not making customers high enough
A California cannabis company is being sued by two local consumers for allegedly lying about the potency of its products. Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno filed a lawsuit in state court last week accusing DreamFields Brands of false advertising, intentional misrepresentation and unjust enrichment, among other charges. At issue in the case is how much Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is contained in DreamFields' Jeeter pre-roll products. THC is the chemical found in cannabis that gives users a high. DreamFields markets its products as having higher than average levels of THC, but an independent laboratory test found the pre-rolls do not have...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California homes face PG&E delays for power connections. Frustrated leaders seek options
Home builders, contractors and elected officials in the Fresno region and across Pacific Gas & Electric’s service area are expressing growing frustration over lengthy delays by the utility company to get new homes, subdivisions and building projects hooked up to the electrical grid. The concerns are reportedly connected to...
thesungazette.com
Medicinal cannabis rolls into Exeter
EXETER – After several years Exeter is finally taking the last steps to allow a medicinal cannabis business to set up shop in downtown. The Exeter Planning Commission made a few changes to Exeter’s ordinances, allowing for the medicinal clinic BioLife to enter into the community. At the Oct. 20 meeting, the commission approved two specific ordinance changes ultimately allowing for the medicinal cannabis shop to enter the city. The final approval of the new ordinances is up to city council and will be voted on before the end of the year. However, this change does not mean the city will be allowing recreational cannabis retail shops.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford Planning Commission divides land parcel for future Dutch Bros. Coffee
A divided parcel of land at E. Fargo and N. 10th avenues in Hanford will be split again to accommodate construction of a new Dutch Bros. Coffee, the Hanford Planning Commission decided this week. The parcel sits between Rite-Aid and Dollar Tree on the northwest corner of the intersection, and...
sierranewsonline.com
First Significant Storm On The Way
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES–The National Weather Service Hanford Office is predicting the first significant storm of the season will impact Central California Tuesday through Thursday. Heavy snow is possible in the Sierra Nevada mainly north of the Kings River above 5,000 feet, especially Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday night. Snow levels will begin at around 7,000 feet on Tuesday , before falling to about 5,000 feet by Wednesday morning.
KMPH.com
Heart of California theme park coming to Fresno? You can push the idea with a signature
FRESNO, Calif. — California's Great America amusement park in Santa Clara will close its doors about 11 years from now but another door is opening of possibilities to bring the first amusement park to the Fresno area. Christopher Smith, a Valley native, says he hoping its owner/operators will relocate...
