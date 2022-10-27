ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Clovis College Leader Set to Make Big Move from Small Arkansas Campus

Dr. Kim Armstrong, a vice chancellor with Arkansas State University Three Rivers, is on track to becoming the next president of Clovis Community College. The State Center Community College Board of Trustees is scheduled to vote on approving Armstrong appointment and her contract at Tuesday’s board meeting. Armstrong would...
Fresno’s proposed Convention Center Marriott secures financing

The proposed Courtyard Marriott in downtown Fresno secured its construction funding on Monday, bringing the project one step closer to breaking ground. Courtyard Marriott secured nearly $19.8 million in financing from Marcus and Millichap Capital Corporation, a commercial real estate lending provider. The 95,000 square-foot, five-story hotel will be located...
Mayor, council members looking at city taking over electricity delivery in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Councilmember Garry Bredefeld, Council Vice President Tyler Maxwell and Mayor Jerry Dyer will be holding a press conference regarding the 10:00 item on this week’s Council Agenda (sponsored by Bredefeld, Maxwell and Dyer) which seeks to hire a consultant to perform a feasibility study for the City of Fresno so that it can provide electricity to its residents in response to Pacific Gas and Electric’s on-going failures to timely energize facilities in the city. PG&E’s failures continue to adversely affect residents, the business community, schools and agriculture. The consultant will provide all options including the possibility of the City of Fresno forming its own District as is done in some other cities in California.
Reyes’ spread the ‘dilla’ brand beyond the Valley, California

VISALIA – Quesadilla lovers across the country should be excited as Quesadilla Gorilla begins their journey of spreading peace love and dillas throughout the states one store at a time. The locally loved Quesadilla Gorilla has officially announced they launched their franchise program. They are looking to expand in...
Hanford Chamber of Commerce trying to rekindle city contract

The Hanford Chamber of Commerce has been reaching out to the City of Hanford to renew some level of financial partnership. The City was funding the Chamber through a $40,000 annual contract every fiscal year, but a City Council-approved ad-hoc subcommittee formed in October 2021 to discuss the contract, decided to end it.
Visalia sparks plans for a new battery energy storage facility

VISALIA – Tulare County continues to make strides in expanding renewable energy sources as it looks to expand renewable energy options in Visalia. The Tulare County Planning Commission approved a special use permit (SUP) for 4 Creeks ESS (energy service system), LLC – different from locally owned and operated 4Creek in Visalia – to allow a lithium-ion battery energy storage facility east of Visalia at their Oct. 26 meeting. The storage is capable of delivering 500 megawatts of energy for up to 12 hours. Adding this additional battery storage allows for more energy to be stored and used during peak hours of energy use. This is the first step in the process and the project looks to be completed by 2026, at the earliest.
Fresno’s Tower Theater to be open to public

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Officials with the city of Fresno held a public meeting to answer questions from residents regarding Fresno’s historic Tower Theater.  “It’s now going to be open to the community so now anyone in the community can ask to use the theater moving forward,” said Miguel Arias, Fresno City Councilmember for District […]
COS instructor to display car at SEMA car show

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A local college instructor is taking his car that he, his students, and car shops in the valley have worked on to a nationally recognized car show in Las Vegas. Melvin Roman has been going to the SEMA car show in Las Vegas for years. This time, Roman said just going to […]
Cocooning complete for Hanford reactor

RICHLAND, Washington – Workers with Hanford Site contractor, Central Plateau Cleanup Company recently completed construction of a protective enclosure over the former K East Reactor building. The cocoon, which is a huge steel structure, is more than 120 feet tall and 150 feet wide. The interim safe storage structure...
Marijuana company sued for not making customers high enough

A California cannabis company is being sued by two local consumers for allegedly lying about the potency of its products. Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno filed a lawsuit in state court last week accusing DreamFields Brands of false advertising, intentional misrepresentation and unjust enrichment, among other charges. At issue in the case is how much Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is contained in DreamFields' Jeeter pre-roll products. THC is the chemical found in cannabis that gives users a high. DreamFields markets its products as having higher than average levels of THC, but an independent laboratory test found the pre-rolls do not have...
Medicinal cannabis rolls into Exeter

EXETER – After several years Exeter is finally taking the last steps to allow a medicinal cannabis business to set up shop in downtown. The Exeter Planning Commission made a few changes to Exeter’s ordinances, allowing for the medicinal clinic BioLife to enter into the community. At the Oct. 20 meeting, the commission approved two specific ordinance changes ultimately allowing for the medicinal cannabis shop to enter the city. The final approval of the new ordinances is up to city council and will be voted on before the end of the year. However, this change does not mean the city will be allowing recreational cannabis retail shops.
First Significant Storm On The Way

MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES–The National Weather Service Hanford Office is predicting the first significant storm of the season will impact Central California Tuesday through Thursday. Heavy snow is possible in the Sierra Nevada mainly north of the Kings River above 5,000 feet, especially Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday night. Snow levels will begin at around 7,000 feet on Tuesday , before falling to about 5,000 feet by Wednesday morning.
