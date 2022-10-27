Read full article on original website
Rebecca Swartz
4d ago
There is no argument with Trump and DeSantis! Another hit job. Trump advised DeSantis on a person that he has background information that our governor had at that time. No problem. They play golf together here and NJ.
2
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 10.31.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Florida TaxWatch has named the office of Attorney General Ashley Moody its State Agency of the Year. TaxWatch presented Moody with...
floridapolitics.com
James Clyburn, Maxwell Alejandro Frost say Democrats can’t write Florida off
'A lot of big donors are saying they’re giving up on Florida.'. There’s too much at stake this year for Democrats to give up on Florida, much less the entire South. That’s the message U.S. Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina gave as he campaigned alongside Orlando Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost in Central Florida.
floridapolitics.com
Email insights: Democrats claim Ron DeSantis cowed by ‘neo-Nazis’ in wake of Jacksonville silence
Gov. Ron DeSantis took his time offering comment on displays of antisemitism in Jacksonville Saturday, and the Florida Democratic Party wasn’t letting him get away with it. DeSantis’ press secretary, Bryan Griffin, offered a statement Monday that “Governor DeSantis rejects attempts to scapegoat the Jewish community – it has no place in Florida. Through legislative proposals, laws, and decisive executive action, Governor DeSantis has a proven record of supporting the Jewish community and fighting anti-Semitism and the Boycott, Divest, and Sanctions (BDS) movement in Florida.”
floridapolitics.com
Direct mail roundup: Big money drubs Charlie Crist on girls’ sports, college debt forgiveness
The Seminole Tribe is the main money behind two new mailers stoking culture war controversies against Crist. Anti-Charlie Crist mailers have enlisted a trans athlete and a nose-ringed, face-tattooed model to discourage voters from supporting the Democratic gubernatorial candidate — even if he didn’t vote on the issues that involve them.
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis condemns antisemitism after demonstrations in North and South Florida
‘Governor DeSantis rejects attempts to scapegoat the Jewish community — it has no place in Florida.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis‘s is denouncing antisemitism after a weekend that saw hateful displays across the Sunshine State. The statement, sent by DeSantis Press Secretary Bryan Griffin Monday afternoon, comes after Florida Democrats...
floridapolitics.com
‘Failure of leadership’: Charlie Crist says Ron DeSantis won’t condemn antisemitism
"DeSantis refuses to condemn it – even when it’s broadcast on the side of a stadium he is in." Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to reserve comment on antisemitism in Jacksonville, where he was Saturday at the Georgia-Florida Game, in the wake of messages on overpasses and downtown buildings before and after the game.
Orlando Democrat Is “Excited” That Florida Gov. DeSantis’ Election Force Is Looking Into Longtime Cheating Allegations
Democrats have complained plenty about Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ election “police.” Yet one Democrat from Orlando is thrilled the state’s Office of Election Crimes and Security is trying to ensure the integrity of Florida’s elections. The Washington Times reported on Saturday that Cynthia
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.23.22
Casey DeSantis comes up big in hurricane relief, but Florida Democrats prepare for a whipping. The Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund was created in 1993 after Hurricane Andrew laid waste to Homestead and other parts of the state. It’s a state-run account that backs up insurance agencies in the event of...
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis stumps for New York Gov. candidate Lee Zeldin
Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to boost out-of-state candidates down the stretch, offering 25 minutes of Long Island sound Saturday for Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin. DeSantis appears on his way to a decisive win against Charlie Crist next month, offering the confidence to devote time on the penultimate weekend of...
floridapolitics.com
Disgust, horror greet ‘vile’ displays showing up in North and South Florida
Antisemitic messages stir condemnation from both sides of the aisle. From North Florida to South Florida, antisemitic messages are suddenly showing up. Sunday’s dawn revealed a homeowners’ association property had been defaced in Weston, after other, anti-Jewish sentiments were displayed around Jacksonville Friday and Saturday, most prominently at a full-capacity football game between the University of Florida and the University of Georgia at the TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville.
floridapolitics.com
HOA group endorses dozens in 2022 legislative races
The endorsements come with an undisclosed financial contribution to each endorsed candidate. The group Chief Executive Officers of Management Companies is releasing its sweeping list of endorsements in Florida’s legislative races. The organization represents more than 18,000 licensed, professional community association managers, which collectively manage more than 14,000 community...
floridianpress.com
JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —10.27.2022 — Rick Scott In Position to be Senate Majority Leader— Following DeSantis's Lead— Rubio, Donalds, Book—More...
Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. Sen. Rick Scott right now is the de facto leader of the Republican Senate caucus. All eyes are on him to lead Republicans to victory in this midterm election. If Sen. Scott helps Republicans win...
floridapolitics.com
Florida Politics’ annual snarky guide to Halloween safety
Watch out for drugs in the candy, y'all. As kids across the state prepare to head out for a night of copious sugar halls and ghoulish good times, the state of Florida is again reminding parents and caregivers to exercise what should be the most basic of caution. The Florida...
Ron DeSantis Easily Besting Charlie Crist in New Florida Chamber Poll
The Florida Chamber of Commerce released a poll on Wednesday showing Gov. Ron DeSantis with a “commanding” lead over former Gov. Charlie Crist. DeSantis is increasingly getting attention as a possible Republican presidential candidate in 2024. In August, Crist won the Democratic primary to challenge DeSantis. DeSantis takes...
floridapolitics.com
Number of Republican ballots already cast now exceeds Democratic votes in Florida
RPOF Chair Joe Gruters said the party's 'turnout machine is working.'. The number of registered Republicans who already voted ahead of Florida’s Nov. 8 election now exceeds that of Democrats. Fresh Take Florida’s tracking database showed by 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, Republicans overtook Democrats. At that point,...
floridapolitics.com
Here’s Brunch, a pop-up, weekend email during the 2022 General Election — 10.30.22
Your Sunday buffet of Florida politics, food, culture & more. Good Sunday morning and welcome back to “Brunch,” a pop-up newsletter about the 2022 campaign cycle in Florida, as well as other important information about Florida politics. We’re at Fox Leah Farms in Southwest Florida for a horse...
westorlandonews.com
Sierra Club Florida Gives Governor Ron DeSantis a D-
The Sierra Club released its scorecard on Ron DeSantis’s first term as Governor, assigning a “D-” grade. The scorecard from the environmental group considered the Governor’s actions on 23 bills across his tenure, but expanded to include issues related to “freedom” and “democracy,” including this year’s redistricting process. It also considered the Governor’s actions on other topics such as what Sierra Club labeled as his failure to heed the recommendations of the state’s own Blue-Green Algae Task Force and his administration’s failure to take robust action to protect the Everglades through meaningful investment in common sense and necessary restoration.
Ron DeSantis Destroying Charlie Crist in New UNF Poll
Gov. Ron DeSantis has a massive lead over Democratic challenger former Gov. Charlie Crist, according to a new poll from the Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) at the University of North Florida (UNF). The UNF poll of likely voters, which was released on Wednesday morning, shows DeSantis with 55 percent...
Opinion: If we Re-elect DeSantis, Florida Will Have an Absent Governor.
DeSantis(via Sports Illustrated) It is no secret Ron DeSantis has his eyes on the White House, and why shouldn’t he? I assume it’s the ultimate goal for a National Politician of his stature. It seems everything he does is with the intention of garnering media attention and attracting Trump’s disenfranchised supporters. Remember the time he turned around in a public news conference and screamed at a child for wearing a mask at the height of Covid? Trump’s supporters loved every minute of that theater.
foreigndesknews.com
Democrat Blows Whistle on Alleged Ballot Harvesting Scheme, Florida Opens Criminal Probe
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election crimes unit has recommended state police open a full criminal investigation into a Democrat whistleblower’s detailed complaint of a long-running, widespread ballot harvesting operation in the African-American communities in politically important central Florida. Former Orange County Commissioner candidate Cynthia Harris filed a...
