ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

ON Semiconductor, Global Payments And Other Big Losers From Monday

U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 100 points. Here is the list of some big stocks recording losses in the previous session. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. YMAB shares tumbled 59.8% to close at $3.61 after the FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee voted Y-mAbs did not provide sufficient evidence to conclude its treatment improves overall survival.
Benzinga

General Motors: Debt Overview

Shares of General Motors Inc. GM rose by 8.85% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt General Motors has. According to the General Motors's most recent balance sheet as reported on October 25, 2022, total debt is at $112.61 billion, with $77.52 billion in long-term debt and $35.08 billion in current debt. Adjusting for $20.75 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $91.86 billion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy