Shares of General Motors Inc. GM rose by 8.85% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt General Motors has. According to the General Motors's most recent balance sheet as reported on October 25, 2022, total debt is at $112.61 billion, with $77.52 billion in long-term debt and $35.08 billion in current debt. Adjusting for $20.75 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $91.86 billion.

23 MINUTES AGO