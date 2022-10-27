ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zoo & A: Boer Goat

By Carmen Rose
 4 days ago

This week’s Zoo & A features the boer goat at the Little Rock Zoo.

Here are some additional facts about boer goats from Greg:

  • Goats have four chambers to their stomach, which helps them work through all the grass and hay they graze on.
  • Their teeth are flat.
  • Goats’ pupils are horizontal, rather than vertical like humans. This allows them to have better peripheral vision and better awareness of approaching predators since grazers spend much of the time with their heads down.
