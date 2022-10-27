ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

Police: ‘Suspicious item’ at Taunton Dunkin’ was a hoax

By Allison Shinskey
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DLHPD_0ipHKlQo00

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating the report of a suspicious item after the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad was called to a Dunkin’ in Taunton. They now believe the report to be a hoax.

The call came in to Taunton police and fire just before 1 p.m. from an employee at the Dunkin’ on Broadway. The building was evacuated and the bomb squad was called in based on the appearance of the item, according to police.

The bomb squad determined that the device was not explosive and there was no danger.

