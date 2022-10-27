ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon County, WI

Marathon County Public Library sets November story time dates

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
Photo illustration.

You can introduce your children to literature and reading through storytelling, songs, games, puppets and fingerplays at the Marathon County Public Library in November. Some programs will even include extra activities and craftmaking.

MCPL has numerous recurring story times scheduled at most of its locations, allowing families across the county to easily attend no matter where they live. The following story times will be held at the locations listed below:

Wausau, 300 N. First St., Wausau

Bring your entire family to story time. Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

  • Nov. 1, 10-10:30 a.m.
  • Nov. 3, 10-10:30 a.m.
  • Nov. 8, 10-10:30 a.m.
  • Nov. 10, 10-10:30 a.m.
  • Nov. 15, 10-10:30 a.m.
  • Nov. 17, 10-10:30 a.m.
  • Nov. 22, 10-10:30 a.m.
  • Nov. 29, 10-10:30 a.m.

Staff from Children’s Wisconsin will read a story, share music and lead children through a craft project. They’ll also be available to speak with parents and caregivers about parenting and developmental questions, and recommend community services that the adults might not know about. Call 715-845-6747 for the latest information.

  • Nov. 2, 10-11 a.m.
  • Nov. 9, 10-11 a.m.
  • Nov. 16, 10-11 a.m.
  • Nov. 23, 10-11 a.m.
  • Nov. 30, 10-11 a.m.

Athens Branch, 221 Caroline St., Athens

Bring your entire family to story time. Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

  • Nov. 14, 10:30-11 a.m.
  • Nov. 28, 10:30-11 a.m.

Edgar Branch, 224 S. Third Ave., Edgar

Bring your entire family to story time! Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

  • Nov. 1, 11-11:30 a.m.
  • Nov. 15, 11-11:30 a.m.

Marathon City Branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon City

Bring your entire family to story time outdoors. Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

  • Nov. 3, 10:30-11:15 a.m.
  • Nov. 17, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Mosinee Branch, 123 Main St., Mosinee,

Bring your entire family to story time outdoors. Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

  • Nov. 30, 10:30-11 a.m.

Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild

Bring your entire family to story time. Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

  • Nov. 1, 10:30-11 a.m.
  • Nov. 15, 10:30-11 a.m.

Spencer Branch, 105 S. Park St., Spencer)

Bring your entire family to story time. Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

  • Nov. 9, 3:30-4 p.m.

Stratford Branch, 213201 Scholar St., Stratford

Bring your entire family to story time. Children of all ages and parents/guardians are welcome to this 30-minute program. Enjoy learning with all of your children through stories, songs and other literature-based activities.

  • Nov. 2, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
  • Nov. 16, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
  • Nov. 30, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

All story times are free and open to the public, with no registration required. For more information, call your local library location or visit https://www.mcpl.us/services/childrens/story-times.

Comments / 0

