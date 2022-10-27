Read full article on original website
mybighornbasin.com
Cody: Big Horn Avenue Corridor Study Meeting Gets Passionate
After evaluating current traffic and future growth, the future of Big Horn Avenue could be one with multiple traffic signals and pedestrian crossings flanked by roundabouts on either end. A small but invested crowd gathered in the Cody Middle School commons area on Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. This was the...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Memorial Hospital Providing Financial Support For New Ambulance Service
In less than 1 month Wyoming Regional EMS will take over providing ambulance service in Sheridan County. The new service is part of a partnership between Sheridan Memorial Hospital and Campbell County Health. In some ways, the EMS is already in operation because Sheridan Memorial Hospital is working with Campbell...
mybighornbasin.com
Man Dies In Truck Rollover on US 14A Near Cody
The Wyoming Highway Patrol has reported a fatal crash on a major highway near Cody after the driver overcorrected, crossed multiple lanes, and rolled off the road and through a fence. A report by the Wyoming Highway Patrol says the fatal incident occurred around 11:40 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24....
Sheridan Media
Civil Lawsuit Filed in Federal Court Claims Sheridan VA Staff Made False Reports Regarding Patient’s Death
A civil lawsuit was recently filed in Federal Court in Wyoming that claims that hospital staff of the Sheridan VA Medical Center falsely reported the death of Navy Veteran John Behles. The complaint was filed by Barbara Pierson, who is the estate representative of Behles. According to the lawsuit filed by Pierson, sometime during the evening of June 9, 2020, Behles suffered a catastrophic or traumatic event, likely either an assault or a drop/fall from a patient lift — that resulted in a severe traumatic head injury. On June 10, Behles died as a direct result of those injuries. The cause of death was listed as bronchopneumonia.
