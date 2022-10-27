ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KKCW K103 Portland

Skate with The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who!

KKCW K103 Portland
KKCW K103 Portland
 4 days ago

Lloyd center has an opportunity to get into the holiday spirit with a special ice-skating session with the one and only Grinch and Cindy Lou Who Saturday, December 3rd from Noon to 3pm. Click here for details, and don't miss out on the fun!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EftZw_0ipHKCjV00

Comments / 0

Related
KKCW K103 Portland

Katy Perry Pokes Fun At Viral Eye Twitching Moment

Katy Perry doesn't take herself too seriously, poking fun at a recent viral video that captured the moment her eye couldn't stop twitching during a show. The 38-year-old American Idol judge was mid-show at her Play Las Vegas residency on Sunday (October 23) when one of her eyes repeatedly began to close, per People. She seemingly tried to get her eye under control, gently touching the side of her eye several times, before continuing with the show and hyping up her band. The moment was caught by a fan and shared across social media, where it has racked up nearly 20 million views on TikTok.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KKCW K103 Portland

KKCW K103 Portland

Portland, OR
4K+
Followers
626
Post
726K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland's Best Variety of the 80s, 90s, and Today

 https://k103.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy