ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Dusty Baker on what it would mean to manage World Series Champion: 'That's why I'm here'

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zAQoL_0ipHK7P700

We're just one day away from the World Series matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros. But before both teams take the plate, renaissance man, Dusty Baker, explained how Houston differs from previous teams he's managed.

The video above is from a previous story when Dusty Baker had his historic 2,000 career win as a manager .

"Most places I've been, I've had to sort of rebuild the team," Baker said during Thursday's media day. "But this team was sort of built already, and I had to carry on and try to enhance what we already have here."

Baker came to Houston in 2020 in the wake of the Astros' sign-stealing scandal that saw former manager AJ Hinch and former general manager Jeff Luhnow both fired by the organization.

In his time with the team, Baker has led the 'Stros back-to-back AL pennants, not to mention the World Series in 2021 and 2022.

Baker has spent more than 20 years in the majors as a manager but has yet to win a World Series title in that role. However, he does have a World Series ring from his playing time as a Los Angeles Dodger, but said he doesn't wear it.

"Only ring I wear is my wedding ring. I just have them (rings) in a safe deposit box. I have all-star rings. I have different rings. I truly doubt if my World Series ring would fit," Baker said with a chuckle.

When asked what it would mean to manage a World Series champion, Baker's one answer was, "That's why I'm here."

He also expressed being glad Jim Crane brought him back to Houston.

"I'm just a ball player trying to play ball and trying to win. I love to win. I've always said, if I win one, I'll win two. So, you gotta win one first and then work on number two," Baker added.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Who Is Alex Bregman's Wife? All About Reagan Bregman

Alex Bregman and wife Reagan welcomed their first child in August 2022 Alex Bregman is having quite the season. The Houston Astros third baseman is currently competing against the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series, and helped his team clinch a victory in Game 2 with a three-run home run. In addition to his on-field success, the baseball pro recently became a new father after welcoming his first child with his wife and number one supporter, Reagan Bregman. The pair got engaged in January 2020 and tied...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

World Series Game 2: Takeaways from an Astros win

This time, a 5-0 lead was more than enough for the Houston Astros. A day after allowing the Philadelphia Phillies to come back to win 6-5 in extra innings, the Astros took care of business in Game 2, winning 5-2. Framber Valdez went 6.1 innings, giving up one run and striking out nine, while Houston led off the game with three straight extra-base hits, a first in World Series history. An Alex Bregman two-run home run added some insurance, but Houston was in control of this game from the first pitch.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

'Awesome' Jose Altuve kick-starts Astros' bats in series-tying G2 win

HOUSTON -- The Houston Astros rolled through the initial portion of these playoffs like world-beaters. Upsets pervaded the field, knocking off dominant teams in Los Angeles and Atlanta and New York. But the Astros -- a 106-win juggernaut in their own right -- won each of their first seven games, vaulting themselves into their fourth World Series appearance in six years. They met a Philadelphia Phillies team that won 19 fewer games than them during the regular season, representing the second-largest margin between World Series opponents in baseball history.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

'Breathe. Smile. Relax': How Framber Valdez learned to dominate on the mound

HOUSTON -- The moment met Framber Valdez on the night of Oct. 20, in the fourth inning of the second game of the American League Championship Series, with the Houston Astros leading and the New York Yankees threatening as a result of Valdez's own mistakes. Valdez had bobbled a slowly hit comebacker, then stumbled upon retrieving the baseball and thrown wildly to first base, placing two runners in scoring position and bringing the tying run to the batter's box.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

World Series Game 1 most viewed opener since 2019

PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies' 6-5 win in 10 innings over the Houston Astros in the World Series opener drew 11.68 million viewers on Fox, Fox Deportes and the Fox Sports streaming app, the highest viewership for a Game 1 since 2019. Friday night's contest was seen by 11,475,000 viewers on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TheDailyBeast

Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse

Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
ABC13 Houston

Astros' Martin Maldonado told to stop using Albert Pujols' bats

HOUSTON -- Astros catcher Martín Maldonado tried to conjure up some of Albert Pujols' home run magic by asking the future Hall of Famer for one of his bats for the World Series -- and getting it. Not only did Maldonado get a Marucci-branded Pujols AP5 maple bat, he...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Philly

Phillies fans show up in Houston, players feel the love

HOUSTON, Texas (CBS) – Some of the Phillies fans made the trip to Houston to cheer on their team for Game 1. The Phils did not disappoint and the fans were beyond excited.Gordon Ernst, you may remember him as the fan who ran into Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott and JT Realmuto while out to breakfast in San Diego for the NLCS, he sent CBS3 his video inside Minute Maid Park when Realmuto scored the 10th inning homer.There are a lot of Phillies fans who showed up for Red October in Houston.CBS3 was reporting all week that fans were going to...
HOUSTON, TX
Pinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/31/22

The World Series shifts to Philadelphia on this Halloween night, with the Astros and Phillies knotted up at 1-1. After a classic Game 1, Houston cruised through Game 2, touching up Zack Wheeler for his worst start of this postseason. The Phillies surely aren’t upset to have escaped Houston with a split, but Games 3 and 4 will give the Astros a chance to showcase their superior pitching depth. We’ll see if the underdogs can hang as they return home.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS LA

MLB Silver Slugger finalists announced:

Major League Baseball has announced the Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger Award finalists for the 2022 season, with several local players earning a nod as some of the league's best hitters. The honor, which has been awarded since 1990, honors the league's best hitters. MLB managers and coaches are responsible for the voting process, one of which will be awarded to the best at each respective position. The winners will be announced on Nov. 10. RELATED: Gold Glove Award finalists announcedFor the first time since its inception, the Silver Slugger Award will also recognize the utility player position, for those versatile athletes who can field...
CALIFORNIA STATE
numberfire.com

Brandon Marsh not in Phillies' Saturday lineup for World Series Game 2

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. In Game 2 of the World Series, Marsh is being replaced in center field by Matt Vierling versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. In 33 plate appearances this postseason, Marsh has a .167 batting average...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
157K+
Followers
17K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy