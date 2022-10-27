ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Times

Tuberculosis cases worldwide rise for the first time in years

By Associated Press
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dESbR_0ipHK2zU00
A relative adjusts the oxygen mask of a tuberculosis patient at a TB hospital on World Tuberculosis Day in Hyderabad, India, on March 24, 2018. (Mahesh Kumar A. / Associated Press)

GENEVA — The number of people infected with tuberculosis, including the kind resistant to drugs, rose globally for the first time in years, according to a report Thursday by the World Health Organization.

The U.N. health agency said more than 10 million people worldwide were sickened by tuberculosis in 2021, a 4.5% rise from the year before. About 1.6 million people died, it said. The WHO said about 450,000 cases involved people infected with drug-resistant TB, 3% more than in 2020.

Dr. Mel Spigelman, president of the nonprofit TB Alliance, said more than a decade of progress was lost when COVID-19 emerged in 2020.

“Despite gains in areas like preventative therapy, we are still behind in just about every pledge and goal regarding TB,” Spigelman said.

The WHO also blamed COVID-19 for much of the rise in TB, saying the pandemic “continues to have a damaging impact on access to TB diagnosis and treatment.” It said progress made before 2019 has since “slowed, stalled or reversed.”

With fewer people being diagnosed with the highly infectious disease, more patients unknowingly spread tuberculosis to others in outbreaks that may not have been spotted in countries with weak health systems.

The WHO reported that the number of people newly identified with TB fell from 7 million in 2019 to 5.8 million in 2020.

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 7

Related
MedicalXpress

Urgency lacking as TB passes Covid as biggest killer: expert

Following gargantuan global efforts against COVID-19, tuberculosis is once again the world's biggest infectious killer, a top expert has told AFP, lamenting the lack of focus on rooting out TB. Mel Spigelman, president of the non-profit TB Alliance, hailed the swift and dramatic progress to rein in the COVID pandemic,...
sciencealert.com

The World's Biggest Infectious Killer Regains Its Deadly Lead

Following gargantuan global efforts against COVID-19, tuberculosis (TB) is once again the world's biggest infectious killer, a top expert has told AFP, lamenting the lack of focus on rooting out TB. ​Mel Spigelman, president of the non-profit TB Alliance, hailed the swift and dramatic progress to rein in the COVID-19...
WebMD

Global Tuberculosis Cases, Deaths Rise During COVID Pandemic

Oct. 28, 2022 – The number of tuberculosis cases and deaths in 2021 increased from the previous year as the COVID pandemic disrupted medical services globally, the World Health Organization says. About 10.6 million people fell ill with TB in 2021, a 4.5% increase from 2020, according to the...
AFP

TB cases rise after years of decline: WHO

Tuberculosis case numbers increased last year for the first time in more than 20 years, fuelled by the Covid-19 pandemic which disrupted access to diagnosis and treatment, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Thursday. "The overarching finding of this report is that the Covid-19 pandemic continues to have a damaging impact on access to TB diagnosis and treatment and the burden of TB disease," the WHO said.
Shin

What Autopsies of Vaccinated People (With Covid Vaccines) Reveal About Post-Vaccine Deaths

And why it’s important to know them (and their limitations) Biomedical devices have their limits in understanding the body from the outside. That’s why autopsy— meaning ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek — remainsuseful to this day. To know what really happened, we have to understand the body from the inside. An autopsy, thus, dissects the dead body to determine the cause of death or the effects of a disease or treatment.
The Independent

How 175 children became infected with HIV amid ‘worst treatment disaster in NHS history’

At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, it has been reported.Documents have shed a light on how young people were affected in what has been called the worst treatment disaster in NHS history.It comes amid an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal, which saw thousands of patients given blood products that were infected with HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s and 1980s. Around 2,400 are estimated to have died as a result, while many have been left with serious disabilities. There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving victims.Have...
News-Medical.net

Myocarditis induced by COVID-19 infection is substantially greater than the risk posed by vaccines

The risk of developing myocarditis -; or inflammation of the heart muscle -; is seven times higher with a COVID-19 infection than with the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a recent study by Penn State College of Medicine scientists. Patients with myocarditis can experience chest pains, shortness of breath or an irregular heartbeat. In severe cases, the inflammation can lead to heart failure and death.
News-Medical.net

Fully vaccinated U.S. frontline workers may experience reduced severity, duration, and viral shedding during SARS-CoV-2

In a recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, researchers investigated the association between two or three doses of the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine and viral loads and symptoms during infections with different severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants.
The Independent

Patient dies after being given sweet lemon juice in drip in place of platelets

A dengue patient in India's northern Uttar Pradesh state died after he was allegedly administered fruit juice instead of blood platelets.Pradeep Pandey, 32, was transfused with sweet lemon juice and chemicals in a blood pack by the private hospital, his family has alleged.After Pandey’s condition started deteriorating, he was shifted to another hospital where he died. Doctors at the second hospital informed Pandey’s relatives that the platelet bag was fake and instead, contained juice.As the video of the fake “platelet bag” went viral on social media, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak ordered that Global Hospital and Trauma...
News-Medical.net

A rare case of Hashimoto encephalopathy after COVID vaccination

In a recent ‘Letter to the Editor’ published in the English edition of the journal Neurologandiacute, researchers reported the rare occurrence of Hashimoto encephalopathy in a recipient of the (COVID-19) vaccine Spikevax. Spikevax, research name mRNA-1273, is a COVID-19 vaccine based on the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology.
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
455K+
Followers
73K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy