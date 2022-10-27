Read full article on original website
Beaver County Radio Presents “Spooks Galore” at 3PM Today
(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Tune into Beaver County Radio 95.7 and 99.3 FM along with 1230 WBVP, 1460 WMBA, and beavercountyradio.com at 3PM Monday, October 31, 2022 for “Spooks Galore” . We at Beaver County Radio are celebrating our diamond anniversary and as part of that celebration we are...
Tuesday’s AMBC: Noise In The Library
Sue Ann Curtis joins Matt Drzik tomorrow on A.M. Beaver County following the 8:30 news to talk about the upcoming “Hopes & Dreams” Fall Fundraiser for the Beaver Memorial Library. Frank Sparks starts the morning with news at 6:30 on Beaver County Radio.
Beautification Award Winner Announced by Hopewell Township
(Photos courtesy of Brian Hufnagel) (Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Hopewell Township announced the winner of the Beautification Award in the township. The award was given to Brian and Lori Hufangel. The Hufangel’s and their two children have been decorating for Halloween for the past five years. This year, they...
“Baby Bello” To Become Hub For Events & Small Gatherings In Beaver Falls
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “Our hope is that it won’t just be these kind of five activities, but that those will be really dynamic and fluid as the time and as the people in the community change.”. Renee Suhr spoke to Matt Drzik about the establishment of the “Baby...
Aliquippa Football Player Threatens A Teammate With a Gun After Argument on Bus
(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Aliquippa Police Department was dispatched to the Aliquippa high school Wednesday evening following an offsite practice of the Aliquippa Football Team. Aliquippa Police Sgt. Nicholas D’Arrigo said an argument occurred on the team bus. The unnamed victim reported to police that 18-year-old Jonathan King left the school and came back with a firearm and cocked it, chambering one round, and pointed it at him. Police secured the parking lot as they searched for King. Some of the players who were outside told Police that King took off down Main Street hill. Coach Mike Warfield told police he took the firearm off King. Warfield turned over the weapon to officers. The juvenile left the school on foot and came to the police department for questioning.
Ambridge Police Held Active Shooter Training Friday
(Photos of the active shooter training at Ambridge High School are Courtesy of the Ambridge Police Department) (Ambridge, Pa.) The Ambridge Borough Police Department and the Ambridge Area School District held Active Shooter Training at the Ambridge High School last Friday. Police Chief John Deluca said that officers spent the day with the school staff for tactical training.
Monaca Man Arrested for Public Drunkenness After Urinating In Thursday’s Dining Room
(Bridgewater, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they arrested 42-year-old Jack Mullen, of Monaca at Thursday’s Bar/Restaurant on Saturday evening, October 29, 2022 on a charge of public drunkenness after Troopers were dispatched to the restaurant concerning a disorderly male. According to the report, during the...
New Galilee Man’s Truck Stolen Later Involved in Beaver County Hit and Run
(New Beaver, Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were dispatched to the Green Meadow Trailer Court in New Beaver Lawrence County for a report of a stolen vehicle. Upon arriving and investigating it was learned that a 2022 Silver Ford Explorer Sport trac...
Police: Gun Found in River After Shooting Outside Pittsburgh Church
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say they have recovered a gun believed to have been thrown off a bridge by a suspect after a shooting that injured six people, one critically, outside a Pittsburgh church where a funeral was being held. Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said a river rescue team working off the McKees Rocks Bridge on Sunday morning was able to locate a firearm matching the description of the firearm used in Friday’s shooting outside Destiny of Faith Church. Officials said the weapon found had a bullet in the chamber and had been reported stolen in Shaler Township. A man and a teenager face attempted homicide, aggravated assault and weapons counts.
