cannonfallsbeacon.com
Meet your Cannon Falls City Council candidates: Ryan Jeppesen
There are four open Cannon Falls City Council seats up for election in November, two four-year terms expiring in January of 2027 and the other two for two-year terms expiring in January 2025. All eight candidates were asked the same five questions in a questionnaire sent out by the Beacon....
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Meet your Cannon Falls City Council candidates: Derek Lundell
There are four open Cannon Falls City Council seats up for election in November, two four-year terms expiring in January of 2027 and the other two for two-year terms expiring in January 2025. All eight candidates were asked the same five questions in a questionnaire sent out by the Beacon....
Southern Minnesota News
Meth & fentanyl dealer sentenced to prison
A Mankato meth and fentanyl dealer has been sentenced to four years in prison. Amanda Lynn Bailey, 42, was sentenced Monday in Blue Earth County Court on 1st-degree drug sale charges. She will serve her time at the Minnesota State Corrections Facility in Shakopee. In January, drug task force agents...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls volleyball sweeps PEM, heads to Rochester
The Cannon Falls Bomber volleyball team swept its first-round playoff match against the Plainview-Elgin-Millville Bulldogs Thursday to start the road back to state. The Bombers are the No. 2 seed in Section 1AA and handled No. 15 PEM easily 25-5, 25-17, 25-13. The only hiccup came in the second set as the Bombers hit a bit of a rut but quickly recovered. Cannon Falls hosted the first-round match but will now travel to the Rochester Mayo Civic Center for the rest of the Section 1AA playoffs.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Bomber runners finish season at sections
The Cannon Falls Bomber cross country teams ended their seasons at the Section 1AA championships in Albert Lea on Thursday, Oct. 27. The Bomber boys finished 12th out of 12 teams as sophomore Gavin Johnson did not race due to an illness. Sophomores Samuel Wagenknecht and Isaac Anderson finished back-to-back...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Bombers girls tennis finishes season with individuals; Tennessen takes fourth
Six Cannon Falls girls tennis players competed at the Section 1A individual tournament two weeks ago in Rochester. Livia Tennessen and Sophia Nerison both played singles competition while the teams of Lauren Ritz/Josie Sjoquist and Claire Dicke/Allison Hughes competed in doubles. Tennessean was the top finisher for the Bombers in fourth.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Section championship bound: Bombers handle La Crescent, set up rematch with PEM
The Cannon Falls Bomber football team will get the chance to avenge its Section 1AAA championship loss to Plainview-Elgin-Millville (PEM) last fall as both teams once again face off on Friday, Nov. 4, at Rochester Regional Sports Stadium with the chance to go to state. The No. 2-seeded Bombers handled...
