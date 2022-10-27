The Cannon Falls Bomber volleyball team swept its first-round playoff match against the Plainview-Elgin-Millville Bulldogs Thursday to start the road back to state. The Bombers are the No. 2 seed in Section 1AA and handled No. 15 PEM easily 25-5, 25-17, 25-13. The only hiccup came in the second set as the Bombers hit a bit of a rut but quickly recovered. Cannon Falls hosted the first-round match but will now travel to the Rochester Mayo Civic Center for the rest of the Section 1AA playoffs.

CANNON FALLS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO