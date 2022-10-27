ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, GA

Columbia County sees high early voting turnout

By Tiffany Hobbs
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pxw1q_0ipHJJwn00

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County is seeing a high voter turnout this election season, as voters are eagerly casting their ballots early and making their voices heard.

“I want to serve our county and our state,” said Chad Watson. “So, I want to get out as early as possible to get my vote in to make sure I prevented from any chances of not voting on the actual voting day on Tuesday. So, it’s just one of those things I am blessed to have the opportunity to do here in America.”

With a busy parking lot, the government complex in Evans welcomed plenty of voters just before lunchtime.

“Well, I think that people are finally seeing that midterms matter and there is the higher interest in it,” said Nacy Gay, executive director of Columbia County Board of Elections. “I also think that voters like being able to cast their vote when they want to, on their schedule. So, I think early voting is popular for that reason.”

A week and a half into early voting, Columbia County officials say that over 17 thousand people have come in to cast an early vote.

“It’s important to vote,” said Leroy Lakes. “You know, there’s marches, protests and everything. So, in this country- a freedom to vote. You gotta exercise your right to vote.”

Officials tell me not only has turnout been amazing this season, but voters have often complimented their staff and the voting experience.

“We found it fast and easy,” said Deborah Couvillion. “Columbia County does a really good job with it. Where we came from- took all day. But I like Columbia County. They do it really well.”

Columbia County has seen in-person early ballots cast by almost 17 percent of active registered voters. Richmond County has seen more than eight percent.

Early voting in Columbia County ends November 4th at 5pm.

“Friday- tomorrow- is the last day to get absentee ballot requests in, for absentee ballots by mail,” reminded Gay. “So, voters, if they want a ballot mailed to them, they need to get that request in by 5pm tomorrow and then we’ll get the ballot to them. And we have to receive all voter ballots back by election night- 7pm.”

Nancy Gay is very hopeful the overall turnout in Columbia County will reach close to 70 percent. So far, it looks like it just might.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 3

Related
WJBF

Sunday early voting has begun in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – Voters came out to exercise their right and did it early, here at the Municipal building, to get it out of the way. People anticipating the chance to choose their next leaders tell NewsChannel 6 since you don’t have to wait in long lines, it’s a faster process. One pastor wrapped […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

More than 41,000 have voted in Richmond, Columbia counties

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia voters continued showing high turnout over the last weekend of early voting, according to the state elections chief. As of Monday morning, Georgia continues to break records with 1.5 million voters casting their ballot during early voting, including 115,819 showing up to the polls throughout the weekend.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Early voting continues to set records across Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia voters continue to hit record-breaking turnout during early voting, according to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. As of Friday morning, 1.25 million people have cast their ballot during early voting, with 111,316 showing up on Thursday. MORE ELECTION COVERAGE:. That’s one out of every...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

New Columbia County school police chief discusses plans

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District has a new police chief who says he’s ready to pick up where the last chief left off. We sat down with Police Chief Gary Owens to talk about how he plans to lead the new police force. Owens is...
EVANS, GA
travellens.co

17 Best Things to Do in Columbia County, GA

Columbia County is home to some of the best attractions in Georgia. It has sprawling state parks that utilize many of the natural wonders surrounding the county, particularly its lakes and rivers. The county is also rich in flora and fauna, making it an ideal outdoor destination. Its cities and...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

4 school districts across region win funds to buy electric buses

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several school districts across the region will share in millions of dollars of grants from the Environmental Protection Agency to buy electric school buses. Across Georgia, 15 school districts will be getting $50 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for 149 electric buses. Among those districts...
WILKES COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Earthquake recorded in middle Georgia

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga — The United States Geological Survey reported that an earthquake occurred in middle Georgia on Sunday morning. The 2.3 magnitude earthquake struck at around 3:30 a.m near Milledgeville on Sunday. Coordinates posted by the survey show the earthquake’s epicenter was in Hancock County. It’s unclear...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Abrams stops in Grovetown and Augusta on early voting bus tour

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - on thursday, STACEY ABRAMS MADE STOPS IN GROVETOWN AND AUGUSTA ON HER “LET’S GET IT DONE" statewide bUS tOUR, sharing HER VISION FOR ONE GEORGIA. A PACKED CROWD OF COLUMBIA AND RICHMOND COUNTY RESIDENTS CAME OUT TO MAKE THEIR VOICES HEARD, HOPEFUL TO SEE THAT VISION COME TO LIGHT. with 12 days left to vote, THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE FOR GOVERNOR ENCOURAGing citizens TO CONTINUE TO SHOW UP FOR WHAT SHE CALLS A CONSEQUENTIAL ELECTION. “WE ARE 12 DAYS AWAY FROM DESTINY, GEORGIA, 12 DAYS FROM DESTINY," says Abrams. COMPARED TO THE 2018 MIDTERMS, G.
AUGUSTA, GA
WSAV News 3

SLED investigating officer involved shooting in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an officer involved shooting in Aiken County Friday evening. According to police, deputies and members of the Aiken County SWAT team responded to a home on Beech Island where a 15-year-old murder subject was believed to be inside on October 28. […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Warren County 88-year-old killed in traffic accident

GIBSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 88-year-old Warren County woman died in a crash that happened on the Glascock County line, according to authorities. The Georgia State Patrol was dispatched just after 11:35 a.m. Friday to the crash two-vehicle crash on Georgia Highway 171 at County Line Road. A 2017 Ford...
WARREN COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Waynesboro murderer sentenced to life in prison

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Augusta District Attorney's Office announced Monday that one of the men responsible for a 2019 murder in Waynesboro will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Back in 2019,. participated in the murder of Harry Fleming, Jr., who was shot and killed on Savannah...
WAYNESBORO, GA
wgac.com

The Best Neighborhoods For Trick-Or-Treating Around Augusta

Costumes, decorations, and candy. Everything you need to have a safe Halloween. Where are the best neighborhoods for Trick-Or-Treating around Augusta? According to csrakids.com, these are the Top 15. Crawford Creek – Evans. Ivy Falls – Grovetown. Riverwood Plantation – Evans. Goshen Plantation – Augusta. Spring...
AUGUSTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Officials find human remains after Georgia hunter discovers vehicle

EAST DUBLIN, Ga. - Authorities may have found the remains of a Georgia man missing for a year on Saturday. Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean said a deer hunter late Friday afternoon found a vehicle registered to Don Hightower off a highway between East Dublin and Wrightsville. Deputies from Laurens...
WRIGHTSVILLE, GA
wfxg.com

Augusta University host 2nd annual "Fall into Moore with Us" yard sale

AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Augusta University's Ryan Moore Program did its part to de-stigmatize and bring awareness to HIV and AID at Thursday's "Fall into Moore with Us" yard sale. All proceeds of the yard sale will be going towards the program. The program provides HIV/AIDS care for the state's...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy