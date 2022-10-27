Read full article on original website
KEVN
Armadillos Ice Cream Shoppe closes for the season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - I scream, you scream, we all scream for Armadillos ice cream. Armadillos is a staple ice cream shop in Rapid City that has been around for 27 years. The shop is open from March 1st to October 31st. Once this place closes, we can officially say winter is approaching.
KEVN
Impacts of wildfires in an area like the Black Hills not always negative
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Palmer Gulch fire is a good reminder that wildfires aren’t limited to the summer. And, while wildfires can be devastating, there is also some good that can come from them. Usually, a wildfire refers to an uncontrolled fire, but according to National Geographic,...
KEVN
Rapid City family goes all out for Halloween
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With lights on the house and decorations adorning the yard and roof, it’s the most magical time of the year. And while some may be thinking of Christmas, one Rapid City family goes all out for Halloween. Holly Cava says her loyalty to Halloween...
KEVN
Big Ol’ Fish-Memphis Boyd
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a 29 inch Rainbow Trout caught by Memphis Boyd. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!!
KEVN
Halloween night brings trick or treating, help to the needy
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Ghosts, ghouls, and goblins, or at least kids dressed up as them, were all over town this Halloween night. Many opted for the traditional trick or treating. West Boulevard is a prime location in Rapid City for trick or treating, and creative and frightening decorations.
KEVN
Palmer Gulch wildfire continues to burn in the Black Elk Wilderness
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The last update on the Palmer Gulch Fire put the size at 50 acres but a more accurate mapping may change that. Due to the fire, the Palmer Creek Road is closed now through at least tomorrow. The Palmer Creek Trail is also closed to the public. A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place, prohibiting all aircraft (including drones) from flying within the TFR. There are no evacuations in place.
KEVN
Saving the planet, one wrapper at a time
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After Halloween you might recycle costumes, decorations, or leave your jack-o-lanterns for the critters to eat; but do you recycle your Halloween candy wrappers? Rapid City Waste Management is encouraging people to recycle those candy wrappers instead of just throwing them in the trash. By...
KEVN
Second highest Powerball jackpot in history
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Powerball Jackpot stands at a whopping $1 billion. It is only the second time in Powerball’s history that the jackpot has escalated this high. The drawing is tonight. The winner will have the choice to take a cash payment of just under $500 million upfront or the whole billion in the form of 30 payments spread out for over 29 years.
KEVN
Costumed kids and grown-ups race at Sock Hop
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On the day before Halloween, kids and adults had the chance to show off their costumes before the big day as part of the Black Hills Running Club’s Sock Hop races. Ben Burns spoke to one of the organizers of the event to hear why they decided to give racers a scary-good time before the 31st.
KEVN
Young cowboys, cowgirls shine in Little Britches Rodeo
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With Halloween right around the corner, teenage cowboys and cowgirls showed off their spook-tacular skills on horseback in the Badlands Little Britches Rodeo. Ben Burns has highlights from some of the top performers in pole bending and tiedown.
KEVN
Community donates 12,400 pieces of candy for Knollwood Halloween Trunk or Treat
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After a call to action earlier this month, Rapid Citians donated thousands of pieces of Halloween candy for the ghosts and ghouls in one neighborhood. Rapid City’s Human Relations Commission and Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors created a candy drive this year to support a Trunk or...
KEVN
SD Legislative candidate survey: Helene Duhamel
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Helene Duhamel is running for re-election to the South Dakota State Senate in District 32. The district encompasses much of downtown Rapid City, and runs south towards Upper Spring Creek Road. Duhamel is being challenged by Democrat Nicole Heenan. 1. Who are you? Tell us...
KEVN
Snoop Dogg brings Holidaze of Blaze to Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It is a rapper’s holiday extravaganza when Snoop Dogg and others perform at the Summit Arena (Monument) Dec. 20. Besides Snoop Dogg, The Holidaze of Blaze show includes performances by T-Pain, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins and Justin Champagne. Tickets go on sale Friday,...
KEVN
SD Legislative candidate survey: Kirk Chaffee
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Kirk Chaffee is a Republican running for re-election to the South Dakota State House in District 29. The district includes the communities of Sturgis, Union Center, Faith, and Blackhawk. Chaffee is on the ballot along with two other candidates, Republican Gary Cammack and Libertarian Sean Natchke.
KEVN
SD Legislative Candidate Survey: Bret Swanson
HOT SPRINGS, S.D. - Bret Swanson is a Democrat running for the South Dakota House in District 30. District 30 includes the cities of Custer and Hot Springs within its boundaries. Swanson faces two Republican opponents in the general election; incumbent Trish Ladner and Dennis Krull. 1. Who are you?...
KEVN
SD Legislative candidate survey: Vince Vidal
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Vince Vidal is a Democrat running for the South Dakota State House in District 33. District 33 includes portions of Pennington and Meade County within it. Vidal faces two Republicans in the November general election, incumbent Phil Jensen and Curt Massie. 1. Who are you?...
KEVN
SD Legislative candidate survey: Pat Cromwell
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pat Cromwell is running as a Democrat for the South Dakota State House in District 35. District 35 consists of eastern Rapid City, stretching both east and south to include Box Elder as well. Cromwell is running against two Republican incumbents, Tony Randolph and Tina Mulally, with another Democrat, David Hubbard.
KEVN
SD Legislative Candidate Survey: Darren Friedel
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Darren Friedel is a Libertarian running for the South Dakota State Senate in District 33. District 33 is made up of the western Rapid City area. Friedel is one of two Libertarians running for the state legislature in South Dakota in 2022. He will face incumbent David Johnson in the general election.
KEVN
SD Legislative Candidate Survey: Tina Mulally
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KOTA) - Tina Mulally is running for re-election in District 35. District 35 includes a portion of western Rapid City, and extends eastward to include the community of Box Elder. Mulally, an incumbent, is running alongside fellow Republican incumbent Tony Randolph. There are two Democrats in the race, Pat Cromwell and David Hubbard.
