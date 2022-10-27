ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

WTAP

Hope Mission hosts annual coat giveaway

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Hope Mission hosted their annual coat drive this year. Coats from kids sizes to adult sizes were given away. Those who worked the coat drive say that getting the entire community clothing of need was the priority. “There is a lot of need in the area...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg South celebrates Halloween with annual assembly

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg South held their annual Halloween assembly to bring in the spooky holiday. The students and staffed dressed up as characters such as Captain America, Garfield, Mario and many other fun costumes. The students and staff also played games at the assembly that made it fun...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club held a train show

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club held their annual train show Saturday. The club filled West Virginia - Parkersburg’s Activity room with everything a model railroader could imagine. There was a large turn out of people looking for items to add to their layout. Club...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Governor Jim Justice and Baby Dog are coming to Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and Baby Dog will be coming to Parkersburg Monday. According to a press release from the Governor’s office, the community conversation will start at 3:00 P.M. at the Blennerhassett Hotel. The governor will be discussing his proposal to reduce West...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

County Commission: 10/31/2022

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today at county commission the three commissioners along with County Clerk Mark Rhodes verified voting machines. Rhodes zeroed all machines that will be used in Wood County for the upcoming November 8 general election. Zeroing all machines ensures that no extra votes are logged into the...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Clarksburg man charged for attempting to solicit teen

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been charged in Gilmer County after officers said he tried to solicit what he believed to be a 14-year-old teen. On Oct. 15., 31-year-old Aaron Pearson added what he believed to a be a 14-year-old girl on Facebook and began messaging her on Facebook Messenger, according to a criminal complaint.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kroger to close in Gassaway, West Virginia

GASSAWAY, WV (WOWK)—A grocery store in Braxton County, West Virginia is closing. According to James Menees, corporate affairs manager with Kroger Mid-Atlantic, the Kroger store in Gassaway, West Virginia will close in early 2023. According to a release from Kroger, the Gassaway location will close after “several years of poor performance and profitability.” “Closing a […]
GASSAWAY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Putnam County, West Virginia, commissioner resigns

UPDATE: (5:25 P.M. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022) – Putnam County officials are releasing more details after a commissioner sent in his resignation letter on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Putnam County Prosecutor Mark Sorsaia says he was made aware that Ron Foster was registered to vote in another state and was allegedly not willing to resign from his […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Fought, Donald Keith

Donald Keith Fought, 70, of Elizabeth, Newark Community, passed away on October 28, 2022, at his residence. He was born January 31, 1952, in Wirt County, a son of the late Donald A. and Jean Gainer Fought. Mr. Fought was a retired Truck Driver for O’Ames and previously worked for...
ELIZABETH, WV
wchstv.com

Meet Anthony: Mason sheriff says homeless man encounter leads to outpouring of support

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A homeless man named Anthony is touching lots of hearts in Mason County. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller shared a post Thursday on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, posing in a picture with the homeless man, and telling his story. The sheriff then shared a follow-up about all of the help that had been offered since community members learned about the homeless man who had come to town.
MASON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Medical Weight Management services to be offered at Glenville clinic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU Medicine Medical Weight Management program will soon begin offering in-person appointments at its Glenville clinic. The appointments will be offered on the second Tuesday at the Glenville clinic beginning January 2023. Telemedicine appointments for the program have been available to patients throughout West Virginia...
GLENVILLE, WV
The Athens NEWS

Athens' best known holiday celebration

Happy Halloween! If you’re a visitor for Saturday’s festival, welcome to Athens. If you live here year round as a townie or college student… well… you know what to expect, which is to expect the unexpected. Opinions may vary, but I’d say this is one of the best celebrations anywhere, anytime. The Athens News/Athens Messenger will be taking tons of photos and be reporting from the front lines of this...
ATHENS, OH
thepostathens.com

Halloween 2022 in Athens: A timeline

As Athens' block party returns this year, Ohio University students eagerly dress up in their best costumes and prepare to party. OU freshmen, sophomores and juniors have yet to experience the annual block party because the city of Athens canceled it in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ATHENS, OH
WTAP

Some Wood County residents can expect minor delay in their daily travels

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - For some living in Wood County, you may experience minor delays in your commute starting Wednesday November 2, 2022. There will be a paving and milling project on West Virginia Route 14, From Vienna to Central. That’s according to a press release from the West Virginia Division of Highways.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man dead in ATV crash; name released

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies have released the name of a man killed in an ATV crash in Poca. Stevie Hills’ body was found Monday evening, about 120 feet down an embankment along Harmons Creek Road, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators say Hills was...
POCA, WV
WHIZ

ZPD Investigation in Putnam Tavern Fatal

Zanesville Police are investigating an incident that took place Friday night. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel would only say that at this time there was a fatality in the park lot of the Putnam Tavern located at 721 Putnam Avenue. He said a driver of a vehicle was located and are in custody.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

‘On fire:‘ Community meets new Artsbridge director

PARKERSBURG — The Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley debuted Lyndsay Dennis as the new executive director of Artsbridge at a welcome and meet event on Tuesday. Dennis was born and raised in Belpre, where she still lives. She graduated from Belpre High School and went on to take classes at Washington State Community College and DeVry University before earning her Associates in Accounting.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 dead in Putnam County, West Virginia, ATV crash

UPDATE: (7:46 P.M. Oct. 31, 2022) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says a man has died after an ATV crash in Putnam County. According to the PCSO, the ATV went over a hill on Harmon Creek Road near Poca. No other vehicles were involved, and the man’s name is not being released at this […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Vienna Police Department hosts drug take back event

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The DEA hosts a nationwide drug take back event. Across the country police departments and other organizations work to create a healthier, safer community for everyone to live in. “It serves the purpose of making sure the children don’t get to the drugs. Other subjects go...
VIENNA, WV

