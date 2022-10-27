Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Holyoke opens city buildings for family-friendly trick-or-treating
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Halloween festivities have been underway all day Monday as kids got ready for trick-or-treating. In Holyoke, little ghosts, goblins, and cuddly characters were invited inside city buildings to get some early treats. Mayor Joshua Garcia and the Parks and Recreation Department hosted the event for families...
Halloween festivities hosted in downtown Amherst Sunday
AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Halloween had an early start in Amherst Sunday with a trick or treating event and a special Halloween scavenger hunt that took place in downtown Amherst. Guests received free trick or treat bags and then made their way door to door to get goodies from their favorite...
Thunderbirds fans react to new traffic plans in place for downtown Springfield events
Local police departments partner with DEA for National Drug Takeback Day. It is a national event where people can take their old prescription medications and give them to the proper authorities to dispose of.
Springfield crews respond to Corona St. for multi-garage fire
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Corona Street Sunday afternoon for reports of a multi-garage fire. No injuries are reported. Our Western Mass News crew arrived on scene after noticing a stack of dark smoke billowing into the sky from our Liberty Street station. Springfield Fire Captain...
Town by Town: Triad sand, Halloween parade, and Boys and Girls Club Halloween
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to South Hadley, Holyoke, and Springfield. South Hadley TRIAD, an initiative between seniors and law enforcement, is again offering buckets of sand for seniors as snow season nears. The sand can help with slippery steps, driveways, and walkways. If...
Thriller 5K weaves its way through Chicopee streets
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Saturday, the Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce hosted its second annual costume-themed Thriller 5K beginning at 11 a.m. A portion of the event’s proceeds benefit Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Pantry. The race started and ended at Grise Funeral Home located on Springfield Street....
Lifepoint Church holds annual Trunk or Treat
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The annual Fall Fest returned to Lifepoint Church in Chicopee Sunday evening. The free event featured a trunk-or-treat, games, local food trucks and more. “We do events like this just to say that we’re here, let people know that we love them, and offer them a safe...
New state law takes effect Tuesday that changes what you throw away
A new state law takes effect on Tuesday that changes what you are allowed to throw in your trash.
Getting Answers: Question 1 - Millionaire’s tax
A fight that police said broke out Friday night at a local high school football game is under investigation.
Holyoke school district re-enters phase 2 re-zoning plans
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Holyoke elementary and middle school students may be attending a different school next fall as the school district enters phase two of their re-zoning plans. Officials told Western Mass News the plans are designed to help students better achieve their academic and social-emotional needs. On Friday, Holyoke...
Wilbraham Police Association holds spooky 5k run and walk
Trick or treating event hosted in downtown Amherst.
Trick or treating event hosted in downtown Amherst
United Way of Pioneer Valley hosts annual Boo Bash.
Vehicle rollover with 5 occupants extracted in Springfield
Springfield Fire Department was sent to Page Blvd. for a vehicle rollover with 5 occupants on Sunday.
United Way of Pioneer Valley hosts annual Boo Bash
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The United Way of Pioneer Valley kicked off Halloween Eve with their family-friendly Boo Bash in an effort to introduce residents to family care services in the area. Families flocked to Tower Square Park in Springfield on Sunday to partake in some Halloween festivities hosted by...
Getting Answers: does our soul survive bodily death?
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - What happens when we die? Does our soul survive bodily death? Scientists and experts point to evidence that death is not the end and that our soul lives on connecting with loved ones who have passed on. Peter Panagore knew that he was in trouble. In...
Local police departments partner with DEA for National Drug Takeback Day
Volunteers placed flags on the graves of local veterans at the St. Thomas Cemetery In West Springfield on Saturday.
Foster Memorial Church holds annual Blessing of the Pets
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The 10th annual Blessing of the Pets was held Sunday at Foster Memorial Church in Springfield. The event was held on Sunday in honor of Saint Francis and his love for animals. Western Mass News stopped by the church to find out what it means to get...
Volunteers place flags at veterans' graves at West Springfield cemetery
Local police departments partner with DEA for National Drug Takeback Day. It is a national event where people can take their old prescription medications and give them to the proper authorities to dispose of.
Police: illegal marijuana growing leading to rise in compromised houses
MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local police chief says illegal marijuana grow houses are being busted, flipped, and sold to sometimes unsuspecting homebuyers. On Main Street in Monson sits an eyesore. While it’s empty now, just two years ago, it was filled with hundreds of marijuana plants. “They actually...
Arraignment held for suspect in deadly East Longmeadow hit-and-run
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re learning new details about the deadly bicycle accident from last week in East Longmeadow. The man accused of hitting and killing the victim appeared in court Monday morning after turning himself in. On Thursday night, police were dispatched to the scene of 102...
