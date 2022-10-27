ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Taylor Swift breaks a record and sweeps Billboard's top ten spots

Taylor Swift has claimed all of the Billboard Hot 100's top ten spots. She is the first artist to do so in the history of the song chart. Next week, if you bring up the No. 1 song in the country, it'll be by Taylor Swift. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. If...
NPR

NPR's favorite music of October, from ancestral grooves to hip-hop nostalgia

Open Mike Eagle is a rapper originally from Chicago, but has been based out of Los Angeles for a minute. His introspection and intricate wordplay are the draw, but his humor keeps the headiness even. His new album, Component System with the Auto Reverse, plays with nostalgia in a way that confronts the past to inform the present. We open the show with "Burner Account" and dig into his tribute to the supervillain "For DOOM."
NPR

Meghan Trainor rediscovers her self-love as a new mom

MEGHAN TRAINOR: (Singing) Because you know I'm all about that bass, about that bass, no treble. I'm all about that bass, about that bass, no treble. I'm all about... FADEL: Well, with her new album, "Takin' It Back," she's taking back that old-school sound that made her famous. TRAINOR: All...
NPR

Critic Bob Mondello remembers the movie fright-fests he conjured in his youth

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As character) Hello?. MONDELLO: Phone's gone dead. (SOUNDBITE OF PHONE DISCONNECTION TONE) MONDELLO: The mystic's read her Ouija board. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #2: (As character) Can you show us a sign?. MONDELLO: And zombies are popping through doorways left open by a demented Kewpie...
NPR

Pop Culture Happy Hour

When 14-year-old Emmett Till was murdered by two white men in 1955, his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, became a voice of the civil rights movement. And now the events surrounding his death have been dramatized in the new movie "Till." STEPHEN THOMPSON, HOST:. The cast includes Whoopi Goldberg as Emmett's grandmother....
NPR

Life Kit: How to throw a theme party

It is Halloween weekend, a time for tricks, treats and parties, of course. Maybe you're the one who always nabs first prize for your costume. I see you. Or do you love going all out on spooky decor? Well, the fun of a good theme party can be enjoyed year-round. Life Kit's Andee Tagle has tips for throwing a theme party that packs a punch, whatever the occasion.
NPR

Think you're not a fan of horror films? Try starting with these picks

Halloween is peak scary film season. But can a horror film enthusiast convince a reluctant public radio host to check out a film or two this year?. And finally today, you know it's the night before Halloween, so this means we are in peak scary film season. So we thought this would be a good time to open the vault and, frankly, to ask what makes horror movies so appealing to, well, some people. I'm talking about the likes of Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers and all the other scary people or supernatural beings waiting in closets, the attic or just the dark.
NPR

A Piet Mondrian has been hanging upside down for decades

Photos of "New York City" in Mondrian's studio shows it hanging the other way. But the German gallery says the mistake is part of its story now, and won't be turning it around. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. This news turned the art world upside down. It...

Comments / 0

Community Policy