Halloween is peak scary film season. But can a horror film enthusiast convince a reluctant public radio host to check out a film or two this year?. And finally today, you know it's the night before Halloween, so this means we are in peak scary film season. So we thought this would be a good time to open the vault and, frankly, to ask what makes horror movies so appealing to, well, some people. I'm talking about the likes of Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers and all the other scary people or supernatural beings waiting in closets, the attic or just the dark.

1 DAY AGO