psychologytoday.com
Lying to My Therapist Caused Me to Quit
I want to return to therapy. The holidays are nearly here, which can be challenging, and I know I’m prone to seasonal depression. Going back to therapy is a smart idea. Recently, I emailed my therapist who I hadn’t seen in years just to see if he was still practicing. I asked if he would be able to meet with me. I received a welcoming response stating he was happy to hear from me and scheduled a session for the following day.
psychologytoday.com
How Does My Grief Affect My Children? 5 Tips on How to Cope
After a loss, first try to understand and manage your own reactions. Children are keen observers and will be alert to your words as well as your attitude and actions. Check in with yourself and with your child as you talk to assess what they are understanding and how they are doing with this loss.
Psych Centra
What Is Self-Defeating Behavior and How to Overcome It
Focusing on self-awareness and coping skills, like reframing your perspective, can help you make small changes to put a stop to self-defeating habits. Chances are you’ve used self-defeating behaviors at one time or another. Everything from procrastination to addiction can fall under the umbrella of self-defeating behavior. We consulted...
psychologytoday.com
Healing Trauma Doesn't Mean Needing to Relive It
Taking personal responsibility doesn't have to include self-blame or shame. If we're the common denominator in our problems, then we're also the common solution. Treating intergenerational trauma with somatic healing helps many people. This is Part 3 of a conversation with Eboni Harris, LMFT, and Eliza Boquin, LMFT, founders of...
psychologytoday.com
The Lasting Impact Grandparents Have
We live in a society that values youth and warehouses its oldsters in “long-term care” facilities. Out of sight, out of mind. Grandparents, naturally, fall into this group. Consequently, there is little research being conducted on the significant role grandparents can play in the lives of their grandchildren.
Upworthy
Counselor explains why there's a disconnect between most elderly parents and their children
Trigger warning: This article contains themes of emotional abuse and parental neglect that some readers may find distressing. Many Generation X children have had a hard time with parents who were too busy or did not think their children's emotions are a big deal. Therefore, many children from especially the 1970s-80s era have grown up feeling a vacuum in terms of their emotional needs.
psychologytoday.com
Do Abusers Know Their Behavior Is Wrong?
Due to their high tendency towards projection, abusers with NPD often project their behaviors onto their victims. But not all abusers have NPD. While some might have some insight but still justify their actions, others believe they have done nothing wrong. Those who go along with the abuser's narrative and...
Psych Centra
Common Questions About Dreams Answered
From dream interpretation to dream journals — get all of your dream-related questions answered. Chances are you’ve woken up from a dream where you were falling or late for something. Maybe you’ve even dreamt of your teeth falling out, flying, or being inside water and wondered what it means.
Opinion: To Begin Healing From Codependency Change These Four Behaviours
Someone who struggles with codependency seeks validation, love, and approval, from everywhere except within themselves. It is all too easy for someone wrapped up in making everyone else happy that they fail to identify what they need, think, or feel.
psychologytoday.com
7 Midlife 'Meaningology' Questions
The conventional midlife questions center around finances and physical health. Midlife is also a time of life when we are especially focused on re-evaluating who we truly are. The psychological aspects of midlife should receive as much, if not more, attention. Albert Einstein said, "The important thing is to not...
psychologytoday.com
Love Wants to Flow
Letting love flow unencumbered is a fantastic feeling. Opening to love helps heal psychological wounds, builds resilience, and supports personal growth. Love comes from inner freedom in which adverse reactions do not control you. In my early 20s, I went through Rolfing, a form of deep-tissue bodywork, and I nervously...
Medical News Today
What is the relationship between Asperger’s and schizophrenia?
Although Asperger’s and schizophrenia are different conditions, their symptoms may overlap. Asperger’s and schizophrenia symptoms can include difficulties with social interactions, communication, and language. This overlap in symptoms can create challenges in diagnosing each condition correctly. It is also possible for people to have both conditions. This article...
psychologytoday.com
Why Open Communication Is Vital When a Loved One Is Using Substances
Parents are likely to experience a rollercoaster of emotions when their child is struggling with substance use. It can be hard work creating space for the child to feel safe and consider positive changes. Keeping the lines of communication open instead of shutting the door is key and may help...
psychologytoday.com
Perinatal Depression: What is Technology's Role for Better Care?
Perinatal depression is complex and common. A researcher and reproductive psychologist shares insights on how technology can change postpartum mental healthcare. From wearables to artificial intelligence, technology holds promise for anxiety and depression. More than half a million new moms will suffer from depression within the first year. Even though...
psychologytoday.com
When They Say You’re “Emotionally Unstable”
Racelighting is an act of psychological manipulation where people of color receive racial messages that distort their realities. Stereotype advancement refers to advancing or using racial stereotypes as a mechanism to racelight BIPOC. One stereotype is that BIPOC are emotionally unstable and unable to regulate emotions and decorum. Ariana is...
Opinion: Healing From Narcissistic Abuse Is A Journey, Not A Destination
Let's focus on the aftermath of narcissistic abuse. I’m not going to lie to you… the beginning stages after leaving an abusive relationship are going to be very hard. I’m telling you this because I don’t want to promise that the light at the end of the tunnel will magically appear. That is simply not true.
psychologytoday.com
Insecure Attachment in Children of Narcissists
Secure attachment is the basis of relational trust and healthy psycho-emotional development. Children of narcissists typically experience relational trauma and insecure attachment. Narcissism and self-abnegation are common responses to narcissistic parenting. "In order to ban autocracy, exploitation, and inequality in the world, we must first realize that the first inequality...
Scrubs Magazine
How Talking to Strangers Can Improve Your Mental Health
Maintaining strong social ties to friends and loved ones is key to leading a happy, fulfilling life, but what passing acquaintances and random encounters with strangers?. A new study from the Harvard Business School suggests that these types of social interactions can be just as meaningful as our most intimate relationships. Researcher Hanne Collins coined the term “relational diversity” as part of her studies, which looks at the strengths of our interactions, and its effect on mental health.
psychologytoday.com
Personal Space
Living together involves sharing personal space. It can bring up anxieties and fears for couples that love and care about each other. Issues with physical intimacy are often related to past experience. Recognizing the basis of uncomfortable feelings can help people move forward in a relationship. Bobby’s girlfriend, Lara, suggested...
psychologytoday.com
What Are We Even Fighting About?
Circular fights happen for a reason, and usually that reason is hidden but not lost. Failed communication is a part but rarely the whole picture of most couple arguments. With a few targeted questions, you and your partner can uncover the real issue and work from there. Have you ever...
