I want to return to therapy. The holidays are nearly here, which can be challenging, and I know I’m prone to seasonal depression. Going back to therapy is a smart idea. Recently, I emailed my therapist who I hadn’t seen in years just to see if he was still practicing. I asked if he would be able to meet with me. I received a welcoming response stating he was happy to hear from me and scheduled a session for the following day.

17 HOURS AGO