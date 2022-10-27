ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Bucatinsky & Cristela Alonzo Comedy ‘She Gets It From Me’ In Works At CBS With Jennifer Lopez & Ryan Seacrest Producing

By Rosy Cordero, Nellie Andreeva
 4 days ago
Dan Bucatinsky & Cristela Alonzo Rodin Eckenroth/Frazer Harrison/WireImage

EXCLUSIVE: CBS is developing She Gets It From Me, a semi-autobiographical single-camera comedy from Emmy winner Dan Bucatinsky (Scandal) inspired by his journey as an adoptive parent. He is joined on the project by Cristela Alonzo (Cristela), who is set to star and will co-write and executive produce with Bucatinsky. The intention is for Bucatinsky to also star but there is no acting deal for him at this time, we hear. Jennifer Lopez’ Nuyorican and Ryan Seacrest Prods. are producing for ABC Signature.

She Gets It From Me centers on what happens when the teenaged, adopted daughter of two hyper-devoted, straight-laced, suburban gay dads seeks out a relationship with her uniquely bold, take-no-prisoners, Latin birth mom (Alonzo). The series examines a contemporary blended family, a poignant and hilarious exploration of the shotgun marriage of not only the birth mom and the adoptive parents, but also the complications and joys of blending both of their big, noisy, multiethnic and multigenerational families.

Executive producing alongside Bucatinsky and Alonzo are Seacrest, Andrea Shay, Nina Wass for Ryan Seacrest Productions, Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina for Nuyorican, Brian Dobbins, Peter Principato, and Maggie Haskins for Artists First. ABC Signature, where Ryan Seacrest Prods. has been based, is the studio.

She Gets It From Me draws on parenthood experiences Bucatinsky chronicled in his 2012 bestselling comedic memoir Does This Baby Make Me Look Straight?: Confessions of a Gay Dad. He is reuniting with Lopez on the CBS comedy after appearing opposite her in the romantic comedy film Second Act.

Bucatinsky is known for his portrayal of James Novak in ABC’s Scandal which earned him an Emmy. He is recurring on Hulu’s How I Met Your Father and next appears in Ben Affleck’s Nike film for Amazon. Bucatinsky is repped by A3 for literary and APA for acting. He is managed by Principal Entertainment LA and also repped by Myman Greenspan Fox.

Alonzo broke ground in 2014 with her ABC comedy Cristela, becoming the first Latina to create, produce, write and star in her own series in the U.S. Other TV credits include HBO’s His Dark Materials, and Nickelodeon’s The Casagrandes and Legends of the Hidden Temple. Alonzo has done two stand-up comedy specials for Netflix: 2017’s Lower Classy and 2022’s Middle Classy. She is repped by WME, Artists First and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

