JD Walker
4d ago

Trans doesn’t bother me. People have a right to live their lives however they see fit. BUT, I’m not ok with a trans person playing female sports. It’s a fairness issue with me.

Thirty3i8ht
3d ago

I agree. Make a 3rd league for "former" men and "former" women. I say "former" because you'll always be what you were born, delusional, deceived, crazy people.

Gina Albertson
4d ago

I support a person being true to themselves and living a life that makes them happy. I am not in the business of yucking someone's yum. With that being said, Women fought to hard and too long to have a platform to play on and be taken seriously. While men and women are equal by way of 1 is not more important or worthy then the other, We are not equal in biology. This is dismantling women's sports. I do believe that trans athletes should have a platform of their own to play and I hope they fight to get that just like women did.

