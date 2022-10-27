The artist formerly known as Kanye West has fallen on some hard times, and a few of his fans have turned to GoFundMe to try and help him out. According to AllHipHop, several campaigns were launched with one in particular summing up their collective goal: “Make Kanye West a Billionaire Again.” This specific fundraiser was removed by GoFundMe after earning just five dollars, but a few others have not yet been taken down. Forbes reported last week that Ye was “no longer a billionaire” after his net worth plummeted to about $500 million in wake of Adidas cutting ties with him.

10 HOURS AGO