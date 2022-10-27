ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey”

The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is one of the many 2023 releases that were leaked several months in advance. And following its reveal back in June of this year, a first look at the shoe has finally surfaced. This is one of the cases where the mock-up...
Complex

From the West Kids to Kylie Jenner: Here Are the Best Celebrity Costumes of 2022

Halloween weekend has officially begun—and the celebrities are bringing their A-game. Though the holiday is still a few days away, a slew of stars have already taken to social media to show off their 2022 costumes. This year’s batch has, of course, delivered a mix of scary, funny, and clever getups; however, it seems many celebrities have decided to dress up as real life people. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s children paid homage to legendary artists Aaliyah, Snoop Dogg, Sade, and Eazy-E; Lizzo dressed up as Chrisean Rock; while Niecy Nash and her wife, Jessica Betts, went as Rihanna and ASAP Rocky, respectively.
Complex

Adidas Recalls Kobe Sneakers Over Quality Control Issue

Adidas’ plan to re-release one of Kobe Bryant’s signature sneakers went awry last week, when a flaw issue caused the brand to recall pairs, some of which had already been sent to stores. Retailers who were meant to launch the Lakers-themed “Sunshine” colorway of the Adidas Crazy 1 tell Complex that in the days leading up to the Oct. 22 launch, Adidas sent a notice that the sneakers had to be sent back due to a quality control issue.
Complex

Taylor Swift Reacts to Becoming First Artist in History to Occupy Every Spot on Billboard Hot 100 Top 10

All ten entries in the Billboard Hot 100 top ten have something in common this week: Taylor Swift. Indeed, the arrival of Midnights (which was expanded with seven additional tracks immediately after its release) has resulted in Swift locking down the top ten for the chart dated Nov. 5, notably making history in the process. In the No. 1 spot is “Anti-Hero,” the recently unveiled official video for which features cameos from comedian Mike Birbiglia and more.
Complex

Interview: NZ Choreographer Lance Savali on Working With Chris Brown, Touring With Rihanna and His Icons

Lance Savali is a New Zealand-born dancer, who shot to stardom after beginning his career with Paris Goebel’s dance crew, The Royal Family. He’s the type of guy you’d describe as ‘born from a boom-box’ (Step Up 3, anyone?). Savali has performed alongside some of the biggest acts in the world: when J-Lo headlined the Super Bowl, Lance was there; when Rihanna took ANTI on tour, Lance was there; when Beyonce took over Coachella, Lance was there—never missing a beat.
Complex

Toronto Trio Notfortheo Release New Single “Interlock”

Toronto trio Notfortheo released their latest single “interlock” today, a song blurring the lines between rap, indie rock, and chillwave. Alternating between softly rapped verses and a ghostly chorus, Notfortheo touch on subjects like doomscrolling, unwanted memories, and the feeling of being overwhelmed in the digital age. “Interlocked...
Complex

People Seen Wearing ‘Fight Antisemitism’ Shirts Courtside at Nets Game

A group of people are wearing shirts with “Fight Antisemitism” emblazoned across the chest as they sit courtside for Monday’s game between the Nets and Indiana Pacers at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, two days after Kyrie Irving was questioned about a tweet where he shared the link to a documentary that focuses on several antisemitic tropes.
BROOKLYN, NY
Complex

Kanye West Fans Launch GoFundMe Pages to Help Him Reclaim His Billionaire Status

The artist formerly known as Kanye West has fallen on some hard times, and a few of his fans have turned to GoFundMe to try and help him out. According to AllHipHop, several campaigns were launched with one in particular summing up their collective goal: “Make Kanye West a Billionaire Again.” This specific fundraiser was removed by GoFundMe after earning just five dollars, but a few others have not yet been taken down. Forbes reported last week that Ye was “no longer a billionaire” after his net worth plummeted to about $500 million in wake of Adidas cutting ties with him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy