sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey”
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is one of the many 2023 releases that were leaked several months in advance. And following its reveal back in June of this year, a first look at the shoe has finally surfaced. This is one of the cases where the mock-up...
Complex
From the West Kids to Kylie Jenner: Here Are the Best Celebrity Costumes of 2022
Halloween weekend has officially begun—and the celebrities are bringing their A-game. Though the holiday is still a few days away, a slew of stars have already taken to social media to show off their 2022 costumes. This year’s batch has, of course, delivered a mix of scary, funny, and clever getups; however, it seems many celebrities have decided to dress up as real life people. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s children paid homage to legendary artists Aaliyah, Snoop Dogg, Sade, and Eazy-E; Lizzo dressed up as Chrisean Rock; while Niecy Nash and her wife, Jessica Betts, went as Rihanna and ASAP Rocky, respectively.
Complex
Kanye Apologizes for George Floyd Remarks, Compares Being Criticized and Losing Deals to Having ‘Knee on My Neck’
Kanye West has more to say about the recent headlines surrounding him. In a video reportedly taken in Los Angeles, Ye stopped to answer questions and make statements to a crowd of people. “I had experiences where I felt like I was being teamed up on,” he says. “And I...
Complex
Adidas Recalls Kobe Sneakers Over Quality Control Issue
Adidas’ plan to re-release one of Kobe Bryant’s signature sneakers went awry last week, when a flaw issue caused the brand to recall pairs, some of which had already been sent to stores. Retailers who were meant to launch the Lakers-themed “Sunshine” colorway of the Adidas Crazy 1 tell Complex that in the days leading up to the Oct. 22 launch, Adidas sent a notice that the sneakers had to be sent back due to a quality control issue.
Complex
Taylor Swift Reacts to Becoming First Artist in History to Occupy Every Spot on Billboard Hot 100 Top 10
All ten entries in the Billboard Hot 100 top ten have something in common this week: Taylor Swift. Indeed, the arrival of Midnights (which was expanded with seven additional tracks immediately after its release) has resulted in Swift locking down the top ten for the chart dated Nov. 5, notably making history in the process. In the No. 1 spot is “Anti-Hero,” the recently unveiled official video for which features cameos from comedian Mike Birbiglia and more.
Complex
Watch Jack Harlow Perform “Lil Secret” / “First Class” and “State Fair” on ‘Saturday Night Live’
Jack Harlow has taken over Studio 8H. The Louisville native returned to Saturday Night Live this week to serve as both host and musical guest. He is now the second star to pull double duty in the series’ 48th season, following Megan Thee Stallion’s Oct. 15 appearance. For...
Complex
Interview: NZ Choreographer Lance Savali on Working With Chris Brown, Touring With Rihanna and His Icons
Lance Savali is a New Zealand-born dancer, who shot to stardom after beginning his career with Paris Goebel’s dance crew, The Royal Family. He’s the type of guy you’d describe as ‘born from a boom-box’ (Step Up 3, anyone?). Savali has performed alongside some of the biggest acts in the world: when J-Lo headlined the Super Bowl, Lance was there; when Rihanna took ANTI on tour, Lance was there; when Beyonce took over Coachella, Lance was there—never missing a beat.
Complex
Toronto Trio Notfortheo Release New Single “Interlock”
Toronto trio Notfortheo released their latest single “interlock” today, a song blurring the lines between rap, indie rock, and chillwave. Alternating between softly rapped verses and a ghostly chorus, Notfortheo touch on subjects like doomscrolling, unwanted memories, and the feeling of being overwhelmed in the digital age. “Interlocked...
Complex
People Seen Wearing ‘Fight Antisemitism’ Shirts Courtside at Nets Game
A group of people are wearing shirts with “Fight Antisemitism” emblazoned across the chest as they sit courtside for Monday’s game between the Nets and Indiana Pacers at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, two days after Kyrie Irving was questioned about a tweet where he shared the link to a documentary that focuses on several antisemitic tropes.
Complex
Video Shows Diddy Getting Into Heated Exchange With ‘Power’ Actor Michael J. Ferguson While Dressed as the Joker
Diddy had an eventful Halloween, as he painted the town red dress as Heath Ledger’s Joker. Videos of Diddy in full character made the rounds all weekend, including one in which he appeared to get into a heated exchange with Power actor Michael J. Ferguson. The clip shows Ferguson,...
Complex
Kanye West Fans Launch GoFundMe Pages to Help Him Reclaim His Billionaire Status
The artist formerly known as Kanye West has fallen on some hard times, and a few of his fans have turned to GoFundMe to try and help him out. According to AllHipHop, several campaigns were launched with one in particular summing up their collective goal: “Make Kanye West a Billionaire Again.” This specific fundraiser was removed by GoFundMe after earning just five dollars, but a few others have not yet been taken down. Forbes reported last week that Ye was “no longer a billionaire” after his net worth plummeted to about $500 million in wake of Adidas cutting ties with him.
