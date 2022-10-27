ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

Bryan Fuller Says Accusing ‘Hannibal’ of Queerbaiting Is ‘Cynical and a Bit of As*holery’

By Jude Dry
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oBrDv_0ipHIjaw00

As a horror aficionado and leader of TV’s horror renaissance, Bryan Fuller appreciates the art of subtext. The prolific writer and producer’s new Shudder docuseries, “Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror,” makes a strong case for horror’s queer origins, finding hints of homoeroticism in almost every corner of the genre. Fuller brings an appreciation of queer subtext to all of his work, as fans of “ Hannibal ” know all too well.

The psychological thriller series, which ran for three seasons from 2013-2015 on NBC, starred Mads Mikkelsen and Hugh Dancy as serial killer Hannibal Lecter and criminal profiler Will Graham, respectively. With such highly skilled actors, the tension between the characters was ripe. Last year, Mikkelsen shared that he and Dancy shot a few takes where they kissed, but Fuller thought it would be too “obvious.” As fans held out hope for some confirmation of their suspicions that never came, opinion seems fairly divided on whether “Hannibal” is an example of artful queer subtext or network TV queerbaiting.

As an out gay television creator who often features LGBTQ+ characters in his work, Fuller does not take kindly to the latter accusation.

“I was trying to tell an authentic story because I think exploring queerness from a heteronormative point of view is a complicated path,” Fuller said during a recent interview with IndieWire. “It certainly started out as a non-sexual same-sex couple experiencing a greater intimacy than they’ve ever experienced before. Then being able to transition through that to an intimacy that was qualified as love. Then a physical intimacy between them, where they are both penetrating a man, that is a culmination of their relationship with each other. Then falling into each other’s arms and over a cliff. I never felt that I was queerbaiting. I think that’s a buzzword for a lot of folks to find something to complain about because it feels like they were duped or misled.”

He singles out the character Dr. Alana Bloom (Caroline Dhavernas), a psychology professor and former student of Lecter’s who develops a relationship with a woman in Season 3.

“I’m just as proud of the explicit queerness of that relationship,” Fuller said. “The growing queerness of what’s happening between Will and Hannibal never felt exploitative. It felt authentic about somebody who once identified as heterosexual having a complex, intimate relationship with somebody of the same sex. Then going on a journey with those feelings to what lies down the path felt less coded and more authentic to the story of this man on this journey. Because it became explicitly queer in terms of the conversation about loving each other and where that love was going to take them, I think to dismiss it as queerbaiting is cynical and a little bit of assholery, honestly.”

Talks of a Season 4 revival have circulated for years, with Mikkelsen saying he’d happily return to the role. The cult classic gained renewed attention when all three seasons arrived on Netflix in 2020, reigniting buzz over a possible fourth season. Fuller says Mikkelsen, Dancy, Dhavernas, and Hettienne Park have all indicated they’d love to continue the series.

“There’s a fantastic future for these queer characters, for the murder husbands and the murder wives,” he said. “There’s a lot more story to be told, and I hope we get a chance to do it. We just need somebody to want to put it on their airwaves.”

More from IndieWire
Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘Girls5eva’ Moves from Peacock to Netflix with Season 3 Order

In “Girls5eva,” the eponymous girl group declares that they’re “gonna be famous 5eva cause 4eva’s too short.” But the show’s run on Peacock was destined to be much shorter, as the Tina Fey-produced series is taking its third season elsewhere: Netflix has now acquired and renewed the series for a third season, while holding co-exclusive rights to stream the first two. That means Seasons 1 and 2 will be offered on both Netflix and original home Peacock, but Netflix will be the exclusive home for Season 3. Among Peacock’s most high-profile shows, “Girls5eva” was created by Meredith Scardino, with Fey and...
IndieWire

Siegfried and Roy Apple Limited Series Set from Ron Howard, Brian Grazer

The true tiger kings just landed an Apple TV+ limited series. The legendary German-American tiger-handling duo Siegfried & Roy, comprised of Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn, will be the subjects of an upcoming Apple TV+ biographical series. In the vein of “Pam & Tommy” and “Welcome to Chippendales,” the yet-untitled half-hour series will be told from various perspectives and document the story of Siegfried and Roy’s star-making act in Las Vegas. “Only Murders in the Building” co-creator John Hoffman is writing and executive producing the series, with Ron Howard and Brian Grazer of Imagine Television also serving as executive producers. The Apple...
IndieWire

Bryan Fuller Sets ‘Friday the 13th’ Prequel Series at Peacock

Bryan Fuller is heading to camp. The “Hannibal” and “Pushing Daisies” creator will showrun a new series in the “Friday the 13th” franchise, Peacock announced Monday. Titled “Crystal Lake,” the plot details of the series are being kept under wraps. However, it will serve as a prequel to the original 1980 slasher film, which was directed by Sean S. Cunningham and focused on a group of teenagers stalked by a killer while working to reopen an abandoned summer camp. A24 serves as the studio behind the series, while Fuller executive produces with Marc Toberoff, Rob Barsamian, and original film screenwriter Victor...
IndieWire

Evan Peters Watched ‘Step Brothers’ to Decompress After Shooting ‘Dahmer’

Countless Americans love to unwind by watching true crime shows, choosing to turn off their brains by learning about heinous serial killers and other violent criminals. But while that kind of dark escapism has its place for many viewers, the people who work on true crime shows often feel very differently. Count Evan Peters in that camp. The actor has recently earned strong reviews for playing Jeffrey Dahmer in Ryan Murphy’s blockbuster Netflix series about the vicious serial killer. But while playing Dahmer may have been the role of a lifetime, Peters was ready to move on when the cameras stopped...
IndieWire

‘The Pale Blue Eye’ Teaser: Christian Bale Joins Edgar Allan Poe in 1830s Serial Killer Mystery

Christian Bale travels back in time to 1830s upstate New York for the Netflix film “The Pale Blue Eye.”. The Academy Award winner stars as Augustus Landor, a former detective forced out of retirement to investigate a series of West Point hangings. Augustus (Bale) joins forces with Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling) to solve the serial killer case that may have a supernatural element. Based on the novel by Louis Bayard, “The Pale Blue Eye” is directed by Scott Cooper (“Crazy Heart”) and releases in theaters December 23 and streams on Netflix January 6.
IndieWire

‘Severance’ Season 2 Starts Production, Adds Gwendoline Christie, Alia Shawkat, and Bob Balaban

The severed wing at Lumon headquarters is about to get a bit more crowded. Eight new actors are joining the cast of “Severance” for Season 2, including notable stars like Gwendoline Christie (“Game of Thrones”), Alia Shawkat (“Arrested Development”), and Bob Balaban (“The French Dispatch”). Merritt Wever, Robby Benson, Stefano Carannante, John Noble, and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson have also been cast. They’ll join a stacked ensemble that already includes the likes of Adam Scott, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, Patricia Arquette, Tramell Tillman, and Zach Cherry. “We are thrilled and delighted to be back on set for the exciting the second chapter of...
IndieWire

Yvonne Strahovski on Serena’s ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Journey — and If She Will Ever Really Change

When she read the script for “The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 5, Episode 7, Yvonne Strahovski said her jaw dropped. Part of that was the circumstance — June (Elisabeth Moss) ends up helping her enemy Serena (Strahovski) give birth in the woods — but it was serendipitous for the actor to embody this specific sequence with a newborn infant at home. “I wanted certain elements to mimic my second birth in terms of the physicality that I had with my husband,” Strahovski told IndieWire in a phone interview. “I talked to Lizzie [Moss] about it and we ended up in that physical arrangement...
IndieWire

Tim Allen Searches for a Santa Successor in ‘The Santa Clauses’ Trailer

Tim Allen is busting out his white beard. The actor stars as Saint Nick himself in the first trailer for Disney+ series “The Santa Clauses.” The show serves as a follow-up to the “Santa Clause” Christmas series, which released three films between 1994 and 2006. Allen starred in each film as Scott Calvin, a toy salesman who accidentally causes the death of Santa Claus and is roped into becoming the holiday icon’s successor. Later sequels saw Scott gain a Mrs. Claus in Carol Newman (played by Elizabeth Mitchell) and battle Jack Frost (Martin Short). Although the sequels received increasingly negative reviews...
IndieWire

Halloween Scares Off Audiences as ‘Black Adam’ Takes #1 Again at the Box Office

The weekend around Halloween is usually soft, which explains the above-average 59 percent drop for “Black Adam” (Warner Bros. Discovery). The DC title had little competition for #1, with just under $28 million for a domestic total of $111 million and $250 million worldwide. The holiday is probably why the Dwayne Johnson vehicle fell five points more in its second weekend than “Shazam!” did in April 2019. “Adam” should reach around $175 million domestic and perhaps $400 million worldwide, likely above combined marketing and production costs. WBD would get somewhat more than half of that back in film rental, suggesting that...
IndieWire

A Gentler ‘My Father’s Dragon’ Doesn’t Mean Cartoon Saloon Is Going Soft

. Cartoon Saloon’s “My Father’s Dragon” (streaming on Netflix November 11), the whimsical 2D adaptation of Ruth Stiles Gannett’s classic children’s book, got some Oscar heat this week by winning the Special Jury prize at the Animation Is Film Festival. It’s quite a contrast to Irish director Nora Twomey’s Oscar-nominated directorial debut, “The Breadwinner,” based on Deborah Ellis’ popular YA novel about Afghan oppression. But the mere suggestion that “My Father’s Dragon” is kid-friendlier registers a protest from the director. The tone might be gentler, but the themes of parenting and puberty are very complex, she insists. “My Father’s Dragon” explores the rite...
IndieWire

Elisabeth Moss Cried Actual Tears After Jon Hamm Improvised Iconic ‘Mad Men’ Scene

Over a decade later, and Elisabeth Moss still gets teary-eyed talking about Jon Hamm’s mentorship on “Mad Men.” Moss starred as Peggy Olson, an up-and-coming copywriter who befriends her elusive boss, the advertising agency legend Don Draper (Hamm), who guides her career in the 1960s male-dominated industry. Peggy eventually parts ways with Don’s firm, leading to an emotional scene in Season 5, Episode 11, which originally aired in 2012. Moss shared just how “real” the moment felt between her and Hamm during production. “It all felt very real. I had a very close relationship with Jon,” Moss said during a Vanity Fair video....
IndieWire

Jonathan Pryce Defends ‘The Crown’ Against Judi Dench’s Claims: I’m ‘Hugely Disappointed’

The cast of “The Crown” Season 5 has issued the final ruling on the controversy surrounding the upcoming season. The fifth season, which premieres November 9 on Netflix, has caused a stir following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. As Prince Charles was crowned king, insiders claimed the royal family views the upcoming season as “exploitative,” as it primarily deals with Charles’ (Dominic West) marriage to Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki). Former Prime Minister John Major issued a formal complaint about a Season 5 episode suggesting that, in 1991, Charles complained to Major about waiting to take over the throne. Dame Judi Dench...
IndieWire

Henry Cavill Exits ‘The Witcher,’ Replaced by Liam Hemsworth in Season 4

Henry Cavill has exited “The Witcher,” and the role of Geralt of Rivia will be played by Liam Hemsworth beginning in Season 4. Cavill will still appear in Season 3 of the Netflix series, which is already completed and is expected to stream next summer. The shocking news was announced on the show’s official social media accounts on Saturday, with both actors releasing statements explaining that the change was amicable. “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” Cavill said. “In...
IndieWire

Jerry Lee Lewis Dead: Iconic ‘Great Balls of Fire’ Singer Was 87

Jerry Lee Lewis has died at age 87. The “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” singer, pianist, and songwriter passed away in Mississippi. “Judith, his seventh wife, was by his side when he passed away at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi, south of Memphis,” Lewis’ representative Zach Farnum said in a statement shared with press. “He told her, in his final days, that he welcomed the hereafter, and that he was not afraid.” Known as “The Killer” for the way Lewis would knock out audiences with his raw talent, the crooner skyrocketed to fame in 1957 after “Great Balls of Fire” debuted with the...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
IndieWire

‘Venom 3’: Kelly Marcel to Direct Tom Hardy in ‘Let There Be Carnage’ Follow-Up

“Venom 3” just took a major step towards materializing. Sony has tapped Kelly Marcel to write the currently untitled sequel, sources confirmed to IndieWire. Marcel co-wrote “Venom” and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” and has served as a producer on both films. “Venom 3” is still in the early stages of development, but Marcel is writing the screenplay based on a story that she developed with Tom Hardy. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker are also producing. There is no confirmed release date or production timeline.
IndieWire

Behind the ‘Bold, Ballsy Move’ of Hiring James Gunn and Peter Safran to Run DC

As DC Studios’ new co-chairmen and CEOs, James Gunn and Peter Safran aren’t just the heroes DC deserves. Unlike the Dark Knight, they’re also ones it desperately needs. Hiring Gunn — director of “The Suicide Squad” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” — and Safran, manager-turned-producer of “The Conjuring” and “Aquaman,” ended a dramatic and months-long leadership search. Following the merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery in April, new CEO David Zaslav signaled his hopes for a 10-year plan for the brand and a desire to find a Kevin Feige of his own who could create a division to rival Marvel. Then-DC...
IndieWire

Killer Titles: Designing the Ever-Changing Opening of ‘Chucky’

London-based Huge Designs relished the opportunity to raise their game when creating the 3D animated titles for season two of Syfy and USA’s “Child’s Play” spin-off, “Chucky.” Building on the studio’s work for the acclaimed first season, Huge founder Hugo Moss said that “the ideas have got more developed, and there’s more complexity as we go through the episodes.” It began with a brief from “Chucky” creator Don Mancini, with designers Paul McDonnell and Ben Hanbury given the job of making it a reality. Each title sequence is around 15 seconds in duration and poses its own challenges and creative opportunities. “They...
IndieWire

Sigourney Weaver: ‘Incredible Sexism’ in Hollywood Killed My Hopes to Direct

Sigourney Weaver has played a teen Avatar, an alien hunter, and a corporate businesswoman, but never has Weaver directed a feature film after being in Hollywood for over a half-century. Weaver revealed that “incredible sexism” in Hollywood led her to part ways with her dream to direct years ago. “Whenever I used to go to Hollywood and have to deal with these different studio heads, I was never comfortable,” the New York-based actress told The New York Times. “I always felt incredible sexism there, and a kind of resentment that they had to listen to me because I did have this...
IndieWire

Yes, That Was Laura Dern’s Voice Cameo in ‘White Lotus’ Season 2 Premiere

Let the Dern-assaince continue. This week alone, Oscar winner Laura Dern played Taylor Swift’s evil stepmother in the Cinderella-inspired music video “Bejeweled” and lent her voice to the first episode of “The White Lotus” Season 2 as the angry, estranged wife of Michael Imperioli. Dern was the voice telling Imperioli’s character Dominic Di Grasso to “fuck off” in the October 30 episode. After Dominic arrives at the White Lotus Sicily hotel with his father Bert (F. Murray Abraham) and son Albie (Adam DiMarco), he makes a brief phone call to his estranged wife Abby, voiced by Dern. Abby was supposed to be...
IndieWire

IndieWire

22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy