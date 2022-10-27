ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City Council passes bills to address rat problem

By Kala Rama
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Rats are out of control in New York City, and a surge of 311 complaints proves it. The City of New York says rat sightings have increased by 67% from 2019 until now.

On Thursday, a set of bills passed a New York City Council vote to address the rat problem.

The “Rat Action Plan” consists of four bills which will increase the number of mitigation zones, increase data collection to track the city’s progress, require containerization for buildings to avoid mountains of garbage that attract rodents, and require developers to have pest control at all construction sites.

Four City Council members who call themselves the “Rat Pack” co-sponsored the set of bills which “will arm us with the tools and intel to take on our uncontested Public Enemy Number One: Rats,” said City Council member Chi Ossé.

