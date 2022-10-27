Avery Williams discusses the art of the touchdown celebration

Atlanta Falcons running back and return man Avery Williams joined Dukes & Bell and talked to the guys about the team’s game against Carolina on Sunday and talked about if he has a planned celebration for when he returns his first kick for a touchdown?

When asked if he has a celebration planned for if and when he returns a kick for a touchdown.

“No, you don’t plan that stuff,” Williams said. “My motivation isn’t the celebration, my motivation is to go out there and make plays. I’m not only trying to put the ball in the end zone but we are as a whole return unit, as a special teams we’re all trying to put the ball in the end zone.”

Williams talked about knowing it’s not a popular answer.

“I know that’s probably not what you wanted to hear but you know we don’t have any celebrations mapped out.”