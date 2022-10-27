ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

‘Girls5eva’ Renewed for Season 3, Moving to Netflix

By Lesley Goldberg
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Girls5eva is getting the band back together and hitting the road — to a new streaming home.

The star-studded comedy, which aired as a Peacock original for its first two seasons, has been renewed for a third round — on Netflix.

Related

How to Stream 'Girls5eva' Season 2 Starring Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry & More

10/27/2022

Stars Sara Bareilles , Renée Elise Goldsberry , Paula Pell and Busy Philipps will all return for the musical comedy’s third season on the streaming giant. The deal for the series also includes rights to Girls5eva ’s first two seasons, which will stream on both Peacock and Netflix. The series is expected to arrive on Netflix sometime next year, ahead of the third season’s debut, in a move similar to what the streamer did when it acquired Cobra Kai from YouTube.

“Our deepest thanks to Peacock for bringing Girls5eva to life and supporting us creatively at every turn since the first pitch. And we are endlessly grateful to our partners at NBCU for their boundless commitment,” said executive producers Meredith Scardino, Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond and Robert Carlock. “Today, we are thrilled to announce that our reunited girl group will be re-reunited at Netflix. We are so thankful to everyone at the streamer who fell in love with our music-filled comedy. We cannot wait to introduce Dawn, Wickie, Summer and Gloria to the global Netflix audience. Well, not fully introduce, if you look closely, Girls5eva can be seen in the background of the Woodstock ’99 documentary setting a porta potty on fire.”

Sources say the show didn’t find an audience on Peacock, the NBCUniversal-backed streamer that also has struggled to cut through a crowded landscape and fierce competition from such other newly launched platforms as HBO Max and Apple TV+. Netflix, which previously rescued the Fey-produced Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt after NBC passed on the straight-to-series comedy, stepped in and made a deal for a third season of Girls5eva with the hopes that its global platform could help the series find an audience in a way similar to the way it did with Pop’s Schitt’s Creek, Lifetime’s You and broadcast rejects Lucifer and Manifest.

Also helping matters was Netflix’s relationship with Fey and Kimmy co-creator Robert Carlock as well as with writers Meredith Scardino and Jeff Richmond. Girls5eva was created by Scardino, who earned an Emmy nomination for writing for the series. Fey, Carlock and Richmond are among the show’s exec producers. Netflix global head of TV Bela Bajaria developed Kimmy during her tenure atop Universal Television, where Fey has been based for years with an overall deal, and eventually sold the show to the streamer after NBC passed on the series that starred Ellie Kemper and ran for four seasons.

Sources also note that Netflix head of comedy Tracey Pakosta originally wanted to buy Girls5eva for NBC when she, alongside Lisa Katz, served as co-presidents of scripted for the broadcast network. Ultimately, the project was earmarked for Peacock and Pakosta, a former Universal TV comedy exec, wound up leaving NBCU to reunite for Bajaria at Netflix.

“We are so happy to bring Girls5eva to Netflix,” said Pakosta, vp comedy at Netflix. “Just like the show, we are so excited to reunite with this amazing team.”

Peacock, meanwhile, will continue to have streaming rights to the first two seasons of Girls5eva and will share them with Netflix. Season three will be exclusive to Netflix. The decision to drop Girls5eva comes as Peacock has struggled to find a platform-defining, must-watch show. Comedy has been especially challenging for the streamer, which canceled critical darling Rutherford Falls and its Saved by the Bell update after two seasons apiece. No comedy has made it to a third season at Peacock. The platform, overseen as part of a content group that includes NBC and various cable networks, has Pete Davidson comedy Bupkis, a Ted reboot and a Pitch Perfect spinoff in the works, among others.

This article was originally published by The Hollywood Reporter .

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

‘The Surreal Life’ Is Back! How to Watch Season 7 for Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. After more than a decade off air, The Surreal Life is back, with a new crop of familiar faces. Tamar Braxton, Dennis Rodman, Frankie Muniz, August Alsina, Stormy Daniels, Kim Coles, CJ Perry and Manny MUA are included in the cast for season 7. The first two episodes from the new new season premiered on VH1 on Oct. 24. A new episode will air at 9 p.m....
Billboard

How to Watch ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 on Disney+

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Dancing With the Stars is back for its 31st season, which premiered on Disney+ on Sept. 19, with an all new star-studded cast that includes Jordin Sparks, Jessie James Decker, Shangela, Charli D’Amelio and more. Tyra Banks returns as host alongside new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro. Also returning: longtime judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough. See below for everything you need to know and how...
Billboard

Issa Rae, Spike Lee, ‘Wakanda Forever’ Cast Honored at Ebony Power 100 Gala

“Moving Black Forward” was the theme marking this year’s return of Ebony Media Group’s signature event, the Ebony Power 100. Personifying that mission in celebration of Black excellence were the special awards presented Saturday night (Oct. 29) at Milk Studios in Los Angeles. Among the honorees: Issa Rae, Spike Lee and the cast of the upcoming film sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Prior to the gala/special award presentations, Ebony Media Group had earlier announced its 100 Power honorees encompassing business, entertainment, science and technology. Among 2022’s Black trailblazers were artists Usher, Tems and H.E.R., Emmy Award-winning writer/producer Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

What’s Your Favorite Taylor Swift Hot 100 No. 1? Vote!

For the first time in Billboard Hot 100 song chart’s 64-plus-year history, all spots in the chart’s top 10 belong to just one lead artist: Taylor Swift, thanks to the release of her 10th studio album, Midnights. The top 10 is led by this week’s No. 1 Hot 100 hit, “Anti-Hero,” but its hardly the first time Swift has had a chart topper on the all-genre songs tally. Starting back with her Red hit, “We Are Never Getting Back Together,” the superstar has nine total No. 1s, with “Anti-Hero” and “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” hitting the summit most recently. We want to know which of Swift’s Hot 100 No. 1s is your favorite. Let us know by voting below. More from BillboardPost Malone Helps Couple Have the Sweetest Gender Reveal at ConcertK-Pop Star AleXa Holds Minute of Silence for Itaewon Crowd Crush Victims at Los Angeles Tour StopNicki Minaj Dresses Up as Cheeky Cinderella for Halloween
Billboard

‘Glee’s Mr. Schuester Was Originally Written for Justin Timberlake & Not Matthew Morrison, Ryan Murphy Says

Justin Timberlake fans might just cry Ryan Murphy a river when they find out which Glee character the show creator had in mind for the pop star. In a revealing Monday (Oct. 31) appearance on a new podcast called And That’s What You REALLY Missed, the show’s creator dropped a bombshell on Gleeks everywhere: The character of choir director Will Schuester was originally written for JT, not Matthew Morrison. “When we were writing the pilot — I’ve never really talked about this — that pilot was written for Justin Timberlake,” Murphy told the podcast’s hosts Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz, who...
Billboard

‘The Voice’ Contestant Kique Puts His Own Spin on OutKast’s ‘Hey Ya’

No one but OutKast could make us shake it like a Polaroid picture. Kique, however, shakes it with his very own style. Robert “Kique” Gomez, a Miami-based Cuban singer, stepped into the Knockout Round of NBC’s The Voice on Monday night (Oct. 31), for a reboot of OutKast’s classic 2003 single and nine-week leader on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The teen did it his own way, inserting a new groove, style and some low, low notes. Just 18 years of age, Kique opened Team Gwen’s three-way knockout, going up against Destiny Leigh (performing Christina Aguilera’s “Impossible”) and Rowan Grace (Billy Joel’s “Vienna”)....
Billboard

Rihanna Returns to Music With ‘Lift Me Up’: Listen

Welcome back, RiRi! Rihanna made her much-awaited return to music on Friday (Oct. 28) with “Lift Me Up,” featured on the soundtrack of the upcoming Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The arrival of the song was announced earlier this week, preceded by a series of cryptic billboards around New York and a teaser post on social media, which included the forthcoming movie title appearing onscreen before highlighting the first “R” in “Forever.” “Lift Me Up” was written as a tribute to the late Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who died from colon cancer in 2020 at 43. Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler all have writing credits on the...
Billboard

Keith Urban Gives a Nod to Iconic ‘Say Anything’ Scene in the Artwork for His New Song

Keith Urban released his new song, “Street Called Main,” on Friday (Oct. 28), and the single artwork will look a tad familiar to fans of a certain 1980s movie. On Instagram, Urban shared a photo of himself in a long trench coat and standing in the middle of a street, holding a boombox over his head. The image is strikingly similar to the iconic scene in the Cameron Crowe-directed 1989 romantic teen comedy movie Say Anything. In the movie, the character Diane Court (played by Ione Skye) is awakened by the sound of music and looks out her bedroom window to...
WISCONSIN STATE
Billboard

Stephen Colbert Officially Bans Kanye West From ‘The Late Show’… Which He’s Never Been Invited To

Add Stephen Colbert to the increasingly lengthy list of people who are banning Kanye West. The embattled rapper (who now goes by Ye) has seen his once-formidable music and fashion empire crumble to dust, and on Thursday night (Oct. 28) he got the bad news that he will never be invited to visit the Ed Sullivan Theater, either. Related A Timeline of the Consequences Kanye West Has Faced for His 'WLM' Shirts & Antisemitic Hate… 10/28/2022 In the midst of the outrage over West’s repeated amplification of hateful antisemitic tropes, Colbert tried to inject some levity into what is otherwise a not-at-all funny story...
Billboard

Quentin Tarantino Says There’s ‘No Truth’ To Kanye West’s Claim That ‘Django Unchained’ Was His Idea

Quentin Tarantino loves a good tall tale. But on Thursday night (Oct. 28) QT went on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to pour water on a recent stem-winder that Kanye West told in which the embattle rapper (now known as Ye) claimed that he originally conceived the idea for Q’s 2012 historical revamp tribute to Spaghetti westerns Django Unchained. Related Kanye West Claims He Lost $2 Billion in Just One Day In Wake of Antisemitic Remarks 10/28/2022 After West said in a recent interview that he pitched a similar concept to Tarantino while working up the treatment for the video for his 2005 hit “Gold Digger”...
Billboard

Rihanna Sends Love to Tems for Writing ‘Lift Me Up’: ‘It’s the Pen For Me’

It’s been six long years, but Rihanna is finally back with her new single “Lift Me Up.” And the singer has Tems to thank for co-writing the heavenly ballad for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The Nigerian singer songwriter, whose full name is Temilade Openiyi, expressed her excitement on Instagram early Friday morning (Oct. 28) over the new song, sharing the stark portrait of RiRi that serves as its cover art, writing, “Blessed to have written this song in honour of Chadwick Boseman and even more blessed to hear the baddest @badgalriri voice it to perfection.” Related Rihanna Returns to Music...
Billboard

Bono Tells Taylor Swift He’s a ‘Swiftie’ on ‘Graham Norton Show’

Will Taylor Swift and Bono collaborate on a song someday? Graham Norton brought up the idea of the stars working together when they both appeared on the same episode of The Graham Norton Show in the U.K. on Friday (Oct. 28). Bono was promoting his new book, Surrender, while Swift was invited to the show to speak about her new album, Midnights. “Have you worked together?” Norton asked the pair. Related Taylor Swift Opens Up About 'Nightmare' 'Les Misérables' Audition With Eddie Redmayne: 'I Wasn't… 10/29/2022 “Not yet,” Swift replied, but added: “We’re gonna talk about it later.” Swift might have been teasing the audience — but...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Never Expected ‘Other People to Care’ About Her ‘Very Personal’ Re-Records

Taylor Swift stopped by The Graham Norton Show in the U.K. on Friday (Oct. 28) to talk about her new album Midnights and dished on the process of re-recording her first six albums. “I just figured if I made them the first time, I can make them again,” she said after briefly explaining how her back catalog from 2006’s Taylor Swift to 2017’s reputation was controversially sold to Scooter Braun after she changed record labels from longtime home Big Machine to Republic. Related Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Has Already Sold 1 Million Albums in the U.S. (Updating) 10/28/2022 When Norton asked if the strategy behind re-recording...
Billboard

Chlöe Bailey & Latto Team Up for New Single ‘For the Night’

Chlöe Bailey and Latto have released their new single “For the Night” on Friday (Oct. 28) via Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records. Related Check Out the First Poster for 'The Little Mermaid' Featuring Halle Bailey 10/28/2022 The track, which is set to appear on the Chloe x Halle singer’s upcoming debut solo album, finds the rising R&B star singing, “You say you promise and promise, you’ll figure it out / But I can not wait, you’re teasing me, I back down” before tossing the mic to Latto for a guest assist. Co-directed by Bailey and Shermay Joh, the official music video shows off Chlöe’s...
Billboard

Jay-Z’s Solidifies Spot Atop Hip-Hop Wealth List as Diddy Joins Billionaire Club and Kanye West Slips

The list of wealthiest hip-hop artists has gotten a pretty major shake-up, with a new face storming into the top 5 thanks to a burgeoning legal weed business even as former billionaire Kanye West slips to No. 3 after losing his 10-figure status following his recent string of antisemitic comments. Longtime Forbes writer Zack O’Malley Greenburg recently posted his “remix” of the Hip-Hop’s Wealthiest Artists list on his Zogblog, in which he revealed that Jay-Z remains atop the list as rap’s only certified billionaire in his first update of the hip-hop wealth list since 2019 when he was still an...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Dominates Australia’s Charts With ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift is the queen of Australia’s music charts, as Midnights (via Universal) darts to No. 1 with the biggest volume week of any album in five years. Midnights bows atop the latest ARIA Chart, with more combined sales than any title since Swift released Reputation, also No. 1 back in 2017. It’s her 10th No. 1 ARIA Album. With Midnights setting the albums chart alight, records tumble. Swift enjoys a record-setting haul on the national singles survey, capturing nine of the top 10 positions, led by “Anti-Hero” at No. 1, with “Lavender Haze” and “Snow On The Beach,” featuring Lana Del...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Is ‘IN SHAMBLES’ Over ‘Midnights’ Dominating the Hot 100 Top 10

She laid the groundwork and then, just like clockwork, the dominoes cascaded in a line. Taylor Swift took to social media on Monday (Oct. 31) to react to her record-setting domination of this week’s top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. “10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES,” the superstar tweeted along with the Billboard story breaking the historic news of her being the first artist to ever occupy every single spot in the top 10. Related Five Reasons Why Taylor Swift Was Able to Make Chart History With Her 'Midnights' Debut Week 10/31/2022 While...
Billboard

Billboard Explains: The Rise and Fall and Rise Again of CDs

Before MP3s and streaming services entered the conversation, there were CDs — the shiny disk that made history and an impact on music. In Japan on Oct. 1, 1982, Billy Joel’s 52nd Street became the first CD to go on sale. The CD format offered everything vinyl and cassette tapes didn’t: digital audio with no surface hiss, while offering clean sound, longer playing time, and immediate access to any track. “The CD had this sort of futuristic mystique to it,” says Steve Knopper, Billboard editor at large. “It was a pristine sound for most of us who spent our childhood carrying crates...
Billboard

SZA Teams Up With Lakeith Standfield For New Video ‘Shirt’: Watch

After a two-year wait, SZA gifted fans her long-awaited single “Shirt.” The song is accompanied by the Dave Meyers-helmed visual, which features actor Lakeith Stanfield. “Bloodstain on my shirt/New bitch on my nerves/Old n—a got curved/Going back on my word/Damn, bitch, you like thirty,” she sings on the chorus. “Stealing all of my worth/Still question my affection/Let you all in my mental/Got me lookin’ so desperate. After teasing fans with the song’s snippet in late 2020, “Shirt” later found its way onto TikTok, where a viral challenge began. At the top of 2021, the CTRL singer caught wind of the social craze...
Billboard

The Beatles Challenge Taylor Swift For U.K. Chart Crown

Taylor Swift has another titanic battle on her hands, as the U.K. albums chart race enters the final straight. Last week, Swift’s Midnights (via EMI) saw off the challenge of Arctic Monkeys and their seventh studio album The Car (Domino Recordings). This time, it’s the Beatles with Revolver (EMI). A special deluxe rerelease of the Fab Four’s 1966 album blasts to No. 2 on the midweek chart, behind Midnights. Swift last week landed her ninth U.K. chart crown – and snapped several records — as Midnights surged to No. 1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart with more than 200,000 chart sales, easily...
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy