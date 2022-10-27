Ben Simmons' Injury Status For Mavs-Nets Game

Ben Simmons will be available for Thursday’s game between the Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Dallas Mavericks at Barclays Center on Thursday evening, and for the game they will have one of their best players in the lineup.

Ben Simmons will be available, and does not have any minutes restrictions as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Ben Simmons (back) will play Thursday and won't have any limitations, per coach Nash."

The three-time NBA All-Star hurt his back in Wednesday’s loss against the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin.

The Nets enter the evening with an unimpressive 1-3 record in their first four contests

They have a win over the Toronto Raptors but losses against the New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies and Bucks.

Simmons came to the Nets via trade last season, but this is his first year playing with them.

Last season, the Nets had a very disappointing season as they were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and got swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

So far this season, they do not appear to be much better.

The roster is loaded with Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Simmons, but they have struggled.

Meanwhile, the Mavs enter the night with a 1-2 record in their first three contests.

Last season, they made it all the way to the Western Conference Finals, and All-Star Luka Doncic is off to a phenomenal start to the year averaging 34.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 7.7 assists per contest in the three games that they have played.