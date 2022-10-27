BOSTON – Two Massachusetts men have been arrested in connection with conspiring to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. According to the Boston Department of Justice, Charles Brennick Bates, 31, of Reading, and Aaron Lenardis, 36, of Saugus, were each charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Following initial appearances on Oct. 25, 2022 and Oct. 26, 2022 in federal court in Boston before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Donald L. Cabell, the defendants were detained pending a further hearing set for Oct. 31, 2022 at 2 p.m.

SAUGUS, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO