Kenny Golladay 'trying everything' to get back on field for Giants

Earlier this year, after two games that saw minimal usage for both, it was Kenny Golladay in the doghouse and Kadarius Toney who seemed to be saying all the right things about their situations with the Giants.

A month or so later, though, it’s Golladay who is still here and Toney who is not, traded to Kansas City on Thursday for two 2023 draft picks – and it’s Golladay who is saying the right things about wanting to remain a Giant.

“I want to be a part of it big time. I’m trying everything to get back out there,” Golladay said Thursday. “I’ve never been a part of a team that’s gone 6-1. I get jealous of the guys, in a good way though; seeing them out there having fun with it, that motivates me even more to get out there with them, just so I can put my little stamp on the game however it comes.”

Golladay was getting ready for his own day when he found out Toney had been dealt, so he didn’t get a chance to talk to Kadarius before he left, but plans to.

“We’ve definitely built a relationship to the point where I do feel for him,” Golladay said.

But given his own injury history and contract status, Golladay also knows that before Nov. 1, his time may also come.

“I’ve been in this league long enough,” he said. “Anything is possible.”

